ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Volleyball PRO

Salisbury, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Northwest Cabarrus High School volleyball team will have a game with East Rowan High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SALISBURY, NC
aseaofred.com

Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s heartbreaking loss to No. 18 Wake Forest

For a third straight game to open the 2022 season, a Liberty football game was decided by one score. This one, a 37-36 loss on the road to No. 18 Wake Forest. The Flames’ two-point conversion with 1:10 remaining on the clock fell short as head coach Hugh Freeze elected to go for the win in regulation rather than try for overtime. Liberty falls to 2-1 on the season and here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game:
WAKE FOREST, NC
WAVY News 10

ACC headquarters will move from Greensboro to Charlotte

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the ACC’s move. The ACC is moving its headquarters to Charlotte. The tournament has and will continue to rotate throughout the region. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ACC headquarters is officially moving. After months of anticipation, the tournament’s board of directors […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albemarle, NC
Asheboro, NC
Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, NC
Albemarle, NC
Education
Asheboro, NC
Education
City
Randleman, NC
City
Asheboro, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster

BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
BOONE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#On The Road#High School Football#Notebook#American Football#Highschoolsports#Bulldogs#Sw Randolph#West Stanly#Randleman 34 Senior#Comets#Tigers#Christian
WFMY NEWS2

In two months, we will know whether or not Greensboro will be hosting the World University Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Representatives from the International University Sports Federation better known as the FISU visited the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sunday. The visit to the coliseum was part of its final site to visit North Carolina in conjunction with the United States bid for the 2027 World University Games which features central North Carolina as the host city partner.
GREENSBORO, NC
anglerschannel.com

Mixon Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on High Rock Lake

SALISBURY, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Boater Robert Mixon of Lexington, North Carolina, caught 10 bass weighing 37 pounds, 1 ounce, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on High Rock Lake in Salisbury, North Carolina. The tournament was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Piedmont Division. Mixon earned $4,189 for his victory.
SALISBURY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Community comes out for Waddell Center grill-off competition

Eric Lee is dedicated to his grilling. That was evident by the fact that he had been stationed at the E.E. Waddell Community Center’s football field since 3 p.m. Friday, getting ready for the annual grill-off competition on Saturday. He said the best part is people voting on his...
ALBEMARLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Sept. 14-19, 2022

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Deamani Montreal Williams (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon (F), 2) Robbery With Dangerous Weapon (F), and 3) Awdw Serious Injury (F), at 201 S Second St, Albemarle, on 9/14/2022. Gary Demetrius Crump (B /M/29) Arrest...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Mocksville Big Lots opening Saturday

Big Lots) will open its newest store at 1063 Yadkinville Rd. in Mocksville, on Sept. 24. Doorbuster offers will be available each day during the grand opening weekend, and scratch-off cards with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase will be given to the first 100 customers each day.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
GREENSBORO, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Winston Salem

Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday

Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
LEXINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy