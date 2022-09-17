ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warwick doctor got many breaks

There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Hurricane Fiona: Rhode Islanders speak with loved ones in Puerto Rico

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — As Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, the emotional pain is felt by those with loved ones on the island. Central Falls resident Glenda Pagan’s family was one of hundreds of thousands without water, power and essential utilities....
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
RadarOnline

Two Badly Decomposed Bodies Found Hidden In Former Rhode Island Mayor's Home

Police found two bodies "in a lengthy stage of decomposition" inside former Rhode Island Mayor Susan Menard's home, Radar has learned.Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said that a neighbor notified police that he hadn't seen the elderly couple who lived in the home in about a week and that a strong odor from coming from the residence, which is located on Marian Lane in Woonsocket.According to Woonsocket's website, Menard, whom Oates said owned the residence, was Woonsocket's longest-serving mayor from 1995-2009. When police responded to the home they found two people dead, a man and a woman. Oates said they...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Climate activists threaten to disrupt morning commute in Boston

BOSTON (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warned commuters Wednesday that a group of climate activists threatened to disrupt travel in Boston during the morning commute. The protest began at 7 a.m. and is expected to happen along several routes in the Boston area. The group began...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man scammed by ‘online realtor’ in bogus home sale

An “online realtor” fooled a man into thinking he had a purchased a home when he really hadn’t, the Bridgewater Police Dept. said. The victim reported the incident to police after he entered the house and another realtor told him he didn’t belong there, according to investigators. The man believed he had purchased the home and was cleaning the inside “when the actual realtor showed up to [the] house and told him he had not purchased the home,” Bridgewater Police said in a Sept. 10 tweet.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
NECN

Protesters Plan to Disrupt Commute in Boston Wednesday Morning, Officials Warn

FIVE PROTESTERS ARRESTED: Click here for live updates on the situation Wednesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning travelers in the Boston area of a planned protest Wednesday morning that could disrupt the commute. A protest group was discussing plans to interrupt travel on "several routes" at about...
BOSTON, MA
Outsider.com

Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys

It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town. A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers. Meaghan Tolson is...
WOBURN, MA

