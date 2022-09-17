Read full article on original website
Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 14A, five miles south of Spearfish. According to a release from the state Department of Public safety, the 43-year-old biker was heading west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road. He later died at the hospital in Spearfish.
Pumpkin season hits the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pumpkin season is here and with it comes deflated and moldy jack o’lanterns. So, before buying a pumpkin it’s essential to know which ones to buy for the season. With over 150 types of pumpkins, it can be hard to decide which one...
RCFD: ‘Un-permitted’ camp causes Neptune Drive fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A grass fire on Neptune Drive and East Signal Drive is determined to be human caused, according to the Rapid City Fire Department. Law enforcement officials say that the fire was identified near an un-permitted camp. When crews arrived on scene the fire was spreading fast and up the hill threatening homes.
A networking event for business women in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A South Dakota group dedicated to uplifting entrepreneurs and small business owners presented a Women in Networking Luncheon at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City Tuesday, with a focus on empowering women in business and economic development across the Black Hills. There are a number...
Cooking with Eric - Chicken Sauté with Paprika Sauce
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a great way to use paprika to create an amazing entree! Be sure to use the good paprika - either Spanish or Hungarian. Spending a little more on the good stuff is worth it in this dish!. Sprinkle 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts...
A Rapid City food program that reimburses you money
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Food programs are beneficial for giving back to the community and families nationwide, and this Rapid City program reimburses daycare providers and other organizations for providing healthy food to those in need. Youth and Family Services was started in 1965 in Rapid City as an...
Some truckers say ‘more training should be required to drive a semi-truck’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Truck safety advocates lobbied in Congress Monday to push for more guidelines for semi-truck drivers. The efforts come after the Truck Safety Coalition laid out the states with the deadliest truck crashes per capita nationwide in 2020, with South Dakota coming in second. While the...
Pennington County Sheriff's Office fitness test
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Rapid City casino
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a Rapid City casino Sunday afternoon. The 777 Casino on the 2700 block of West Main Street was robbed around 4 p.m. The employee told police that a man entered the casino, brandished a...
