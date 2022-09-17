ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Voter challenges, records requests swamp election offices

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01u1BQ_0hz6OP9500

Spurred by conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, activists around the country are using laws that allow people to challenge a voter’s right to cast a ballot to contest the registrations of thousands of voters at a time.

In Iowa , Linn County Auditor Joel Miller had handled three voter challenges over the previous 15 years. He received 119 over just two days after Doug Frank, an Ohio educator who is touring the country spreading doubts about the 2020 election, swung through the state.

In Nassau County in northern Florida , two residents challenged the registrations of nearly 2,000 voters just six days before last month’s primary. In Georgia , activists are dropping off boxloads of challenges in the diverse and Democratic-leaning counties comprising the Atlanta metro area, including more than 35,000 in one county late last month.

Election officials say the vast majority of the challenges will be irrelevant because they contest the presence on voting rolls of people who already are in the process of being removed after they moved out of the region. Still, they create potentially hundreds of hours of extra work as the offices scramble to prepare for November’s election.

“They at best overburden election officials in the run-up to an election, and at worse they lead to people being removed from the rolls when they shouldn’t be,” said Sean Morales-Doyle of The Brennan Center for Justice, which has tracked an upswing in voter challenges.

The voter challenges come as activists who believe in the election lies of former President Donald Trump also have flooded election offices across the country with public records requests and threats of litigation, piling even more work on them as they ready for November.

"It’s time-consuming for us, because we have to consult with our county attorneys about what the proper response is going to be,” said Rachel Rodriguez, an elections supervisor in Dane County, Wisconsin, which includes Madison, the state capital.

She received duplicate emails demanding records about two weeks ago: “It’s taking up valuable time that we don’t necessarily have as election officials when we’re trying to prepare for a November election.”

Michael Henrici, the Democratic commissioner of elections in New York's Otsego County, received a single-line email last week warning of unspecified “election integrity” litigation, then a follow-up complaining he hadn't responded.

“These aren’t people with specific grievances," Henrici said. "They’re getting a form letter from someone’s podcast and sometimes filling in the blanks.”

Multiple investigations and reviews, including one by Trump’s own Department of Justice, found no significant fraud i n the 2020 presidential election, and courts rejected dozens of lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies. But Trump has continued to insist that widespread fraud cost him re-election. That has inspired legions of activists to become do-it-yourself election sleuths around the country, challenging local voting officials at every turn.

In Linn County, Iowa, which includes the city of Cedar Rapids, Miller said he and the auditors who run elections in the state’s other 98 counties have been deluged with both records requests and voter challenges.

“The whole barrage came in a two-week period,” Miller said, following the tour by Frank, who uses mathematical projections to make claims of a vast conspiracy to steal the election from Trump, “and it’s happening to auditors across the state.”

Election offices routinely go through their voter rolls and remove those who have moved or died. Federal law constrains how quickly they can drop voters, and conservative activists have long complained that election officials do not move swiftly enough to clean up their rolls.

The recent challenges stem from activists comparing postal change-of-address and other databases to voter rolls. Election officials say this is redundant, because they already take the same steps.

Sometimes the challenges come after election conspiracists go door-to-door, often in heavily minority neighborhoods, seeking evidence that votes were cast improperly in 2020.

Texas' heavily Democratic Harris County, which includes Houston, received nearly 5,000 challenges from a conservative group that went door-to-door checking voter addresses. The election office said it dismissed the challenges it legally had to review before the election and will finish the remainder after Nov. 8.

Activists in Gwinnett County, which stretches across the increasingly Democratic northern Atlanta suburbs, spent 10 months comparing change-of-address and other databases with the county’s voter rolls. They submitted eight boxes of challenges last month. About 15,000, they said, were complaints that specific voters improperly received mail ballots in 2020. Another 22,000 were for voters they contend are no longer at their registered address.

There are so many challenges that election officials have yet to even count them all. But Zach Manifold, Gwinnett’s election supervisor, said that, in every single mail ballot complaint the office has sampled, the voter properly received a mailed ballot.

But if any of the address-challenged voters do try to cast a ballot in November, the county’s elections board will need to decide whether that vote should count. They’ll only have six days to make a decision, as they have to certify their vote total by the Monday after Election Day under Georgia law.

Manifold estimated his office has a month to log and research the challenges, before mail ballots go out for the November elections: “It is a tight window to get everything done,” he said.

Many of the large counties facing voter roll challenges are places where President Joe Biden beat Trump in 2020, including Gwinnett and Harris. Yet those behind the effort dispute the notion that they are targeting Democratic-leaning counties and say they’re working on behalf of all voters. In Florida's Nassau County, for example, Trump won with more than 72% of the vote.

“They should be glad that the voter rolls are being cleaned up so they can make sure their votes count,” said Garland Favorito, a conservative activist who has teamed up with supporters of Trump’s election lies and is helping with voter challenges in Georgia.

Favorito said more challenges are coming in other Georgia counties.

Under legislation passed last year by the Republican-controlled Legislature, there are no limits on the number of voter challenges that can be filed in Georgia. Most states implicitly set restraints on challenges, said Morales-Doyle of the Brennan Center. They require a complainant to have specific, personal information about the voters they target and establish penalties for making frivolous challenges.

Florida is an example. Its voter challenge law only permits the filing of challenges 30 days before an election, requiring election officials to contact each voter challenged before Election Day. It is a misdemeanor to file a “frivolous” challenge. But voter challenges almost derailed Florida’s primary last month in heavily-Republican Nassau County, in the northeastern part of the state.

Two women who belonged to a conservative group, County Citizens Defending Freedom, dropped off the nearly 2,000 challenges at the county elections office six days before the Aug. 23 primary.

Luckily for the office, the challenges were filed in an incorrect format. Elections Supervisor Janet Adkins told the activists they would review them, anyway — after the primary.

“To take away a person’s right to vote is a very serious thing,” Adkins said.

—-

Holly Ramer in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New video contradicts Trump ally accused of Georgia voting data breach

A new video reveals that a group of forensics experts spent hours at a county elections office in Georgia copying sensitive data and software from voting machines. The video, obainted by The Washington Post, contradicts testimony of Cathy Latham, an ally of former president Donald Trump, who had previously said in sworn testimony that she briefly stopped by the office in Coffee County and spoke with a junior official about an unrelated matter, for “five minutes at most”, according to a transcript of her deposition.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Independent

False promises, a legal investigation and a mystery woman: Unanswered questions about Ron DeSantis's migrant flights

Two planes with 48 migrants, most of whom fled Venezuela in the wake of that country’s political and economic collapse, landed unannounced on the island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts on 14 September.Days later, officials in Delaware were anticipating another Texas flight bound for the coast, roughly 20 miles from President Joe Biden’s beach home.The flights originating from San Antonio – roughly 2,000 miles from their coastal destinations – were arranged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration, supported by a $12m plan in his state’s budget.After crossing the US-Mexico border and processing by federal and state authorities,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure

A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Independent

Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’

President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Two severely decomposed bodies discovered in former Rhode Island mayor’s home

A pair of decomposing bodies have been found in the home of a former Rhode Island mayor, police said. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told The Boston Globe that the department received a request for a welfare check at the property on Monday. A neighbour called the department around 4pm that day to report that they had not seen the elderly couple that lived at the address for about a week, and said there was a strong odour coming from the house. The owner of the property is Susan Menard, one of the town's longest-serving mayors. She held office from...
WOONSOCKET, RI
The Independent

Trump says supporters are threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him as he warns they are a ‘sleeping giant’

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.Mr Trump made the bizarre claim not ten minutes into a subdued, rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Ostensibly a rally in support of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance, Mr Trump’s remarks were instead peppered with what is now a familiar litany of grievances, grudges, and complaints about the myriad investigations into his conduct by federal...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’

Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning

In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Voices: Trump turns his attention to North Carolina – will Democrats?

On Friday, former president Donald Trump will visit Wilmington, North Carolina, to campaign for his preferred candidates, Senate nominee Ted Budd. That particular election is Mr Trump’s opportunity to remake the Senate in his image.Retiring Senator Richard Burr led the Senate Intelligence Committee during the probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and Democrats saw him as a fair arbiter. Furthermore, he voted to convict Mr Trump for his role in the January 6 riot.GOP Rep Ted Budd, by comparison, voted to object to the 2020 presidential election results, voted against the bipartisan gun deal that Mr Burr...
POTUS
The Independent

New York mayor may use cruise ships to house migrants being sent north by Republican states

New York City’s mayor is considering an unorthodox approach to deal with the unprecedented move by Republican governors to bus migrant asylum-seekers to Democrat strongholds.Mayor Eric Adams told a local New York news station that his team is examining the legality of acquiring temporary housing for those being sent to his city including the potential use of cruise ships docked along the Hudson River."We're examining everything, from the legality of using any type of cruise ship for temporary housing. We're looking at everything to see how do we deal with this," Mr Adams told CBS2.Pressed on the use of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election Day#Election Fraud#Democratic
The Independent

The Senate kicks the can until after the midterms

Congress is a little more than halfway through its work session for September before campaign season kicks off in earnest. Even-year September work sessions are always peculiar because they often come right after the August recess and right before everybody breaks to go back on the campaign trail.That often means that senators choose to do the absolute minimum, and that looks to be the case as the Senate hopes to pass a continuing resolution by the end of the month to avert a government shutdown.Otherwise, it looks like the Senate has chosen not to take up any action that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Human trafficking victims and a one-month-old: Florida and Texas migrant transports moved over a dozen kids

Last week, the Republican governors of Florida and Texas sent well over a dozen migrant children, including one as young as one month old, on highly controversial plane and bus trips to liberal locales across the East Coast.The children were among the over 100 asylum-seekers, many of them Venezuelan dispatched to Martha’s Vineyard, New York City, and Washington DC.On Friday, Florida chartered two planes that sent roughly 50 migrants, many of them waiting in Texas, for their legally protected asylum claims to process, to the wealthy island of Martha’s Vineyard.The group included about a dozen children of elementary school...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 committee announces date of final public hearing

The House select committee investigating the riot at the US Capitol on 6 January will hold its next hearing next Wednesday, Chairman Bennie Thompson toldThe New York Times on Tuesday. Mr Thompson said this will likely be its final hearing barring new developments. The hearing comes after the August recess ended and no hearings have been held since the House reconvened.Before the House went for a break, Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney indicated that while the committee hoped to wrap up hearings in July, new developments meant that the committee would likely hold hearings in August.Notably, the committee is also running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s lead over Beto O’Rourke stretches to nine points in new poll

Republican incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke has stretched to nine points, according to a new poll.Exactly 50 days before voters across the country cast ballots in the 2022 midterms election, a poll suggests that one of the most closely-watched races is becoming less competitive and that the gap between the candidates is getting bigger.The poll showed Mr Abbott, the 64-year-old hard line conservative who has championed some of the nation’s most extreme policies in terms of immigration and abortion access, has seen his lead increase from seven points in August, to nine months...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Michigan GOP nominee says Plan B should be ‘stopped at the border’ like fentanyl - after admitting he doesn’t know what it is

A Republican nominee for Michiganattorney general recently said in a recorded conversation that he supported Plan B pills being stopped "at the border" and treated like fentanyl. In a recording shared by Heartland Signal, Michigan attorney general nominee Matt DePerno can be heard talking to a man who voices concern for abortion laws in the state and later asks about Plan B pills. The man asking Mr DePerno the questions was reportedly a Democratic activist posing as a Republican constituent, according to the Heartland Signal. Mr DePerno initially asks what Plan B pills are, but seems to recognise the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Gunman takes 12 people hostage at bank in Georgia

A gunman held twelve people hostage at a bank in Kutaisi, Georgia, today, 20 September, according to police.Local media reported that the unidentified man took hostages, demanding millions as well as a helicopter to leave the country, and a Russian flag.Interior Ministry spokeswoman Ketevan Kovziashvili said the hostages were freed and the gunman had been detained.It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured in the incident.The incident was the second time a Bank of Georgia branch has been targeted; in October 2020, a masked gunman took 43 people hostage in a branch in Zugdidi.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Police cordon off Leicester Square after two officers stabbed in LondonLittle girl, 5, gives potentially life-saving bone marrow to her six-year-old brotherLindsey Graham says abortion shouldn't be decided at state level
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents besiege Texas high school after false shooting call

Alarmed parents laid siege to a Texas high school Tuesday after a classroom shooting report that ultimately proved to be false.The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio began about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call of a possible shooting in progress at the school, according to a police statement. The school was placed on lockdown as police entered and began clearing the campus but found no evidence of an active threat or shooting.“Our department and San Antonio Police Department established there was no shooting, but then we had to do a methodical search room...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church

The Southern Baptist Conventions' top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.”The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, even as the committee copes with a Department of Justice investigation. The federal-level scrutiny follows a blistering report by a consultant earlier this year into sexual abuse in Southern Baptist settings and mistreatment of survivors by past Executive Committee officials. The committee...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

The Independent

852K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy