papreplive.com
Downingtown West notches come-from-behind victory
The Downingtown West girls tennis team swept the four doubles matches to rally for a 4-3 Ches-Mont League victory over West Chester Rustin on Monday. The fightback for the Whippets started at first doubles as Laure Ayres and Becky Dixon defeated Ava Paneta and Sehaj Kaur in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Sanni Varanasi and Ashritha Dunaboyina won, 6-2, 7-5 at second doubles. Gianna Brown and Katie Legore captured their match at third doubles, 6-1, 6-3, while Ella Mae Markowski and Peyton Clark were victorious in three sets at fourth doubles.
papreplive.com
Main Line roundup (Sept. 19): Lower Merion girls soccer squad off to stellar start
The Lower Merion High School girls soccer team mproved to 8-1 (as of Monday) with three wins in the week ending Sept. 18. The Aces defeated Harriton, Garnet Valley and WC Henderson. LM’s offense was led by Elly Slenksy, Dylan Steinberg, and Grace Downey. The defense of Sadie Cohen, Alex...
papreplive.com
Haverford High School’s Patrick Lawson is the Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 19-25)
The senior runner finished first at the recent 2022 Unionville 2-Mile Bash by running the current fastest two-mile time in the state. He is a standout runner in cross country, indoor track and spring track, finishing fourth in the 1,600 meter run at States last spring and helping the Fords place second in the 4×800; finishing in the top dozen runners in the 1,600 meter run at States last winter; and placing 16th in the PIAA Cross Country Championships last fall. Not only is Lawson a highly-recruited runner, but is one of the top academically performing students in his class. At Haverford, he is a member of Science Olympiad, Speech and Debate, and the National Honor Society.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Sept. 17): Ethan Williams scores hat trick to lift Owen J. Roberts boys soccer over Wilkes-Barre
Ethan Williams scored three goals , two of them in the first half, and Isaac Stephenson and Elijah Purtle also scored after the break in a non-league win Saturday morning in Bucktown. Williams also had an assist. Andrew Keddie made six saves in goal for OJR and Joe Egidio had nine for the Wolfpack.
Doylestown Native, Central Bucks West Grad Has Historic Round At the Beginning of His College Golf Career
A Bucks County native is garnering the attention of the golf world after a stellar first session during his freshman year of college. Jack Hirsh wrote about the up-and-coming star for Golf. Kevin Lydon, who grew up in Doylestown and graduated from central Bucks High School West, is now a...
papreplive.com
Neumann-Goretti ground game takes charge in win over Lansdale Catholic
AMBLER — Shawn Battle’s weaving, 22-yard run to the end zone on the third play from scrimmage Saturday night typified Neumann-Goretti’s initiative. “We had a great week of practice – that’s what it really was. We just came off a loss (to Penn Charter) so this feels good. It feels like we’re all coming together,” the Saints’ dynamic running back said.
FOX Sports
College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 14 Villanova
Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams at regular intervals leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 14 is Villanova. What does life after Jay Wright hold for Villanova men’s basketball? It’s one of the biggest questions in...
vista.today
Chester County Home to Pair of Golfweek’s Top 200 Modern Courses
Golfweek recently released this year’s list of the Top 200 Modern Golf Courses (built after 1960), and two in Chester County made the cut, writes Jason Lusk for the magazine. Members of the course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points system...
Chester County Remembers the Life of Prominent Community Figure, Charles ‘Chip’ Huston
It is with great sadness that The Huston Foundation family has announced the passing of its President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles L. “Chip” Huston IV, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at age 63. Mr. Huston served the Huston Foundation for over 32 years, with many of those as treasurer. He joined the board of the Huston Foundation in 1990 and became president in May of 2022. During his tenure here, he stewarded many organizations in the community that needed vital funding.
Grandview Speedway Quick Results - September 17, 2022
Saturday, September 24 will feature Round 9 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars along with the Xcel Modifieds and the Roadrunners in action starting at 5 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 4 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Outlaw Racing Series event.
local21news.com
Shippensburg University musicians extend helping hand to Middletown band
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today, the Middletown High School marching band got the opportunity of a lifetime. After their season came to a crashing halt due to the hazing scandal at their school, the band was offered by the Shippensburg University marching band a spot to play side-by-side at one of the home games.
A Speedway In Bucks County Was The Site of NASCAR’s First Fatality 70 Years Ago This Week
Seven decades ago, NASCAR saw its first fatal crash occur at a wen-known speedway that sat in the Bucks County area. Mike Sielski wrote about the infamous day for The Philadelphia Inquirer. On Sept. 14, 1952, racer Larry Mann, born Lawrence Zuckerman, lost his life while participating in a Grand...
PhillyBite
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own
Shannon Algeo, Pete DeLago, and daughters.Image via Cindy DeLago at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
chestercounty.com
ChristianaCare shares updates on plans for West Grove campus
Since June, when ChristianaCare announced the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting regularly with community leaders and small groups to gain input into planning for what is now called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, ChristianaCare shared new details...
Northeast Philly school wins national Blue Ribbon honors
One Philadelphia school — The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush High School — is among the ten Pennsylvania schools being recognized with national Blue Ribbon honors.
Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly
Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
The latest political updates from Philadelphia to Harrisburg
Matt O'Donnell and this week's panel discuss the upcoming debate between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the candidates for Philly Mayor and more.
In the must-win Philly suburbs, with Santorum at his side, Doug Mastriano mines for votes
'[Mastriano] has to expand his base into the suburbs, that is key,' pollster Terry Madonna said. The post In the must-win Philly suburbs, with Santorum at his side, Doug Mastriano mines for votes appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
