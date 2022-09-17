SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Steve Stricker has won for the second straight time on the PGA Tour Champions. This one required overtime. He shot a 64 in the Sanford International, and then he won with a birdie on the first extra hole against Robert Karlsson. Stricker won The Ally Challenge two weeks ago and took last week off. The victory was his third of the year on the Champions Tour. He’s the fifth player with at least three wins this year.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO