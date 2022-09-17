ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

FNF: St. Aug head coach Nick Foster talks big 24-20 win over Zachary Friday night

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPUiF_0hz6PlDk00

Highlights of Friday’s action between St. Augustine and Zachary featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

St. Aug defeated defending Class 5A state champion, Zachary, 24-20 Friday night on the road.

You can catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

View more September 16 scores HERE

Comments / 0

 

