Man from Buffalo Dies in Southeast MN Crash
A man from Buffalo riding a bicycle died in a crash in southeastern Minnesota Thursday night. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Matthew Tipton died at the scene. The Patrol says Tipton was on a bicycle that collided with a car at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street in Winona, just after 8:30pm.
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
Six Hurt in Sunday Evening Crash
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says six people were hurt in a crash Sunday evening south of Clearwater. According to a press release, just before 8:30, authorities were called to the crash in Lynden Township. They say 34-year-old Jason Lee Noordmans of Monticello was driving a Honda Odyssey east on County Road 145 approaching County Road 44 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a GMC Sierra, which was going south on County Road 44, on its passenger side. The impact caused both vehicles to roll over and land in the east ditch on County Road 44. The driver of the Sierra, a 36-year-old man from Alexandria, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. A three-year-old in Noordman’s vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
Man Seriously Hurt in Motorcycle Rollover Near Staples
STAPLES -- A central Minnesota man was hurt in a motorcycle rollover crash in Todd County early Monday morning. The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 210 at County Road 11. The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Devin Hoeper of Vining was going east on Highway 210 when his...
The Origin of Gilman, MN; How Did it Get Its Name?
WJON's Small Town series takes us this time to Gilman, Minnesota. Gilman is a town of 224 people located north of Foley where Highway 25 and County Road 3 intersect in Benton County. I talked with Mary Ostby from the Benton County Historical Society, Gilman City Councilman Andy Schommer and former Gilman City Councilman and longtime Gilman resident Randy Spiczka.
New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign
(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
UPDATE: 1 dead after crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota
UPDATE: A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after a Monday evening crash temporarily closed Highway 52 near Zumbrota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2018 Ford EcoSport driven by Marsha Leanne Lindquist Evans was headed south on Highway 52 near milepost 85, when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi.
Willmar school placed on lockdown after incident in parking lot
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar elementary school was briefly placed in a lockdown situation Monday after an incident in the parking lot. Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says late Tuesday afternoon the Willmar Police Department contacted Kennedy Elementary about a law enforcement situation unrelated to the school, that occurred in the Kennedy parking lot. Students and staff remained indoors and doors to the school remained locked until the situation was resolved, which was at approximately 3:12 PM. There were no threats to any of the students or staff at Kennedy Elementary. At this time Willmar Police have released no information on the incident that led up to the lockdown.
District 47 Showing Off New School Building Saturday
(KNSI) – The public will get its first look at the new Pleasantview Elementary School in Sauk Rapids. The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is holding an open house on Saturday. Superintendent Bradley Bergstrom talked about what will take place. “We’re going to have a grand opening for the public...
Two Drivers Injured in McLeod Co Crash
Two drivers were injured in a McLeod County Crash this morning (Monday). The State Patrol says 63-year-old Debra Peters of Winthrop was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Twenty-one-year-old Daymien Sponsel of Green Isle was taken to Glencoe Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Sartell Schools Passes New Strategic Vision
(KNSI) – The Sartell-St. Stephen School Board approved a new district strategic plan at Monday’s meeting. The new mission statement is titled “Future Minded, Student Focused.” Chair Patrick Marushin says what a student wants out of their experience in the district will vary from person to person. He says an individual’s definition of personal excellence depends on abilities, interests, and aspirations.
Alexandria man killed in head-on crash with semi near Carlos
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – An Alexandria man is dead after his sedan crashed head-on with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles collided on Highway 29 near North Riverview Drive Northeast in Carlos Township, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria.The victim, 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Halvorson, was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Pennington man, was not hurt.
2 injured in Highway 15 crash
A Winthrop woman and a Green Isle man were injured in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 15 at Highway 212, west of Brownton. A state patrol crash report says a car driven by Debra Lynn Peters, 63, was northbound...
Bienieks celebrate 45 years
Jim and Kim (Johnson) Bieniek will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on Sept. 24. Their children are Tara (Jim) Bieniek Price, Travis (Katie) Bieniek and Jeremy (Miah) Bieniek. Together the couple is enjoying retirement living at their lake home, hunting, fishing, watching football games, trail riding, their cabin, family, but...
Highway 61 crash kills bicyclist in Winona County
(ABC 6 News) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in Winona County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 p.m., a bicycle and Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The bicyclist, Matthew Tipton, 40, from Buffalo,...
Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
One person is injured in a motorcycle crash in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--One person is injured in a motorcycle crash in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place early Monday morning on Highway 210 at Todd Co Rd 11, in Bartlett Township. The Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven my a 28-year-old male from Vining, was travelling east bound on Highway 210 when it left the road and rolled.
Multiple Drive-By Shootings Took Place Near St. Cloud State Over the Weekend; Police Investigating as Related Incidents
The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating multiple drive-by shootings that took place near the St. Cloud State campus over the weekend. Officers say they were sent to a report of gunshots heard in the area of 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center around 7:45 p.m Sunday night. When authorities arrived they determined that shots had been fired from a vehicle that was traveling westbound on 11th Street just as it went through the intersection of 6th Avenue.
