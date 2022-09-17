Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
White is West Virginia United Methodist Man of the Year
JACKSON’S MILL — Paul White, a member of the Reedsville United Methodist Church, has been honored as the 2022 West Virginia United Methodist Man of the Year. The honor was bestowed Sept. 10 during the annual meeting of the West Virginia United Methodist Men at West Virginia University’s Jackson’s Mill. It is the highest honor bestowed by the men’s organization.
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Sept. 21, 1895: Samuel Ivan Taylor was born in Mercer County. Taylor was the first member of the West Virginia State Police. He was part of the force that faced off against union miners during the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain in Logan County.
WVNews
ATC
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants. The grants were awarded to county solid waste authorities, county commissions and municipalities. Twenty-five applicants were approved for amounts totaling $98,339.
WVNews
DHHR reminds residents of Affordable Connectivity Program
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents who participate in certain government assistance programs that they qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with a discount of up to $30 per month towards internet service plans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
West Virginia, take a bow
In a state as beautiful as West Virginia, with its pristine streams, its majestic forests and scenic hilltop vistas, it only makes sense that people want to visit to see why we proudly proclaim it’s “wild and wonderful” and “Almost Heaven.”. So people come to West...
WVNews
First NCWV Girls in Aviation Day to be held Saturday
BRIDGEPORT — Aerospace partners from across the region are coming together to host the first North Central West Virginia Girls in Aviation Day event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at Pierpont Community & Technical College’s National Aerospace Education Center,...
Comments / 0