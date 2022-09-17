Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Van Crashes Through CVS Store in Oakland, Leaving Trail of Destruction
A van crashed through the front of a CVS store in Oakland early Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction. Video of the aftermath shows a white van stopped deep inside the CVS store at 2964 Broadway in Oakland. The damage throughout the store also is visible. The incident occurred...
Angry Oakland residents demand action over rampant illegal dumping
OAKLAND -- Between abandoned cars, trash, and other debris, illegal dumping is a major problem plaguing many of the neighborhoods in Oakland's flatlands. For many residents, the situation has reached a boiling point. They say the rampant illegal dumping is putting people in danger."It's invading my ability to feel safe and walk down clean streets," said Mary Forte, an Oakland native. "Get the trash out of Oakland."Forte and other locals will meet with elected and appointed leaders on Monday evening to ask them to call for a state of emergency, along with an immediate strategy to deal with the trash and...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
KTVU FOX 2
MACRO: Oakland now has alternative to calling police for low-level calls
OAKLAND, Calif. - The man was unconscious, lying partially in the street along Hegenberger Road in East Oakland. Drivers whizzed passed as they went about their days. No one stopped to check if he was alive. But on this day there would be help. Two crisis intervention specialists and an...
oaklandside.org
Oakland’s outgoing head of housing talks evictions, buying buildings, and red tape
Oakland’s top housing official left her post this month to become the chief operating officer of the non-profit developer Eden Housing. Shola Olatoye was appointed director of Oakland’s Housing & Community Development Department in January 2020. She previously served a tumultuous term leading the New York City Housing Authority.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest armed carjacking suspect by City Hall
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of n armed carjacking a victim, who was able to flag down authorities. The man was seen being taken into custody on Monday about 5 p.m. near Frank Ogawa Plaza. He was put on a gurney, video shows.
Person rescued from under BART train
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A person is in the hospital after being rescued from under a Bay Area Rapid Transit train. “A person entered the trackway and a collision may have occurred,” BART spokesperson James K. Allison confirmed to KRON4 News. “There is no foul play suspected based on witness statements. The person has been […]
KTVU FOX 2
More rain needed in the Bay Area to put a damper on fire season
SAN FRANCISCO - It was a wet weekend across the Bay Area and the rain brought some much-needed relief following a brutal heat wave. "The rain was definitely a welcome sight," said Paul Lowenthal, the Santa Rosa fire marshal. He said during a storm, burn scar areas are a concern....
KTVU FOX 2
Call 911 to get a non-police, MACRO team response in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - The city's newly launched Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland, or MACRO, unit will respond to a variety of calls seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents are asked to call 911 to get a MACRO unit to respond, and in an effort...
KTVU FOX 2
Newlywed widowed in San Lorenzo road-rage shooting speaks
SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Rienheart Asuncion and his wife Love got married just four months ago in the Philippines. Now, she's in mourning after her husband was shot and killed in a road-rage incident in San Lorenzo. "That's it. He's gone," Love said. KTVU spoke to Love, who's in the...
KTVU FOX 2
2 people killed in Oakland near mosque, woman killed in separate shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two Monday evening shootings where two men were killed in an area right around the corner from a mosque, where they had been praying just 45 minutes beforehand. A third person – a woman – died in a separate shooting less than an...
KTVU FOX 2
Sunday storms lead to Monday clean up across the Bay Area
A series of storms hit neighborhoods all across the Bay Area on Sunday. The storms left many fallen trees in the path now residents are working to get everything cleaned up.
3 Children 2 Adults Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Ramon (San Ramon, CA)
According to the San Ramon Valley Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Ramon on Friday. The crash happened between Ashbourne Drive and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KTVU FOX 2
3 siblings hospitalized after getting hit walking home from school
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Three siblings remain in the hospital after getting hit and thrown by a car involved in a crash, as they walked home from school in Antioch Friday afternoon. The victims -- two brothers and a sister -- are all 12 years old and part of a blended family, according to the victim’s aunt. They were two blocks from their home when cars collided along Sycamore Drive sending one of the cars into the children on the sidewalk.
calmatters.network
Details emerge about deadly motorcycle crash that shut down BART through Oakland for hours during Friday evening commute
A motorcyclist was killed after a collision in which he was ejected from his vehicle onto BART tracks and subsequently hit by a passing train in Oakland, which caused major delays on BART in all directions on Friday during the evening commute. The incident caused BART service to be stopped...
KTVU FOX 2
Rain causes mess on area roadways, wind brings down trees
Wind gusts, some approaching 45 miles per hour, downed trees in Point Reyes, and in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. In Santa Rosa, the wind caused a tree to fall onto a parked car. Santa Rosa Fire says no one was injured.
Witness on 'heartbreaking' aftermath after 3 Antioch children hit by speeding car
The family says if the son with most severe injuries is able to survive, he will likely be paralyzed from the neck down and need a ventilator for the rest of his life. Here's how you can help:
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose residents clean up after a series of weekend storms
San Jose, CA - Cleanup form a series of Sunday storms was underway on Monday in the South Bay. In San Jose, the sound of chainsaws is the familiar sound of recovery. "Trees been here. Never had any issues. And you know, it’s the worst nightmare," said homeowner Joe Amato.
SFist
Famed Owner of Semi-Secret Berkeley Backyard Hot Tub Dies While In Hot Tub
The longtime proprietor of a free-to-the-public, extra-hot hot tub behind a home on Essex Street in Berkeley was found dead by a hot tub patron over the weekend, and it appears he died doing what he loved, soaking in the tub. The old-fashioned, four-foot deep wooden hot tub was an...
KTVU FOX 2
15-year-old girl arrested for allegedly stealing and crashing truck in North Bay
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police said a 15-year-old girl was arrested Saturday for stealing and crashing a truck, then fleeing the scene. Just before 1 a.m., police said they received reports of a Chevrolet truck that crashed into a fence at Caulfield Lane at Park Lane. When officers arrived, nobody...
