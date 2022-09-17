Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Nebraska RB Allen out for season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ajay Allen had surgery on an undisclosed injury on Monday, according to Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph. As a result, Allen will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The freshman running back ranks second on the team with 190 rushing yards. Allen had two...
KSNB Local4
Top 5 Plays showcase action thrilling week of sports
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays are back! Find out who made the list in this weeks edition. 5. Hastings College football’s John Zamora helps secure the Broncos 21-17 win over Concordia to improve to 3-1. 4. Hastings College volleyball’s Marlee Taylor, a big contributor in the Broncos...
KSNB Local4
UNK track, cross country bring Bonsall family closer together
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Brady Bonsall and his wife Sherri aren’t the kind of parents who force their kids to follow in their footsteps. They were both standout runners at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the couple met as members of the cross country and track teams, but they never pushed their kids to participate in a specific sport.
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball blemish UCO perfect season
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Redshirt junior middle Bailee Sterling had a career-high 20 kills and redshirt sophomore libero Jensen Rowse had 28 digs to help No. 8 Nebraska Kearney hand Central Oklahoma its first loss of the year (-19, 22-25, -17, -23) Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center.
KSNB Local4
Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2022-23 class released
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) -The Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its third class for the 2022-23 school year. The Northwest Hall of Fame committee was formed in the summer of 2020 with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
KSNB Local4
Huskers start fall season with win over Creighton
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team started the fall season with a 19-1 victory in an eight-inning matchup at Creighton. Seniors Courtney Wallace and Mya Felder led the Huskers each with four RBIs while freshman Katelyn Caneda added three. In the circle, Wallace, Sarah Harness and Kaylin Kinney split time. Wallace led NU with four strikeouts and no hits.
Nebraska basketball recruiting target sets commit date after canceling visit
While the focus this fall has been on the Nebraska football team, the Nebraska basketball team is facing a “make it or break it” season as well. While there’s still some time before Huskers fans will get to see whether this version of Fred Hoiberg’s boys will actually be improved, there’s some recruiting news to look after.
KSNB Local4
Old Chicago to close in Kearney on Oct. 2
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, located at 115 South 2nd Avenue East in Kearney, will be closing on Oct. 2. According to a statement by the company, the owner of the restaurant, Jim Gardner, is moving into retirement and will not be renewing his franchise agreement with Old Chicago.
Nebraska Football: Former Husker talks Scott Frost’s ‘betrayal’
As the Nebraska football program moves to put Scott Frost further and further into the rearview mirror, more and more evidence that the state of the program and its head coach was worse than previously known keeps surfacing. While there have been some ugly accusations about what Frost was doing...
Nebraska Football: Tim Tebow wants Urban Meyer in Lincoln
While the Urban Meyer to Nebraska football rumors have been shot down both by the university and the former Ohio State head coach, talk about a union between the two sides persists. Part of the reason the whispers around a potential teammup is because there are people both around Nebraska football and Urban Meyer who think it would be a good fit.
Nebraska Football: Adrian Martinez on hotseat of his own at Kansas State
While the Nebraska football team is having a disaster of a season, it’s not just current Huskers that are struggling quite an bit more than they expected. Former four-year starter Adrian Martinez is also starting to have a 2022 season to forget. However, much like the Nebraska football team,...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Community Theatre play is a COVID casualty
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Community Theatre cancelled an upcoming play because of COVID. In a press release, HCT said “Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins,” which had been scheduled for Sept. 30 - Oct. 8, is cancelled because 75 percent of the cast and crew tested positive for COVID. HCT said they’ve been quarantined for the recommended five days and are recovering.
KSNB Local4
Booster clinics scheduled for September and October in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will host additional updated COVID-19 booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in September and October. Upcoming clinics include:. Friday, September 23, 4 to 7 p.m. Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. Sunday, September 25, 9 a.m. to...
saturdaytradition.com
Deion Sanders in Lincoln? Fans, media make case for Sanders as Nebraska head coach
Deion Sanders made his collegiate head coaching debut at Jackson State in 2020. Since that time, Sanders has been a popular name linked to many head coaching jobs around the country. One of the latest Power 5 jobs to come open is Nebraska with the firing of Scott Frost early...
KSNB Local4
Summer hands over the baton...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There is not going to be much seasonal overlap this week. The remaining day’s of summer will be hot, but by the time autumn arrives this Thursday, you will feel the change. Grand Island and Lincoln each set new high temperature records today and the heat returns tomorrow to comparable levels.
Stukenholtz: Weird Week in Lincoln Changes Everything
Oklahoma loss is least of Nebraska’s problems – season starts in two weeks
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile
Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
