CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Sept. 21, 1895: Samuel Ivan Taylor was born in Mercer County. Taylor was the first member of the West Virginia State Police. He was part of the force that faced off against union miners during the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain in Logan County.

POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO