ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 8

Juilie Muir
3d ago

Dear god in heaven. The insanity never stops in Yakima. I feal for the police who work here. Theres is a thankless job. The judges are why this is happening. They are soft on crime. I should know. They gave the man that stole and stripped my car 1 week in jail and ordered restitution. YEAH RIGHT. HE WAS A HOMELESS DRUG ADDICT. AN ILLEGAL! Something needs to be done about these judges. They run uncontested and because of that nothing changes. The criminal is let back on the streets to do it again and again and again. It never ends.

Reply(2)
10
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Drive-by shooting, collision leave three dead in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police continue to search for the suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 21 year old female Friday night, September, 15. According to a Yakima Police Department press release, the drive-by shooting happened on S. 1st St and E. Yakima Avenue. Two cars were stopped at a red light when there was an exchange of gunfire.
YAKIMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Police search for suspect in downtown Wenatchee burglary

Wenatchee Police are still searching for a suspect in a downtown burglary last week, and also the owner of tools that were later found and believed to have been stolen. The discovery of the tools came after a burglary report, a fleeing suspect and a later search of a vehicle and hotel room.
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
News Talk KIT

Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima

Three people died on Friday in Yakima after a gang related shooting and crash. Yakima Police say the violence started at a Yakima intersection when people in two cars exchanged gunfire that killed a 21-year-old woman at South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

South Third Street homicide memorial

Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide. Yakima police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide Thursday night on South Third Street. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#N 1st St And#Tricities
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: 17 year old missing since Saturday found

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/19/22. According to Yakima Police, the 17-year-old missing in Yakima since Saturday has been found and is home safe. 17-year-old Alexandra Tito was last seen wearing black jeans, a green "5 finger death punch" hoodie and carrying an olive green backpack. Alexandra left home around 2:30 p.m....
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide

Yakima police have released two suspects in the shooting death of a man Thursday outside a South Third Street bar. YPD Lt. Chad Janis said evidence gathered so far in the case suggested the shooting was an act of self-defense, but police are continuing to investigate. Janis said police are...
YAKIMA, WA
KUOW

Military providing water to Yakima Valley homes after tests show it contaminated area's wells

Military training exercises contaminated the drinking water of nearly 100 homes in the Yakima Valley. New test results show that the drinking water wells near the Army’s Yakima Training Center are contaminated with chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer and other health conditions. The military is now providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to those residences.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy