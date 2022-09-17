An “online realtor” fooled a man into thinking he had a purchased a home when he really hadn’t, the Bridgewater Police Dept. said. The victim reported the incident to police after he entered the house and another realtor told him he didn’t belong there, according to investigators. The man believed he had purchased the home and was cleaning the inside “when the actual realtor showed up to [the] house and told him he had not purchased the home,” Bridgewater Police said in a Sept. 10 tweet.

