Oakland, CA

NBC Bay Area

Van Crashes Through CVS Store in Oakland, Leaving Trail of Destruction

A van crashed through the front of a CVS store in Oakland early Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction. Video of the aftermath shows a white van stopped deep inside the CVS store at 2964 Broadway in Oakland. The damage throughout the store also is visible. The incident occurred...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Angry Oakland residents demand action over rampant illegal dumping

OAKLAND -- Between abandoned cars, trash, and other debris, illegal dumping is a major problem plaguing many of the neighborhoods in Oakland's flatlands. For many residents, the situation has reached a boiling point. They say the rampant illegal dumping is putting people in danger."It's invading my ability to feel safe and walk down clean streets," said Mary Forte, an Oakland native. "Get the trash out of Oakland."Forte and other locals will meet with elected and appointed leaders on Monday evening to ask them to call for a state of emergency, along with an immediate strategy to deal with the trash and...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police arrest armed carjacking suspect by City Hall

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of n armed carjacking a victim, who was able to flag down authorities. The man was seen being taken into custody on Monday about 5 p.m. near Frank Ogawa Plaza. He was put on a gurney, video shows.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Person rescued from under BART train

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A person is in the hospital after being rescued from under a Bay Area Rapid Transit train. “A person entered the trackway and a collision may have occurred,” BART spokesperson James K. Allison confirmed to KRON4 News. “There is no foul play suspected based on witness statements. The person has been […]
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

More rain needed in the Bay Area to put a damper on fire season

SAN FRANCISCO - It was a wet weekend across the Bay Area and the rain brought some much-needed relief following a brutal heat wave. "The rain was definitely a welcome sight," said Paul Lowenthal, the Santa Rosa fire marshal. He said during a storm, burn scar areas are a concern....
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Call 911 to get a non-police, MACRO team response in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - The city's newly launched Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland, or MACRO, unit will respond to a variety of calls seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents are asked to call 911 to get a MACRO unit to respond, and in an effort...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Newlywed widowed in San Lorenzo road-rage shooting speaks

SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Rienheart Asuncion and his wife Love got married just four months ago in the Philippines. Now, she's in mourning after her husband was shot and killed in a road-rage incident in San Lorenzo. "That's it. He's gone," Love said. KTVU spoke to Love, who's in the...
SAN LORENZO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 siblings hospitalized after getting hit walking home from school

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Three siblings remain in the hospital after getting hit and thrown by a car involved in a crash, as they walked home from school in Antioch Friday afternoon. The victims -- two brothers and a sister -- are all 12 years old and part of a blended family, according to the victim’s aunt. They were two blocks from their home when cars collided along Sycamore Drive sending one of the cars into the children on the sidewalk.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose residents clean up after a series of weekend storms

San Jose, CA - Cleanup form a series of Sunday storms was underway on Monday in the South Bay. In San Jose, the sound of chainsaws is the familiar sound of recovery. "Trees been here. Never had any issues. And you know, it’s the worst nightmare," said homeowner Joe Amato.
SAN JOSE, CA

