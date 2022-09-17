ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absarokee, MT

Comments / 0

Related
agupdate.com

Gabel wraps up a successful early harvest

HUNTLEY, Mont. – This has been a growing season to remember for generational sugarbeet farmer Greg Gabel. A super dry winter had Greg apprehensively putting seed into the ground, unsure if there would ever be enough moisture to grow the crop. High wind storms shortly after planting mowed over an entire field and then torrential late spring moisture bulged the Yellowstone River and caused flooding. And then, it turned hot, and Greg was doing all he could just to keep his beets irrigated.
HUNTLEY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
NBCMontana

1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash near Laurel

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reports one teen dead and one teen injured in a single vehicle crash on Old Highway 10 west and 21st Avenue west near Laurel early Saturday morning. The 16-year-old male from Park City was driving a Honda Acord westbound on Old Highway 10.
LAUREL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
City
Fromberg, MT
City
Absarokee, MT
yourbigsky.com

Weather outlook for September 20-28

The first day of the autumn equinox starts on Thursday, and Tuesday saw temps in the low 60s. It may be a while before Montana and Billings start to see consistent cool temperatures during the day. The weather channel predicts temperatures the week of October 8 in Billings will reach the 80s by next Wednesday.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

WY Billings MT Zone Forecast

————— 665 FPUS55 KBYZ 211116. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Thursday. WYZ198-220300- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 516 AM MDT Wed Sep 21 2022. .TODAY...Mostly sunny....
BILLINGS, MT
explorebigsky.com

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

BILLINGS – A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching two bull elk and multiple misdemeanors in October 2021.
BALLANTINE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Fairfield Sun Times

Body found in camper on East River Road in Park County

The following is a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office:. LIVINGSTON, Mont. - "At approximately 0830 this morning the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body that was found in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road. The circumstances surrounding the reason have yet to be determined, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. As you can imagine these cases take time and the information involved is sensitive. With that being said, I will do my best to update you as I can. If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050."
PARK COUNTY, MT
930 AM KMPT

Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBCMontana

Arrest made in Park Co. homicide investigation

MISSOULA, Mont. — Kadin Lewis, 20, is suspected in a Park County homicide, according to Sheriff Brad W. Bichler. Officials identified the victim in the homicide as 32-year-old Casey Anderson. Park County sheriff's deputies found Anderson's body in a camper on Monday morning on the 1300 block of East...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Police investigating reported arson fires in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating reports of arson fires in Billings Tuesday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter they responded to a report of arson at 100 N. 31st Street at 5:57 a.m. where the suspect started numerous fires in a dormitory with more than 30 people living in it.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

19 Evacuated After Tues Morning Arson at Billings Church

A Tuesday morning (9/20) fire at a downtown Billings church was caused by arson, according to a Tweet from Billings Police Department Sargeant Schnelbach. The incident occurred around 5 am at St Luke's Episcopal Church, located at the corner of N 33rd St and 2nd Ave N. Responding officers arrested 43-year-old Wyoming resident Jodi Moore. The Yellowstone County Detention Facility shows the woman was booked today, charged with felony arson and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy