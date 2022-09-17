ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Big Ol’ Fish-Connor Piontek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 16 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Connor Piontek. Congrats on your Big ‘Ol Fish!!!!
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Very nice weather this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight will remain mild with much of our area only dropping into the 50s. Tomorrow will be a lot better with highs in the 70s for most of our area. Wednesday will be even cooler with highs in the 60s. We will continue to see highs in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Biker killed in crash near Spearfish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 14A, five miles south of Spearfish. According to a release from the state Department of Public safety, the 43-year-old biker was heading west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road. He later died at the hospital in Spearfish.
SPEARFISH, SD
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
kotatv.com

Rainy conditions are expected for tonight into early Sunday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s once again with a chance for isolated showers. As we move into Sunday, we could see rain and foggy conditions in the early morning hours. As we continue through the day, we will see skies gradual clearing with highs in the 70s and 80s.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Pumpkin season hits the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pumpkin season is here and with it comes deflated and moldy jack o’lanterns. So, before buying a pumpkin it’s essential to know which ones to buy for the season. With over 150 types of pumpkins, it can be hard to decide which one...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis to host MusicFest, Fall Festival this weekend

STURGIS — In an attempt to create some shoulder-season events, Sturgis will host its first MusicFest this weekend in conjunction with the 3rd Annual Sturgis Fall Festival. Sturgis Rally & Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell said the MusicFest grew out of a desire to expand Sturgis events into the fall season.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Pet of the Week: Juniper

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With fall upon us, you have the chance to welcome your own fall colored bundle of joy into your home. Meet this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, Juniper. He’s a 7-year-old orange and white tabby, weighing 6 and a half pounds.
RAPID CITY, SD
Ben Burns
KEVN

RCFD: ‘Un-permitted’ camp causes Neptune Drive fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A grass fire on Neptune Drive and East Signal Drive is determined to be human caused, according to the Rapid City Fire Department. Law enforcement officials say that the fire was identified near an un-permitted camp. When crews arrived on scene the fire was spreading fast and up the hill threatening homes.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Someone put soap in the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Aquatics Division said Friday that someone put soap or shampoo into the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub. After reviewing the footage they found out it was not a prank, but someone adding a solution to the water to accommodate for their sensitive skin.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City Fire Department completes high-rise training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City Fire Department is completing its high-rise training in the downtown area. The end of a three-month training period for the Rapid City Fire Department was marked by a high-rise training exercise. The training puts all the concepts that the firefighters have learned in the three-month period together.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews extinguish grass fire in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters have put out a 3-acre grass fire in Rapid City today. When the call came in at around 11 a.m., Fire Department crews were called to the scene. The fire was fast-moving and the Rapid City Police evacuated a hand full of homes...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A networking event for business women in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A South Dakota group dedicated to uplifting entrepreneurs and small business owners presented a Women in Networking Luncheon at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City Tuesday, with a focus on empowering women in business and economic development across the Black Hills. There are a number...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

One dead in motorcycle crash south of Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported that one person has died as a result of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17. Public Safety reports that a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was travelling westbound on U.S. Highway 14A. As it entered a curve and left the roadway, the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital.
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

A Rapid City food program that reimburses you money

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food programs are beneficial for giving back to the community and families nationwide, and this Rapid City program reimburses daycare providers and other organizations for providing healthy food to those in need. Youth and Family Services was started in 1965 in Rapid City as an...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Sweet ending to a spicy festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A spicy-flavored festival had a sweet ending Sunday with the owner reminiscing about the event’s beginnings. The 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival held by Jolly Lane Greenhouse wrapped up and the owner was more than excited with the number of people that showed up to celebrate the festival this year. He says the idea started off as a small project to roast chili peppers for the community and now it’s turned into a full-fledged event that people plan their weekends around.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

PHOTOS: Democratic candidates gather in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Pennington County Democrats hosted a mixer with Democratic candidates in Rapid City on Saturday. Local candidates for state House and Senate were in attendance, along with candidates for statewide office. State House Candidate David Hubbard (second from left), State Senate Candidate Nicole Heenan (center),...
RAPID CITY, SD

