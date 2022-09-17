Read full article on original website
KEVN
BHSU volleyball team wins rivalry showdown with SD Mines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State volleyball team defeated SD Mines 3-0 Tuesday. The Central girls soccer team knocked off Stevens 1-0. The Raiders won the boys game 5-0. High school and college golfers also took to the links.
KEVN
Big Ol’ Fish-Connor Piontek
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 16 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Connor Piontek. Congrats on your Big ‘Ol Fish!!!!
KEVN
Very nice weather this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight will remain mild with much of our area only dropping into the 50s. Tomorrow will be a lot better with highs in the 70s for most of our area. Wednesday will be even cooler with highs in the 60s. We will continue to see highs in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week.
KEVN
Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 14A, five miles south of Spearfish. According to a release from the state Department of Public safety, the 43-year-old biker was heading west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road. He later died at the hospital in Spearfish.
kotatv.com
Rainy conditions are expected for tonight into early Sunday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s once again with a chance for isolated showers. As we move into Sunday, we could see rain and foggy conditions in the early morning hours. As we continue through the day, we will see skies gradual clearing with highs in the 70s and 80s.
KEVN
Pumpkin season hits the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pumpkin season is here and with it comes deflated and moldy jack o’lanterns. So, before buying a pumpkin it’s essential to know which ones to buy for the season. With over 150 types of pumpkins, it can be hard to decide which one...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to host MusicFest, Fall Festival this weekend
STURGIS — In an attempt to create some shoulder-season events, Sturgis will host its first MusicFest this weekend in conjunction with the 3rd Annual Sturgis Fall Festival. Sturgis Rally & Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell said the MusicFest grew out of a desire to expand Sturgis events into the fall season.
KEVN
Pet of the Week: Juniper
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With fall upon us, you have the chance to welcome your own fall colored bundle of joy into your home. Meet this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, Juniper. He’s a 7-year-old orange and white tabby, weighing 6 and a half pounds.
KEVN
RCFD: ‘Un-permitted’ camp causes Neptune Drive fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A grass fire on Neptune Drive and East Signal Drive is determined to be human caused, according to the Rapid City Fire Department. Law enforcement officials say that the fire was identified near an un-permitted camp. When crews arrived on scene the fire was spreading fast and up the hill threatening homes.
newscenter1.tv
Someone put soap in the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Aquatics Division said Friday that someone put soap or shampoo into the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub. After reviewing the footage they found out it was not a prank, but someone adding a solution to the water to accommodate for their sensitive skin.
KEVN
Rapid City Fire Department completes high-rise training
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City Fire Department is completing its high-rise training in the downtown area. The end of a three-month training period for the Rapid City Fire Department was marked by a high-rise training exercise. The training puts all the concepts that the firefighters have learned in the three-month period together.
KELOLAND TV
Crews extinguish grass fire in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters have put out a 3-acre grass fire in Rapid City today. When the call came in at around 11 a.m., Fire Department crews were called to the scene. The fire was fast-moving and the Rapid City Police evacuated a hand full of homes...
KEVN
Win the biggest pumpkin award at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The first day of fall is Sept. 22 and a poll by YouGov reveals that autumn is America’s favorite season. So, to kick off most people’s favorite time of year, Main Street Square celebrates with the annual pumpkin festival. For 14 years The...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Rapid City Fire Department holds second day of high-rise training
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tuesday was the second day of training for the Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD) at the parking garage on Second, and Kansas City Streets. They climbed stairs, stretched hoses, charged them with the standpipe system, and got experience operating in a stairwell. “This training is...
KEVN
A networking event for business women in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A South Dakota group dedicated to uplifting entrepreneurs and small business owners presented a Women in Networking Luncheon at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City Tuesday, with a focus on empowering women in business and economic development across the Black Hills. There are a number...
newscenter1.tv
One dead in motorcycle crash south of Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported that one person has died as a result of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17. Public Safety reports that a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was travelling westbound on U.S. Highway 14A. As it entered a curve and left the roadway, the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital.
KEVN
A Rapid City food program that reimburses you money
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food programs are beneficial for giving back to the community and families nationwide, and this Rapid City program reimburses daycare providers and other organizations for providing healthy food to those in need. Youth and Family Services was started in 1965 in Rapid City as an...
KEVN
Sweet ending to a spicy festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A spicy-flavored festival had a sweet ending Sunday with the owner reminiscing about the event’s beginnings. The 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival held by Jolly Lane Greenhouse wrapped up and the owner was more than excited with the number of people that showed up to celebrate the festival this year. He says the idea started off as a small project to roast chili peppers for the community and now it’s turned into a full-fledged event that people plan their weekends around.
KEVN
Mayor Steve Allender proclaims September ‘Suicide Prevention Month’ in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People all over the nation this month are raising awareness of a growing suicide epidemic in the U.S., including Rapid City officials. The month of September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and at Monday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Steve Allender proclaimed the month be dedicated to raising awareness here in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Democratic candidates gather in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Pennington County Democrats hosted a mixer with Democratic candidates in Rapid City on Saturday. Local candidates for state House and Senate were in attendance, along with candidates for statewide office. State House Candidate David Hubbard (second from left), State Senate Candidate Nicole Heenan (center),...
