Tampa Area Woman Who Won $1M Has Been Identified
Congratulations Paula Azbill who won $1M on a scratch-off ticket. Azbill lives in Lutz but purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. The 7-Eleven is located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue. Azbill chose to take her winnings in a one time lump sum of $820,000. The store is going to get a $2K bonus commission for selling the wining ticket. Now what game did she play? She played “500X The Cash,” which is a ticket that many people have been winning on. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. Im a little upset because I have never won over $50 and that’s how much the ticket cost. What’s the most you have won on a scratch off ticket? Drop how much in the comments!
thatssotampa.com
Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa
Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
995qyk.com
Florida Has 3 Of The Worst Traffic Spots In The US
Living in Tampa Bay, we know how bad traffic is. Another study has come out and shows that Florida has three of the worst traffic spots in the US. According to the study done by INRIX, they found that the average American driver lost 36 hours due to congestion. The number crunchers at INRIX gathered plenty of data from different sources and came up with the most congested roads in the US:
995qyk.com
How Bout You Tampa Bay Most Say They Can Not Go 1 Day Without Coffee
How bout you Tampa Bay? Most Say They Can Not Go 1 Day Without Coffee. I tried it once. Going without coffee. Not a fan. And I was only 10 then. How often do you drink coffee? 75% of coffee drinkers say they can’t go a day without coffee. Actually, what’s shocking is that it’s not a higher percentage than that. I usually go through only one or sometimes maybe two cups a morning, but there was a time when I would down an entire pot when doing morning radio. They called me “Zippy” LOL. This survey also found that the average coffee drinker has two cups a day and takes about 20 minutes to finish each cup. And this is interesting … 61% said when they drink coffee it is not as enjoyable to them if they’re stressed. So, at work? Here are the best and worst places to have coffee, according to the survey:
Lutz woman wins $1M with scratch-off
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.
townandtourist.com
27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
3 Great Seafood Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful places that has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, the food scene is one of a kind and you can get anything you are craving at any time of the day. But since we are talking about sunny Florida, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots that you should visit, if you want to enjoy fresh and high quality food,
The BEST Pumpkin Patches in Tampa Bay, Halloween Events, Fall Festivals and MORE!
20+ Pumpkin Patches in Tampa Bay! Fall Festivals! Halloween Events! Hooray! The 2022 list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay, fall festivals, corn mazes, Halloween events and more is ghoulishly good and it keeps on growing as event dates are announced! So get your calendar out and start scheduling some fall family FUN! We […]
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
A new Pinellas Park bar serves up beer, movies & nostalgia
We kick off the show with a chat about Beerbusters, a new bar in Pinellas Park, modeled after a Blockbuster Video– complete with yellow walls, blue carpet and DVD rentals. We also jump into the debate over tipping ignited by a viral video that raised the question of whether tipping should be mandatory and whether […]
fox13news.com
Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
businessobserverfl.com
Atlanta multifamily company expands along Gulf Coast, adding over 500 units to its portfolio
An Atlanta multifamily real estate firm is increasing its presence on the Gulf Coast with 536 new units, 248 it bought in East Manatee County and 288 it plans to build in Pasco County. RangeWater Real Estate is a multifamily investor that buys, manages and develops properties across 11 states....
Happening Thursday: Publix hiring event
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix said it will host another hiring event this Thursday, and the grocery giant wants you to know that all of its stores are participating. It’s the last in a series of three in-store opportunities that Publix has offered this month. On Sept. 22, prospective...
wild941.com
Tampa Rapper Needs Help Finding Her Missing Cousin
Popular Tampa Rapper Doechii needs our help. Today she shared to Instagram that her cousin Johnathan is missing. According to the Tampa Police Department Johnathan is a 27-year-old with special needs and has been missing since Friday. He is 5’11″, with short black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 180 pounds. Reports say he was last seen leaving his home in Tampa located at 1000 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. His clothing attire was camouflage pants and a black t-shirt. Is you have seen him please call Tampa police at (813)231-613-6130.
Mold, rodents, and drainage issues reported at 3 Tampa apartment complexes
Three other apartment complexes within the city limits have contacted ABC Action News reporting the same problems as those who live at Silver Oaks — mold, rodents and sewage issues.
Portion of Bayshore Boulevard SB lanes to close until Thursday evening
TAMPA, Fla. — For all of the commuters who drive along Bayshore Boulevard in downtown Tampa to get from point A to point B, you may run into a bit of a road bump these next two days. At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the outside southbound lane on Bayshore Boulevard...
995qyk.com
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street. Website Tripstodiscover.com did the leg work, looking for the coolest breweries in each state. Now we know what Florida’s coolest brewery is. It’s a rough job, having to do all that research. They know there are so many beer lovers out there who really know their stuff. Their list, however, includes more than the glass of suds. Tripstodiscover.com also took a closer look at what each brewery has to offer. There are 50 breweries on the list, but we’re just concerned with finding out which Florida brewery made the list. Tampa Bay, you’re in luck. It’s right here in our backyard. The Florida brewery that earned the honor of coolest is Cigar City Brewing.
St. Pete firefighters pack care packages for newborns
The Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County enlisted the help of St. Petersburg Fire Rescue to help babies sleep safely across Pinellas County.
Bay News 9
Former "Gecko Queen" squeezed by Gulfport rent prices
GULFPORT, Fla. — Skyrocketing rent prices have been hitting Gulfport residents hard, which includes the former "Gecko Queen" who recently agreed to a more than $500 per month increase to stay in her home. "It gives me another year to get prepared," said Elizabeth Hendricks, 58, Gulfport Gecko Queen...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Free Museum Day, motorcycles, anime & more
It's going to be a great weekend in the Tampa Bay area with a little something for everyone, from free visits to museums to Oktoberfest celebrations.
