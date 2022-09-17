Read full article on original website
Kats run to first win of the season
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston ran all over Texas A&M-Commerce on the way to a 27-17 victory at Bowers Stadium on Saturday. The Bearkats (1-2) rushed for 248 yards led by running back Zach Hrbacek who finished with 131-yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Quarterbacks Jordan Yates and...
Fisher on The 12th Man: “They’re not fans. They’re family”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a disappointing loss at home to Appalachian State last week, the Texas A&M football team bounced back with a 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami, and The 12th Man was in full force to see it. Saturday’s attendance of 107.245 is the third largest...
6th Man Club’s Tipoff Banquet Scheduled for October 21
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball is inviting fans to join the 6th Man Club, the official support group for Aggie Basketball. Members of the club are invited to the Tipoff Banquet and will have the opportunity to meet the team and coaching staff, as well as hear Coach Buzz Williams’ theme of the year. Those in attendance will receive an exclusive token or keepsake emblazoned with the logo of the year.
Aggies claim “buy-in” from team has improved
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team had the bounce-back game they needed after taking down then 13th-ranked Miami 17-9. Following the Aggies’ loss to Appalachian State a week ago, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith and other players mentioned that not everybody was completely “bought-in” during every play in practice. That loss seemingly served as a wake-up call, and the team said the “buy-in” has been better.
:50 From the 50: Nik Constantinou
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Melbourne, Australia native Nik Constantinou made his first debut in an Aggie uniform back in 2019, sending a 57-yard punt down the field against UTSA. Since then, Constantinou has been Texas A&M’s primary punter. Leading the SEC last season with an average punt 46.61 yards...
No. 11 Women’s Golf to Host “Mo”Morial Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to host the “Mo” Morial Invitational Tuesday and Wednesday at the par-72, 6,406-yard Traditions Club for the first time since 2014. The Lineup. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is starting the lineup that...
Aggies Set to Open SEC Play at Ole Miss Wednesday
OXFORD, Miss. – The Texas A&M volleyball team begins its 11th season competing in the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday when it faces the Ole Miss Rebels inside Gillom Sports Center. First serve between the Aggies (8-3) and the Rebels (4-6) is set for 6:30 p.m. Fans can follow along...
Constantinou Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning. This is the second time in his career Constantinou has earned the weekly accolade. Constantinou boasted a 44.3 average in the 17-9 win over No. 13...
Aggie Game Recap: Miami
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies needed a bounce-back win after their upset last week so Head Coach Jimbo Fisher made the decision. He benched quarterback Haynes King for Max Johnson, and the LSU transfer came through to help the Aggies taking down the Miami 17-9. “We have guts and that we’ll fight and play hard. We just got to learn to play better,’ said Fisher. “I was really proud the way they stuck together and didn’t let things separate them and do the things they needed to do this week. That’s part of the game. That’s part of winning at this level, too.”
Aggieland Outfitters celebrates ground breaking for third location
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After several delays Aggieland Outfitters finally celebrated the ground breaking of it’s upcoming location Monday morning. The new store will be the business’ third location and it will be at 100-200 Fairview Avenue near The Association of Former Students building. The new building will feature a 5,500 square-foot open floor plan making it the second largest location. Fadi Kalaouze, CEO of Aggieland Outfitters said there are no plans to close any of the locations, but once the new store opens the Aggieland Outfitters on George Bush Drive will undergo a revamp.
College Station girls cross country wins TAMU Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KBTX) - The #2 ranked College Station Girls Cross Country Team won the Varsity Gold division of the TAMU Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Cougars placed 6 runners in the top 19 finishers in a field of 125 runners. Their point total of...
No. 24 Aggies bounce back with 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 24 Texas A&M football team took advantage of special teams and another solid defensive performance to take down No. 13 Miami 17-9 at Kyle Field Saturday night. Max Johnson replaced Haynes King as the starting quarterback and finished 10/20 for 140 yards and...
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
Hayes: If Texas A&M gets on an epic run, remember this night against Miami
Forget about the quarterback or the overpaid coach or the underachieving history. This was foundational. At its core, this was the season 3 weeks into the ride. They’ve been teased long enough in College Station. For decades, actually. So yeah, you better believe Texas A&M 17, Miami 9 meant...
Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash that happened Sunday on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park in Burleson County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 5:55 a.m., a 2002...
Texas A&M will kick-off against Mississippi State at 3pm on October 1st
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 19, 2022) - The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, October 1. The Saturday SEC Network triple-header on October 1 will feature South Carolina State at South Carolina in the first game of the day, Texas A&M at Mississippi State in the afternoon window and Georgia at Missouri in primetime.
Sydney Colson, Las Vegas Aces Win WNBA Championship
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Texas A&M women’s basketball legend Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship, defeating the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, Sunday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Colson and the Aces beat the Sun, 3-1. The Aces were the No. 1 seed heading...
Early giving kicks off for Brazos Valley Gives
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives is a month-long giving event with early giving starting Monday. Co-chair Molly Watson joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the event. Brazos Valley Gives will host an 18-hour online giving event on October 18th to raise money and awareness for area nonprofits.
National Voter Registration Day: Register to vote in a few simple steps
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sept. 20 marks National Voter Registration Day and also kicks off the countdown to Election day on Nov. 8, 2022. Texas law requires eligible voters to register at least 30 days before Election Day. The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 Elections is Oct. 11, 2022.
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge. Troopers say on Saturday night just before 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on FM 60 and...
