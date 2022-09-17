Read full article on original website
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
PREP ROUNDUP : Double-double by Moss leads Marion past Warriors
Ella Moss filled up the scoresheets on Monday night, tallying 13 kills, 11 digs, nine service points, three assists and two blocks to lead Marion to a 25-17, 28-26, 17-25, 25-15 non-district volleyball win over Smyth County rival Chilhowie on Monday night. Aubree Whitt added nine service points, seven digs...
Local Briefs: King duo claims Conference Carolinas honors
King University volleyball players Hailee Blankenship and Katie Harless have been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Player and Specialist of the Week. Blankenship started all three matches last week for King, averaging 3.69 kills and 2.77 digs per set. She finished 48 kills earning her first conference honors. Harless is...
Local Briefs: Abingdon, John Battle girls win meets
The girls cross country teams at Abingdon and John Battle were both victorious at meets held Saturday. Abingdon won the Fender’s Farm Carnival in Jonesborough, Tennessee, with Makaleigh Jessee (19:12.16) taking the top spot as the Falcons claimed the top spot over Daniel Boone by two points. Josie Jackson...
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H swept by Wolves
Louis Pereira-Scott had two of Emory & Henry’s three shots on goal and scored the Wasps’ lone goal in a 6-1 South Atlantic Conference loss to Newberry on Sunday afternoon. Josiah Wilson had five saves in a goal for the Wasps (0-6-0, 0-3-0). WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER. Newberry...
Second half dooms UVa-Wise vs. Lynch-led Barton
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise might have succeeded in slowing down Barton College running back Jordan Terrell on Saturday afternoon. However, the Highland Cavaliers failed mightily when it came to containing quarterback Jaquan Lynch of the Bulldogs. The stealthy sophomore signal-caller rushed for 146 yards and two...
Sept. 19, 1960 notable in Bristol's sports history. Derrick Hord, Darryal Wilson were both born that day
Darryal Wilson and Derrick Hord are not only two of the best athletes to ever come through Bristol, they also happen to share the same birthday. Wilson and Hord both entered the world on Sept. 19, 1960, and the two 62-year-olds are still remembered fondly in the place where they reached sports superstardom on opposite sides of State Street.
Tusculum outlines homecoming plans
GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University will hold its annual Homecoming celebration in October with five days of activities. Tennessee’s first higher education institution will welcome alumni and the community for “There’s No Place Like Homecoming,” from Wednesday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 23. Tusculum alumni can...
Marion High football team makes a special memory for young fan
Finn Medley would like nothing better than to grow up and play football with the Scarlet Hurricanes. But it’s only a dream because Finn isn’t able to play contact sports. Finn was born with a bicuspid aortic valve, and playing rough sports could be deadly for him. So he watches and cheers and dreams.
Our View | It's been a September to remember
Bristol has had a great September and it’s only the 18th. The combination of Rhythm & Roots and race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway kept many in the area busy the past two weekends. Both events have been tremendous opportunities to showcase what is happening in Bristol. These days, that’s a lot.
Gillespie Construction
Facing parenting challenges with experience
There are a few things a seasoned parent wishes new parents knew, especially parents in extra challenging situations. Brandy Maltsburger, nurturing parenting educator, is one of those who has a lot to offer struggling parents. A seasoned parent as well as a seasoned professional in early childhood development, Brandy, a...
School board members: Tennessee retention law could be better
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Members of the Bristol Tennessee School Board are questioning a new state law that mandates tutoring and/or summer camp for most third-graders before students who don’t pass a specific, single test can be promoted to the fourth grade. In aligning with the law, the School...
Contest designed to connect local businesses with Bristol's casino
ABINGDON, Va. – Virginia Community Capital and the U.S. Small Business Administration hosted an informational workshop for the inaugural 2022 SWVA Regional Pitch Contest, through which participating local women and minority-owned businesses will have the opportunity to pitch their products and services to the Bristol Casino, the future home of Hard Rock.
Churches should be leading with love
It was the Saturday of the Pride Parade, and I went to the church, as is my custom, to finish up Sunday’s sermon. When I arrived, there were several cars in the church parking lot, though, that isn’t unusual. Whenever there are events happening downtown, people frequently park in the First Baptist parking lot. And with the Pride Parade happening on State Street, I knew other cars would be there.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
