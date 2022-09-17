Read full article on original website
Former US attorney joins court fight dividing RI’s wealthy Chace family
Kim Chace's heirs argue his nephew, prominent developer Buff Chace, has been mismanaging a trust that Kim's will seeded with over $70 million.
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
ABC6.com
Hurricane Fiona: Rhode Islanders speak with loved ones in Puerto Rico
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — As Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, the emotional pain is felt by those with loved ones on the island. Central Falls resident Glenda Pagan’s family was one of hundreds of thousands without water, power and essential utilities....
The New York Times says Mass. has 2 of the best restaurants in America
Two restaurants in Maine also made the list. The New York Times has again scoured the country for its annual list of favorite restaurants in the nation, and two Massachusetts eateries made the cut. The publication released its 50 favorite restaurants in America in 2022 on Monday and included Neptune...
Two Badly Decomposed Bodies Found Hidden In Former Rhode Island Mayor's Home
Police found two bodies "in a lengthy stage of decomposition" inside former Rhode Island Mayor Susan Menard's home, Radar has learned.Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said that a neighbor notified police that he hadn't seen the elderly couple who lived in the home in about a week and that a strong odor from coming from the residence, which is located on Marian Lane in Woonsocket.According to Woonsocket's website, Menard, whom Oates said owned the residence, was Woonsocket's longest-serving mayor from 1995-2009. When police responded to the home they found two people dead, a man and a woman. Oates said they...
ABC6.com
Climate activists threaten to disrupt morning commute in Boston
BOSTON (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warned commuters Wednesday that a group of climate activists threatened to disrupt travel in Boston during the morning commute. The protest began at 7 a.m. and is expected to happen along several routes in the Boston area. The group began...
ABC6.com
Former director of finance accused of stealing $3 million from Providence based school program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is facing charges after state police said he stole up to $3 million from a collaborative school based in Providence. Nathan Kaufman, 35, was charged with embezzlement and access to a computer for fraudulent purposes. According to Rhode Island State Police, detectives...
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
Man scammed by ‘online realtor’ in bogus home sale
An “online realtor” fooled a man into thinking he had a purchased a home when he really hadn’t, the Bridgewater Police Dept. said. The victim reported the incident to police after he entered the house and another realtor told him he didn’t belong there, according to investigators. The man believed he had purchased the home and was cleaning the inside “when the actual realtor showed up to [the] house and told him he had not purchased the home,” Bridgewater Police said in a Sept. 10 tweet.
NECN
‘He Gets Away with It, Wherever He Goes.' Consumers Want Contractor Held Accountable
Tim Reid walked around the unfinished shell of a pool in his East Bridgewater backyard and ticked off the list of problems with the abandoned project: gaping holes, uneven walls and crumbling concrete. The pool project was supposed to be completed more than a year ago. But $36,000 later, it’s...
fallriverreporter.com
Letter: Me and my husband are homeless; the streets are tough; we do not drink or do drugs, and we were never late on rent
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA – My husband and I are homeless. We are both disabled and in our 50s. We have been living in the woods for over a year. This is our first time being homeless due to the fact we don’t make enough for these outrageous prices. We don’t drink nor do drugs.
NECN
Protesters Plan to Disrupt Commute in Boston Wednesday Morning, Officials Warn
FIVE PROTESTERS ARRESTED: Click here for live updates on the situation Wednesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning travelers in the Boston area of a planned protest Wednesday morning that could disrupt the commute. A protest group was discussing plans to interrupt travel on "several routes" at about...
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
Acushnet Sanitarium Is Where New Bedford Went for a Scotch Douche
There was a time when those who weren’t feeling their best could check themselves into a sanitarium for a focus on their own wellness, and the people of the SouthCoast likely did so at the Acushnet Sanitarium. While there is some debate in modern medicine about just how effective...
Protesters plan to block Boston traffic during Wednesday morning commute
BOSTON – WBZ-TV has learned about a protest that could impact your Wednesday morning commute.An environmental group claims it plans to block five major traffic routes around the greater Boston area. The group did not say which spots it plans to block.No further information is currently available.
GoLocalProv
DEM to Spray Spotted Lanternfly Infestation Areas, Says RI Must “Move Aggressively”
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it will begin treating pockets of spotted lanternfly (SLF) infestation that have been found along Douglas Pike (Route 7) in Smithfield with insecticide weather permitting on Wednesday, September 21. SEE MAP BELOW. Applicators using backpack sprayers with wands will...
ABC6.com
‘This doesn’t happen here’: Charlestown residents react to stabbing murder
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Charlestown residents are left stunned after a woman was stabbed to death Monday morning by her roommate. Twenty-five-year-old Alex Rolin is being accused of killing 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrant in her bed with a hunting knife. For nearly 30 years, Jorie Foer has lived in Charlestown...
Man who robbed Seekonk Wendy’s employee at gunpoint sentenced to life under ‘habitual criminal’ law
A Boston man who held a Seekonk Wendy’s employee at gunpoint and robbed her was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after being convicted following a week-long trial in Fall River Superior Court. Todd Johnson, 61, was convicted by a jury of armed and masked robbery and kidnapping. He...
Man gets life in prison for robbing Wendy’s employee at gunpoint
A Boston man convicted of robbing and kidnapping a Seekonk Wendy's employee more than four years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, according to prosecutors.
Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys
It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town. A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers. Meaghan Tolson is...
