Saline all-state guard Kate Stemmer announces college basketball commitment
Kate Stemmer has made an impact ever since she stepped on the court for Saline’s basketball team as a freshman two years ago. And now the all-state guard will continue her career at the collegiate level as she announced she would play at Northwood via social media on Sunday.
Here is how the Top 50 did in Week 4 of the high school football season
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 4 games around the state of Michigan. 1. Belleville - beat Wayne Memorial 71-0; will host Dearborn Fordson in Week 5.
Midland, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Midland. The John Glenn High School - Bay City volleyball team will have a game with Bullock Creek High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
‘A little hectic’: Two homecoming parades Friday will plug Saginaw Township traffic
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Back-to-back high school homecoming parades will create traffic detours in a northwest Saginaw Township neighborhood at a time when many motorists are returning home from work Friday, Sept. 23. “It’s going to be a little hectic,” said Kevin O’Brien, assistant chief with the Saginaw Township...
WXYZ Detroit Investigative Reporter Jim Kiertzner Retires
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WXYZ investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner is retiring after nearly 50 years in the business. “I’m done with the daily grind,” Kiertzner told...
Grand Blanc students disciplined for ‘inappropriate, offensive’ Snapchat messages
GRAND BLANC, MI – A group of student athletes have been disciplined by the Grand Blanc Community Schools district for “inappropriate” and “offensive” messages in a group chat. The students are not facing criminal charges or investigation, but the school resource officer was involved in...
Search continues for Detroit barber missing since July
Posters on D Woods Barbershop serve as a constant reminder that David Woodger is still missing and loved ones are still looking for answers.
Mother and police give different accounts of crash that killed a Flint man
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A grieving mother described her son as a good person who did not deserve to die. "He didn't. I want some answers," said Shawntika Davis. She disputes police accounts of what happened to her son, 26-year-old Vondreece Davis, who died early Saturday when his vehicle crashed head-on with another car on Pierson Road east of Martin Luther King Avenue in Flint.
15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)
Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
Zoo Boo returns to Saginaw on these October weekends
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw Children’s Zoo will host its annual Zoo Boo on select weekends this October. The family-friendly Halloween event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23.
Like ‘a miracle,’ Saginaw teen returns home, surprises team after crash
SAGINAW, MI — Barely one month after Avery M. Smith experienced devastating injuries during a hit-and-run vehicle collision, the Saginaw teen returned home from her stay at University of Michigan Hospital, her mother said. “The doctor said he felt like it was a miracle,” Domonique Smith-Vann said of her...
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for country music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places
Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Pumpkin crunch pie is a fall favorite at Freeland’s Riverside restaurant
FREELAND, MI — Freeland’s Riverside Family Restaurant is well known for its house-made pies, and now is the perfect time to try a fall favorite: pumpkin crunch. General Manager Michael Graebner said the popular pumpkin crunch pie, topped with a flavorful, soft crumble crust with pecans, is a different take on the Thanksgiving staple. And, like nearly all his family restaurant’s pies, it’s made in-house with his late grandmother Shirley Zeilinger’s recipe.
Grand Blanc Planning Commission approves Chipotle rezoning request
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Planning Commission has approved a rezoning request for a new Chipotle restaurant in the downtown area. The approval Monday night involves a vacant lot at Saginaw Street and Bush Avenue behind the Rite Aid in the downtown area. Some neighbors are concerned about the possible traffic on Bush Avenue.
