KULR8
'Draw a Line' mantra motivates Joliet Football on the gridiron
Head Coach George Warburton said Joliet had the best offseason he's ever seen, with guys getting after it in the weight room. During that time he came up with the team's motto for the season, "Draw a Line."
agupdate.com
Gabel wraps up a successful early harvest
HUNTLEY, Mont. – This has been a growing season to remember for generational sugarbeet farmer Greg Gabel. A super dry winter had Greg apprehensively putting seed into the ground, unsure if there would ever be enough moisture to grow the crop. High wind storms shortly after planting mowed over an entire field and then torrential late spring moisture bulged the Yellowstone River and caused flooding. And then, it turned hot, and Greg was doing all he could just to keep his beets irrigated.
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!
We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash near Laurel
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reports one teen dead and one teen injured in a single vehicle crash on Old Highway 10 west and 21st Avenue west near Laurel early Saturday morning. The 16-year-old male from Park City was driving a Honda Acord westbound on Old Highway 10.
yourbigsky.com
Weather outlook for September 20-28
The first day of the autumn equinox starts on Thursday, and Tuesday saw temps in the low 60s. It may be a while before Montana and Billings start to see consistent cool temperatures during the day. The weather channel predicts temperatures the week of October 8 in Billings will reach the 80s by next Wednesday.
KULR8
WY Billings MT Zone Forecast
————— 665 FPUS55 KBYZ 211116. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Thursday. WYZ198-220300- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 516 AM MDT Wed Sep 21 2022. .TODAY...Mostly sunny....
KULR8
Police investigating armed robbery at Holiday gas station on Grand in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating a an armed robbery that happened at the Holiday gas station in the 700 block of Grand at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect is a man in his 20s or 30s, stands 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-six, has a slender build and was wearing a mask.
explorebigsky.com
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
BILLINGS – A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching two bull elk and multiple misdemeanors in October 2021.
Fairfield Sun Times
Body found in camper on East River Road in Park County
The following is a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office:. LIVINGSTON, Mont. - "At approximately 0830 this morning the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body that was found in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road. The circumstances surrounding the reason have yet to be determined, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. As you can imagine these cases take time and the information involved is sensitive. With that being said, I will do my best to update you as I can. If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050."
KULR8
Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
KULR8
Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
NBCMontana
Arrest made in Park Co. homicide investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kadin Lewis, 20, is suspected in a Park County homicide, according to Sheriff Brad W. Bichler. Officials identified the victim in the homicide as 32-year-old Casey Anderson. Park County sheriff's deputies found Anderson's body in a camper on Monday morning on the 1300 block of East...
2 Teens Shot on Rims in Billings. Police Searching for Male Suspect
Two people were shot early this morning (Saturday 9/17) on the Rims in Billings. According to the report on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to a shooting on the Rims where apparently there was an argument that ended with shots fired. Both an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female...
Here’s When Billings Will Likely Have First Hard Freeze
When should you start having your sprinklers blown out in Billings?. I heard a conversation riding down the Billings Doubletree Hotel elevator today between a married couple discussing when to blow out their sprinklers. The wife was ready to set up an appointment with their lawn care company, but the...
Man Shot in Intersection on Billings Southside. Suspects Unknown
It's been a wild west weekend in Billings with another shooting reported in the city on Saturday night (9/17). According to social media posts from the Billings Police Department, a shooting was reported at 8:43 pm Saturday at the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South 30th Street in Billings.
KULR8
Smoke to be visible from the Billings Logan International Airport due to training exercise
BILLINGS, Mont. - There will be smoke visible from the Billings Logan International Airport Monday evening due to an Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting training exercise. The training exercise will be going on from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. A release from the Billings Logan International Airport said the training exercise...
KULR8
Police investigating reported arson fires in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating reports of arson fires in Billings Tuesday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter they responded to a report of arson at 100 N. 31st Street at 5:57 a.m. where the suspect started numerous fires in a dormitory with more than 30 people living in it.
Lockwood family looking for answers in mysterious death
#JusticeforMarshall is circulating online in one family's efforts to find answers to their loved one's mysterious death
19 Evacuated After Tues Morning Arson at Billings Church
A Tuesday morning (9/20) fire at a downtown Billings church was caused by arson, according to a Tweet from Billings Police Department Sargeant Schnelbach. The incident occurred around 5 am at St Luke's Episcopal Church, located at the corner of N 33rd St and 2nd Ave N. Responding officers arrested 43-year-old Wyoming resident Jodi Moore. The Yellowstone County Detention Facility shows the woman was booked today, charged with felony arson and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
