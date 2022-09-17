Read full article on original website
KULR8
Rocky Athletic Director Jim Klemann reflects on first year with Battlin' Bears
BILLINGS- From Rocky football claiming a share of the Frontier Conference title, to the women's basketball program making a deep run in the NAIA national tournament, it's been a fun first year for Rocky athletic director Jim Klemann. The ski program continues to see dominance, men's and women's golf has...
montanarightnow.com
Montana State QB Tommy Mellott post-Oregon State loss
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott talks to the media after the Bobcats' 68-28 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. Before Saturday in Portland, the Bobcats hadn't given up more than 60 points in more than a decade.
montanasports.com
Montana State 'owning' 40-point loss against Oregon State
PORTLAND — Montana State knew their Week 3 opponent in Oregon State was going to be a tough one for a variety of reasons, ranging from a depleted running back room, to the simple fact that the Beavers were an improved FBS program. However, their 68-28 loss on Saturday...
KULR8
Montana State overwhelmed by Oregon State in first loss of season
PORTLAND, Ore. — Instead of connecting on a deep ball down the right sideline to wide receiver Willie Patterson, Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott’s pass landed perfectly in the hands of Oregon State defensive back Rejzohn Wright. Clearly something went wrong, as Patterson had cut inside and Wright...
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!
We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
agupdate.com
Gabel wraps up a successful early harvest
HUNTLEY, Mont. – This has been a growing season to remember for generational sugarbeet farmer Greg Gabel. A super dry winter had Greg apprehensively putting seed into the ground, unsure if there would ever be enough moisture to grow the crop. High wind storms shortly after planting mowed over an entire field and then torrential late spring moisture bulged the Yellowstone River and caused flooding. And then, it turned hot, and Greg was doing all he could just to keep his beets irrigated.
KULR8
Billings Parade of Homes 2022 starts this weekend
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Home Builders Association, the H.B.A., Is hosting this year's Parade of Homes happening this weekend and next. What better way to see the latest in home design trends than the Billings Parade of Homes?. For the last 32 years, contractors, suppliers, and interior designers have been...
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
Hurry! Get Your Tickets to These Awesome Concerts in Bozeman
Country music fans have a lot to look forward to this fall in Bozeman. The next couple of months will have no shortage of live music in the Bozeman area. From now until the end of the year, many of the major concerts are in the country music genre. There...
Fairfield Sun Times
Body found in camper on East River Road in Park County
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - "At approximately 0830 this morning the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a body that was found in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road. The circumstances surrounding the reason have yet to be determined, but the Sheriff's Office is investigating this as a homicide. As you can imagine these cases take time and the information involved is sensitive. With that being said, I will do my best to update you as I can. If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact the Sheriff's Office at 406-222-2050."
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash near Laurel
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reports one teen dead and one teen injured in a single vehicle crash on Old Highway 10 west and 21st Avenue west near Laurel early Saturday morning. The 16-year-old male from Park City was driving a Honda Acord westbound on Old Highway 10.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
Deadly Crash on Huffine Lane and Ferguson Ave
“Pure shock went through my head, that’s the first time that I witnessed a crash head-on,” Petersen said,
Special Report: Body Found in Camper South of Livingston
Early Monday morning, the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a deceased body in a camper on East River Road south of Livingston. The incident is under investigation. Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating it as a homicide. According to the Park Co. Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the report of a body at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
KULR8
Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
KULR8
Police investigating reported arson fires in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating reports of arson fires in Billings Tuesday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter they responded to a report of arson at 100 N. 31st Street at 5:57 a.m. where the suspect started numerous fires in a dormitory with more than 30 people living in it.
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Billings Depot, looking to 2023
Michelle Williams with the Billings Depot talks about the upcoming programming happening at the depot in 2023. The Billings Depot was also recently deemed a Certified Autism Center. This means that all staff has been trained to accommodate sensory-sensitive visitors. Having this certification makes the Billings Depot an even more welcoming environment.
Bear Tranquilized in Bozeman: Here’s What Happened
A black bear was tranquilized and removed from a Bozeman neighborhood on Monday. A curious black bear made its way into a Bozeman neighborhood and climbed a tree. The stubborn bear refused to come down and had to be removed by Bozeman Fire. Bozeman Fire shared details about the daring...
