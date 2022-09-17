OAKLAND -- Between abandoned cars, trash, and other debris, illegal dumping is a major problem plaguing many of the neighborhoods in Oakland's flatlands. For many residents, the situation has reached a boiling point. They say the rampant illegal dumping is putting people in danger."It's invading my ability to feel safe and walk down clean streets," said Mary Forte, an Oakland native. "Get the trash out of Oakland."Forte and other locals will meet with elected and appointed leaders on Monday evening to ask them to call for a state of emergency, along with an immediate strategy to deal with the trash and...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO