Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Portico North Scottsdale is 60% reserved before groundbreaking
Belgravia Group, Chicago’s award-winning real estate developer with more than 70 years of luxury developments constructed under its brand, announced that its first-ever Phoenix metro community development, Portico, located in North Scottsdale, is more than 60% reserved. Portico anticipates breaking ground by early 2023, with first deliveries anticipated in...
scottsdale.org
McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50
Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
Phoenix New Times
Prost to These 6 Oktoberfest Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix This Fall
Fall is here, and for beer fans, that means only one thing. It's Oktoberfest season. So put on your lederhosen, warm up your arms for those stein-holding contests, and work up an appetite for plenty of German food. We've got celebrations happening all around the Valley. From Chandler to Wickenburg,...
East Valley Tribune
The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told
Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Phoenix
According to Yelp, this is the best pizza place in the city.
phoenixmag.com
Where to Celebrate Fall Arizona Restaurant Week This September 16-26
Just in time for fall, Arizona Restaurant Week returns September 16 through September 26. More than 100 restaurants are committed to this 10-day culinary event in which they’ll offer specific three-course menus at three price points – $33, $44 and $55. “Our Arizona Restaurant Week events are a fantastic deal for diners that want to explore Arizona’s culinary scene at a fraction of what they would pay on a normal visit,” says Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO Steve Chucri.
Phoenix New Times
These 4 Arizona Restaurants Made The New York Times 50 Best Restaurants List
The New York Times published its annual Restaurant List of the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now." In a great showing, Arizona made the cut four times. The Times sent out a team of food reporters, editors, and critics to travel around the country in search of the very best foods.
2 Arizona Eateries Named Among The Top 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit compiled a list of America's best new restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time Menu
Grab a tasty sweet treat this fall at your local Cinnaholic.Fallon Michael/Unsplash. For sweet tooth lovers living throughout metro Phoenix, there’s nothing like the perfect cinnamon roll. The combination of frosting, cinnamon, and the roll itself makes for a delicious treat at any point of the day. One of the fastest growing brands in the United States bringing this tasty offering to locals, including everyone in the Valley, is Cinnaholic, a self-proclaimed gourmet cinnamon roll business. While the franchises throughout the country have a standard menu, those located in metro Phoenix are about to receive some extra special attention.
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
wuga.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Spray-Net North Phoenix is introducing a revolutionary way to update the look of kitchen cabinets.
Local business owners Teresa Arteca and Mellanie Joy are thrilled to be introducing a cutting-edge paint product and patented application process to North Phoenix homeowners. When considering their next business move, these two women were propelled towards the Spray-Net Franchise since providing an incomparable product and exceptional customer service is what these two ladies are all about.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 16-18
PHOENIX — A long-awaited Loop 202 Santan Freeway interchange opened Friday in Gilbert, an Arizona Democrat accused a lawmaker of using misogynistic behavior and profane language and a human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase with two children in her vehicle. Here are some of the biggest...
85209.com
Mesa Water Customers are Encouraged to Forgo Fall Overseeding
The fall season is the time of year when many residents, businesses and homeowner’s associations (HOAs) decide whether or not to overseed their lawns. In light of the worsening conditions on the Colorado River, the City of Mesa is encouraging all water customers to consider limiting or forgoing the overseeding of turf areas.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 16-18
Date: Sept. 16-25 Address: Queen Creek Olive Mill - 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. https://visitqueencreekaz.com/events-calendar/garlic-festival/. "Mexico in a Bottle comes to Phoenix for an afternoon of mezcal, Mexican craft spirits, food, art, music and more!. "What began as an event to tell and celebrate the story of...
travelblog.org
Day 2 - Los Angeles - California to Phoenix - Arizona
Alarm went off at 6am and after having had a pretty good sleep and figuring out how to turn the stupid shower on we went down for the complimentary breakfast which they were actually charging non IHG members USD 20- each. I had a light breakfast with some cereal bran...
AZFamily
Here’s how to own parts of the old Desert Diamond casino near Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A part of gambling history in the Valley is up for auction, and anyone can grab a piece. Desert Diamond has more than 200 items from Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, its interim casino near Glendale, on the auction block. The online auction started earlier this month and ends on Monday at 7 p.m. Arizona time. Desert Diamond Casino West Valley at 91st and Northern avenues first opened in 2015 and had only slot machines in the 49,000-square-foot building. It was an interim casino until the current casino, which is more than 75,000 square feet and has slot machines plus electronic and live tables, could be finished. Desert Diamond Casinos reportedly plans to use the building for storage.
CMSWire
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant: Great Customer Experience, Personalized Touch
Great CX comes from unexpected personalization and human connection. Ready to take on these CX lessons over pasta and bread?. Fun fact: I have a bucket list of restaurants I want to try in the world. It’s been compiled from blog posts, magazine articles, friends on social media and word of mouth. Over the years, I’ve slowly chipped away at this list; often not left as wowed as I had expected to be, whether that be the food, the service, or the atmosphere as a whole.
KGUN 9
Glendale husky becomes neighborhood roof watchdog
GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale husky is quickly becoming the talk of the town, gaining massive attention online and from onlookers. Several ABC15 viewers sent us pictures and videos of Nala. “A lot of people love her, honestly,” says Nala's owner Jason Camarena. “They want to take pictures of...
Comments / 0