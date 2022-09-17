Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
Schemmel to Join 14 Others in South Dakota Hall of Fame
This upcoming Sunday, Jeff Schemmel will be one of 15 people to be inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Schemmel, of Madison, South Dakota, was the first native of South Dakota to break the four-minute mark in the mile race for track and field, running a 3:59.4 when he ran for Kansas State in 1974.
Golf Pro Padraig Harrington Covers Giant South Dakota Bar Tab
It was an exciting week in Sioux Falls thanks to the annual Sanford International Open. The Sioux Empire welcomed PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies for one of the biggest sporting events in Sioux Falls. Some parties happened on and off the golf course. One celebration on Tuesday night...
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (20) 4-0 100 1 O’Gorman 3-1 80 2 Harrisburg 3-1 59 […]
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Open for Business to oppose slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second municipal ballot question committee has filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office. The group Sioux Falls Open for Business says its purpose is to “oppose the slaughterhouse ordinance.” It filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning. You can view the statement of organization document at the attached link and on the city clerk’s website.
abc17news.com
Stricker wins PGA Tour Champions in playoff over Karlsson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Steve Stricker has won for the second straight time on the PGA Tour Champions. This one required overtime. He shot a 64 in the Sanford International, and then he won with a birdie on the first extra hole against Robert Karlsson. Stricker won The Ally Challenge two weeks ago and took last week off. The victory was his third of the year on the Champions Tour. He’s the fifth player with at least three wins this year.
Rapid City native Becky Hammon leads Aces to first WNBA championship
After more than two decades in the world of professional basketball as both a player and coach, Becky Hammon has claimed her first championship title.
KELOLAND TV
Pentatonix coming to Sioux Falls this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Grammy-award winning vocal group is hoping to kick off the holiday spirit in Sioux Falls with a show this November. Acapella group Pentatonix will be joined by vocalists Girl Named Tom for A Christmas Spectacular at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The concert will be on Sunday, November 27.
KEVN
Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 14A, five miles south of Spearfish. According to a release from the state Department of Public safety, the 43-year-old biker was heading west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road. He later died at the hospital in Spearfish.
kotatv.com
A networking event for business women in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A South Dakota group dedicated to uplifting entrepreneurs and small business owners presented a Women in Networking Luncheon at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City Tuesday, with a focus on empowering women in business and economic development across the Black Hills. There are a number...
Sioux City Journal
Andrew 'Andy' Miedema
Andrew "Andy" Miedema of Orange City, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday today, Sept. 18. A family dinner was held in August. Cards may be sent to 301 Hartford Ave. SE, Orange City, IA 51041. Andy was born on Sept. 18, 1932, in Hospers, Iowa. Her married Joan (Van Leeuwen)...
newscenter1.tv
Central High School student Rowan Hibbard to audition on NBC’s The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Area Schools announced that Central High School student Rowan Hibbard will be auditioning on NBC’s The Voice. Episodes of The Voice will air on Monday and Tuesday, and they will be available for streaming on Peacock TV. NewsCenter1 wishes Rowan good luck...
newscenter1.tv
Someone put soap in the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Aquatics Division said Friday that someone put soap or shampoo into the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub. After reviewing the footage they found out it was not a prank, but someone adding a solution to the water to accommodate for their sensitive skin.
newscenter1.tv
Weekly weather outlook for September 19-24
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This upcoming week, we’ll see a slow transition into more typical fall weather. A hot day on Monday will give way to cooler temperatures for the rest for the week. Monday is also expected to have very low relative humidity along with some moderate...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces charges after an “incident” between himself and a dog led to the dog’s death. Sioux Falls police said on Monday, officers responded to the scene in southwest Sioux Falls where a 21-year-old man had injured a dog. The dog passed away due to those injuries, and the individual, Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity
If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
dakotanewsnow.com
Mayor and county sheriff speak out against recreational marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls officials highlighted their public safety concerns today, some also broached the topic of recreational marijuana. South Dakota voters will head to the polls in November to decide on the issue with Initiated Measure 27, but if it was up to Mayor Paul TenHaken or Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead, cannabis would not be legal beyond medical use.
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
Suspect in South Dakota murder-suicide dies, police say
A second person involved in a suspected murder-suicide has died, according to Sioux Falls police.
KELOLAND TV
2 southeast Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two businesses in the southeast area of Sioux Falls failed alcohol compliance checks, Sioux Falls Police said. The businesses that failed are the Walmart Supercenter at 5521 E. Arrowhead Parkway and the Hy-Vee food store at 1601 S. Sycamore Ave., according to police. The two sold alcohol to a person under 21.
dakotanewsnow.com
Officer involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday when Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a neighborhood near Marion and Benson Road. They say a man called in, saying he had a...
