GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A part of gambling history in the Valley is up for auction, and anyone can grab a piece. Desert Diamond has more than 200 items from Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, its interim casino near Glendale, on the auction block. The online auction started earlier this month and ends on Monday at 7 p.m. Arizona time. Desert Diamond Casino West Valley at 91st and Northern avenues first opened in 2015 and had only slot machines in the 49,000-square-foot building. It was an interim casino until the current casino, which is more than 75,000 square feet and has slot machines plus electronic and live tables, could be finished. Desert Diamond Casinos reportedly plans to use the building for storage.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO