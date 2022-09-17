For a third straight game to open the 2022 season, a Liberty football game was decided by one score. This one, a 37-36 loss on the road to No. 18 Wake Forest. The Flames’ two-point conversion with 1:10 remaining on the clock fell short as head coach Hugh Freeze elected to go for the win in regulation rather than try for overtime. Liberty falls to 2-1 on the season and here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game:

