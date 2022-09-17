Read full article on original website
Juilie Muir
3d ago
Dear god in heaven. The insanity never stops in Yakima. I feal for the police who work here. Theres is a thankless job. The judges are why this is happening. They are soft on crime. I should know. They gave the man that stole and stripped my car 1 week in jail and ordered restitution. YEAH RIGHT. HE WAS A HOMELESS DRUG ADDICT. AN ILLEGAL! Something needs to be done about these judges. They run uncontested and because of that nothing changes. The criminal is let back on the streets to do it again and again and again. It never ends.
nbcrightnow.com
Drive-by shooting, collision leave three dead in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police continue to search for the suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 21 year old female Friday night, September, 15. According to a Yakima Police Department press release, the drive-by shooting happened on S. 1st St and E. Yakima Avenue. Two cars were stopped at a red light when there was an exchange of gunfire.
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
q13fox.com
Police searching for man suspected in Yakima County home invasion
ZILLAH, Wash. - Police in the city of Zillah are asking the public's help in locating a man who is a suspect in a home invasion from earlier this month. Investigators said 45-year-old John Seabrook Moss used a gun to force his way into a Zillah home on Sept. 7.
ncwlife.com
Police search for suspect in downtown Wenatchee burglary
Wenatchee Police are still searching for a suspect in a downtown burglary last week, and also the owner of tools that were later found and believed to have been stolen. The discovery of the tools came after a burglary report, a fleeing suspect and a later search of a vehicle and hotel room.
Yakima drive-by shooting leads to crash that killed two innocent bystanders
YAKIMA, Wash. — Detectives are searching for information about the responsible parties in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the deaths of two other people who weren’t involved in the altercation. According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD), the drive-by shooting occurred on Sept. 16 around 9:18 p.m....
Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima
Three people died on Friday in Yakima after a gang related shooting and crash. Yakima Police say the violence started at a Yakima intersection when people in two cars exchanged gunfire that killed a 21-year-old woman at South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection...
KIMA TV
Suspect dies after being shot by Yakama Tribal Police officer west of Toppenish
TOPPENISH -- A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting outside Toppenish Saturday. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office confirms they responded to the scene on the 6000 block of Fort Road shortly before 5pm Saturday. YCSO says a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer was involved in a shooting with...
Yakima Herald Republic
South Third Street homicide memorial
Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide. Yakima police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide Thursday night on South Third Street. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: 17 year old missing since Saturday found
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/19/22. According to Yakima Police, the 17-year-old missing in Yakima since Saturday has been found and is home safe. 17-year-old Alexandra Tito was last seen wearing black jeans, a green "5 finger death punch" hoodie and carrying an olive green backpack. Alexandra left home around 2:30 p.m....
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
Pump gas, give back to Tri-Cities children this fall without paying extra
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Starting now through October 31st, any time you fill up your car with gas at a specific pump at Shell Stations, a portion will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties. It’s an idea that started right here in the Tri-Cities...
Divers search Yakima waterways, but no sign of missing 4-year-old
YAKIMA – More than 500 people have searched for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia by this time last week; searchers included law enforcement, search and rescue and community volunteers. But there are no new clues as to where the Yakima boy may be and now those search parties have dwindled;...
Local cowboys step in to help deputies capture steer on the loose
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office had to enlist the help of some local cowboys on Saturday, September 17, to rope a steer that had gotten loose. According to a Facebook post, deputies were at Badger Road, Goose Gap and Dallas Road attempting to capture the steer shortly after 6 p.m.
Yakima Herald Republic
With more serious collisions in Yakima, police look for opportunities for traffic enforcement
Fatal and serious injury collisions are on the rise in Yakima, making that the main focus for the Yakima Police Department’s traffic unit, Capt. Shawn Boyle told the City Council this week. For 2022, Yakima has had six traffic fatalities as of Sept. 8. The department is also dealing...
KIMA TV
UPDATE: Police release men arrested for Yakima shooting death, say it was self-defense
YAKIMA -- UPDATE: Police say they have arrested the subjects responsible for a shooting death in Yakima after evidence they say evidence suggests it was self-defense. Police say the deadly shooting started with a fight at a bar. Yakima Police have confirmed two people have been arrested in connection with...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide
Yakima police have released two suspects in the shooting death of a man Thursday outside a South Third Street bar. YPD Lt. Chad Janis said evidence gathered so far in the case suggested the shooting was an act of self-defense, but police are continuing to investigate. Janis said police are...
Yakima bar patron fatally shot man out of self-defense, release by police
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hours after fatally shooting a 26-year-old man outside of a bar, the subject was released as Yakima police investigators found substantial evidence to suggest he acted out of self-defense. According to a release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched to a bar on...
Family members, volunteers hold vigil for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
A group of community members, mostly family members of missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, gathered for a vigil Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. The family is leading search efforts for Lucian, who was last seen a week ago, Sept. 10. Lucian, who has autism, was last seen wearing...
KUOW
Military providing water to Yakima Valley homes after tests show it contaminated area's wells
Military training exercises contaminated the drinking water of nearly 100 homes in the Yakima Valley. New test results show that the drinking water wells near the Army’s Yakima Training Center are contaminated with chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer and other health conditions. The military is now providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to those residences.
Tri-Cities judge acquitted of domestic violence is blocked from hearing dozens of cases
“... a fair and impartial hearing cannot be had before said judge,” say the affidavits.
