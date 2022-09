Wayne State’s volleyball team is now the No. 1 team in the country as the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association coaches poll was released Monday afternoon. Wayne State received 42 of 47 first-place votes and moved up two spots on the strength of road wins last week at Upper Iowa and Winona State, along with losses from then-No. 1 Tampa and No. 2 Washburn, both of whom lost last week and fell to No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in this week’s poll.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO