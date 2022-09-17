ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
AdWeek

WXYZ Detroit Investigative Reporter Jim Kiertzner Retires

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WXYZ investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner is retiring after nearly 50 years in the business. “I’m done with the daily grind,” Kiertzner told...
DETROIT, MI
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hs Football Bentley
abc12.com

Mother and police give different accounts of crash that killed a Flint man

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A grieving mother described her son as a good person who did not deserve to die. "He didn't. I want some answers," said Shawntika Davis. She disputes police accounts of what happened to her son, 26-year-old Vondreece Davis, who died early Saturday when his vehicle crashed head-on with another car on Pierson Road east of Martin Luther King Avenue in Flint.
FLINT, MI
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)

Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places

Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Pumpkin crunch pie is a fall favorite at Freeland’s Riverside restaurant

FREELAND, MI — Freeland’s Riverside Family Restaurant is well known for its house-made pies, and now is the perfect time to try a fall favorite: pumpkin crunch. General Manager Michael Graebner said the popular pumpkin crunch pie, topped with a flavorful, soft crumble crust with pecans, is a different take on the Thanksgiving staple. And, like nearly all his family restaurant’s pies, it’s made in-house with his late grandmother Shirley Zeilinger’s recipe.
FREELAND, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Planning Commission approves Chipotle rezoning request

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Planning Commission has approved a rezoning request for a new Chipotle restaurant in the downtown area. The approval Monday night involves a vacant lot at Saginaw Street and Bush Avenue behind the Rite Aid in the downtown area. Some neighbors are concerned about the possible traffic on Bush Avenue.

