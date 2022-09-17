Read full article on original website
Salisbury, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Northwest Cabarrus High School volleyball team will have a game with East Rowan High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
aseaofred.com
Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s heartbreaking loss to No. 18 Wake Forest
For a third straight game to open the 2022 season, a Liberty football game was decided by one score. This one, a 37-36 loss on the road to No. 18 Wake Forest. The Flames’ two-point conversion with 1:10 remaining on the clock fell short as head coach Hugh Freeze elected to go for the win in regulation rather than try for overtime. Liberty falls to 2-1 on the season and here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game:
Winston-Salem State to face Wake Forest in Tip-Off Classic
Two exciting matchups bring the Winston-Salem community together to begin the 2022-23 Wake Forest men’s and women’s basketball seasons. The post Winston-Salem State to face Wake Forest in Tip-Off Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ACC headquarters will move from Greensboro to Charlotte
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the ACC’s move. The ACC is moving its headquarters to Charlotte. The tournament has and will continue to rotate throughout the region. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ACC headquarters is officially moving. After months of anticipation, the tournament’s board of directors […]
tarheelblog.com
UNC and Notre Dame both come in to next week’s game with reasons to be nervous
Tar Heel fans were as calm as they could reasonably hope to be this weekend on account of a bye. Plenty of fingernails have already been chewed through with closer-than-expected wins over App State and Georgia State. What would happen when a real top-25 team comes to town?. Preseason #5...
Bowman Gray being resurfaced after crews discover 'premature deterioration'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each summer, thousands of race fans fill the stands of Winston-Salem's historic Bowman Gray Stadium. But, after just one racing season on a new surface, city leaders say they have found several areas of "premature deterioration" to the track. This has prompted contractors to return to...
Fan was angry about food order at West Cabarrus HS football game: Officials
The superintendent says the person who got mad about their food order was not a student, but the district and school administrators are looking into whether students were involved in all of the chaos.
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
In two months, we will know whether or not Greensboro will be hosting the World University Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Representatives from the International University Sports Federation better known as the FISU visited the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sunday. The visit to the coliseum was part of its final site to visit North Carolina in conjunction with the United States bid for the 2027 World University Games which features central North Carolina as the host city partner.
anglerschannel.com
Mixon Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on High Rock Lake
SALISBURY, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Boater Robert Mixon of Lexington, North Carolina, caught 10 bass weighing 37 pounds, 1 ounce, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on High Rock Lake in Salisbury, North Carolina. The tournament was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Piedmont Division. Mixon earned $4,189 for his victory.
WBTV
It’s back! The Penguin Drive-In reopens with a new location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Penguin Drive-In originally opened its doors in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954. It was a popular destination for food and entertainment, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the area until it closed in 2014. Now, The Penguin Drive-in is calling Dilworth home and...
Stanly News & Press
Community comes out for Waddell Center grill-off competition
Eric Lee is dedicated to his grilling. That was evident by the fact that he had been stationed at the E.E. Waddell Community Center’s football field since 3 p.m. Friday, getting ready for the annual grill-off competition on Saturday. He said the best part is people voting on his...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Sept. 14-19, 2022
Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Deamani Montreal Williams (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon (F), 2) Robbery With Dangerous Weapon (F), and 3) Awdw Serious Injury (F), at 201 S Second St, Albemarle, on 9/14/2022. Gary Demetrius Crump (B /M/29) Arrest...
High School In Concord Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
Northwest Cabarrus High School in Concord was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
ourdavie.com
Mocksville Big Lots opening Saturday
Big Lots) will open its newest store at 1063 Yadkinville Rd. in Mocksville, on Sept. 24. Doorbuster offers will be available each day during the grand opening weekend, and scratch-off cards with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase will be given to the first 100 customers each day.
Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Winston Salem
Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
ourdavie.com
Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
