dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart is going to hate what Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia football
Technically speaking, Kent State’s Sean Lewis was incorrect when assessing the Georgia football team. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”
KBTX.com
Aggies Set to Open SEC Play at Ole Miss Wednesday
OXFORD, Miss. – The Texas A&M volleyball team begins its 11th season competing in the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday when it faces the Ole Miss Rebels inside Gillom Sports Center. First serve between the Aggies (8-3) and the Rebels (4-6) is set for 6:30 p.m. Fans can follow along...
Missouri Tigers' Kick Off Time Revealed for Clash with Georgia
The Missouri Tigers host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Oct.1, and now we know kick off will be at 6:30 PM (CT).
KBTX.com
Texas A&M will kick-off against Mississippi State at 3pm on October 1st
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 19, 2022) - The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, October 1. The Saturday SEC Network triple-header on October 1 will feature South Carolina State at South Carolina in the first game of the day, Texas A&M at Mississippi State in the afternoon window and Georgia at Missouri in primetime.
KBTX.com
Aggies claim “buy-in” from team has improved
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team had the bounce-back game they needed after taking down then 13th-ranked Miami 17-9. Following the Aggies’ loss to Appalachian State a week ago, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith and other players mentioned that not everybody was completely “bought-in” during every play in practice. That loss seemingly served as a wake-up call, and the team said the “buy-in” has been better.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett bandwagon filling up, college football legend Tim Tebow on board
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Stetson Bennett bandwagon — and bank account — is filling up with every highlight Georgia’s “Mailman” delivers. “He wasn’t in my top five,” College football legend Tim Tebow said. “He is now.”. No doubt, Bennett has gone...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Talks Brock Bowers, Injuries and More
ATHENS - University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and several student-athletes offered the following comments during Monday’s media session ahead of the Saturday’s game against Kent State. Opening Statement…. “We’re looking forward to getting another home game. Our second time to play at home against a quality...
KBTX.com
Constantinou Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning. This is the second time in his career Constantinou has earned the weekly accolade. Constantinou boasted a 44.3 average in the 17-9 win over No. 13...
dawgnation.com
Nolan Smith perfectly explains why new-look Georgia football defense remains elite
From the outside, you would think Georgia’s defense delivered another strong performance. The Bulldogs came away with three interceptions, held South Carolina to just 306 total yards and the Gamecocks didn’t find the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. Most of Georgia’s regular defensive contributors were...
KBTX.com
No. 11 Women’s Golf to Host “Mo”Morial Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to host the “Mo” Morial Invitational Tuesday and Wednesday at the par-72, 6,406-yard Traditions Club for the first time since 2014. The Lineup. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is starting the lineup that...
KBTX.com
Aggie Game Recap: Miami
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies needed a bounce-back win after their upset last week so Head Coach Jimbo Fisher made the decision. He benched quarterback Haynes King for Max Johnson, and the LSU transfer came through to help the Aggies taking down the Miami 17-9. “We have guts and that we’ll fight and play hard. We just got to learn to play better,’ said Fisher. “I was really proud the way they stuck together and didn’t let things separate them and do the things they needed to do this week. That’s part of the game. That’s part of winning at this level, too.”
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: Miami vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland and KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Miami on Sep. 17, 2022. Attached to this story are the...
KBTX.com
No. 24 Aggies bounce back with 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 24 Texas A&M football team took advantage of special teams and another solid defensive performance to take down No. 13 Miami 17-9 at Kyle Field Saturday night. Max Johnson replaced Haynes King as the starting quarterback and finished 10/20 for 140 yards and...
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks
News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
KBTX.com
6th Man Club’s Tipoff Banquet Scheduled for October 21
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball is inviting fans to join the 6th Man Club, the official support group for Aggie Basketball. Members of the club are invited to the Tipoff Banquet and will have the opportunity to meet the team and coaching staff, as well as hear Coach Buzz Williams’ theme of the year. Those in attendance will receive an exclusive token or keepsake emblazoned with the logo of the year.
KBTX.com
Sydney Colson, Las Vegas Aces Win WNBA Championship
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Texas A&M women’s basketball legend Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship, defeating the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, Sunday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Colson and the Aces beat the Sun, 3-1. The Aces were the No. 1 seed heading...
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
KBTX.com
Aggieland Outfitters celebrates ground breaking for third location
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After several delays Aggieland Outfitters finally celebrated the ground breaking of it’s upcoming location Monday morning. The new store will be the business’ third location and it will be at 100-200 Fairview Avenue near The Association of Former Students building. The new building will feature a 5,500 square-foot open floor plan making it the second largest location. Fadi Kalaouze, CEO of Aggieland Outfitters said there are no plans to close any of the locations, but once the new store opens the Aggieland Outfitters on George Bush Drive will undergo a revamp.
KBTX.com
Kats run to first win of the season
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston ran all over Texas A&M-Commerce on the way to a 27-17 victory at Bowers Stadium on Saturday. The Bearkats (1-2) rushed for 248 yards led by running back Zach Hrbacek who finished with 131-yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Quarterbacks Jordan Yates and...
UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property
ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
