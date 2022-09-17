ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Comments / 0

Related
papreplive.com

Downingtown West notches come-from-behind victory

The Downingtown West girls tennis team swept the four doubles matches to rally for a 4-3 Ches-Mont League victory over West Chester Rustin on Monday. The fightback for the Whippets started at first doubles as Laure Ayres and Becky Dixon defeated Ava Paneta and Sehaj Kaur in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Sanni Varanasi and Ashritha Dunaboyina won, 6-2, 7-5 at second doubles. Gianna Brown and Katie Legore captured their match at third doubles, 6-1, 6-3, while Ella Mae Markowski and Peyton Clark were victorious in three sets at fourth doubles.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Haverford High School’s Patrick Lawson is the Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 19-25)

The senior runner finished first at the recent 2022 Unionville 2-Mile Bash by running the current fastest two-mile time in the state. He is a standout runner in cross country, indoor track and spring track, finishing fourth in the 1,600 meter run at States last spring and helping the Fords place second in the 4×800; finishing in the top dozen runners in the 1,600 meter run at States last winter; and placing 16th in the PIAA Cross Country Championships last fall. Not only is Lawson a highly-recruited runner, but is one of the top academically performing students in his class. At Haverford, he is a member of Science Olympiad, Speech and Debate, and the National Honor Society.
HAVERFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pottstown, PA
City
Villanova, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Upper Merion Township, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
Pottstown, PA
Sports
papreplive.com

Neumann-Goretti ground game takes charge in win over Lansdale Catholic

AMBLER — Shawn Battle’s weaving, 22-yard run to the end zone on the third play from scrimmage Saturday night typified Neumann-Goretti’s initiative. “We had a great week of practice – that’s what it really was. We just came off a loss (to Penn Charter) so this feels good. It feels like we’re all coming together,” the Saints’ dynamic running back said.
LANSDALE, PA
FOX Sports

College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 14 Villanova

Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams at regular intervals leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 14 is Villanova. What does life after Jay Wright hold for Villanova men’s basketball? It’s one of the biggest questions in...
VILLANOVA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Owen#Henry J#Seals#American Football#Bucktown#Wildcats#Frida
VISTA.Today

Chester County Remembers the Life of Prominent Community Figure, Charles ‘Chip’ Huston

It is with great sadness that The Huston Foundation family has announced the passing of its President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles L. “Chip” Huston IV, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at age 63. Mr. Huston served the Huston Foundation for over 32 years, with many of those as treasurer. He joined the board of the Huston Foundation in 1990 and became president in May of 2022. During his tenure here, he stewarded many organizations in the community that needed vital funding.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Speedway Digest

Grandview Speedway Quick Results - September 17, 2022

Saturday, September 24 will feature Round 9 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars along with the Xcel Modifieds and the Roadrunners in action starting at 5 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 4 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Outlaw Racing Series event.
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Shippensburg University musicians extend helping hand to Middletown band

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today, the Middletown High School marching band got the opportunity of a lifetime. After their season came to a crashing halt due to the hazing scandal at their school, the band was offered by the Shippensburg University marching band a spot to play side-by-side at one of the home games.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own

Shannon Algeo, Pete DeLago, and daughters.Image via Cindy DeLago at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LANSDALE, PA
chestercounty.com

ChristianaCare shares updates on plans for West Grove campus

Since June, when ChristianaCare announced the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting regularly with community leaders and small groups to gain input into planning for what is now called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, ChristianaCare shared new details...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly

Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy