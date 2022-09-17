SBLive/SI Power 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei (California) beats Mililani (Hawaii)

The 2022 high school football season rolls on this weekend with games in all 50 states. There were multiple SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 teams in action on Friday night, including No. 2 Mater Dei (California) who cruised to a 42-14 victory over Mililani (Hawaii).

No. 21 St. Edward (Ohio) was upset by Washington (Ohio) 31-28.

Here's a rundown of every SBLive/SI Power 25 football score from the weekend:

SBLIVE POWER 25 FOOTBALL SCORES

(For games played Sept. 15-17)

Last week: 1

Sept. 17 score: beat Kahuku (Hawaii) 34-7 - PLAY-BY-PLAY RECAP

Last week: 2

Sept. 16 score: beat Mililani (Hawaii) 42-14



Last week: 3

Sept. 16 score: beat American Heritage 42-34

Last week: 4

Sept. 15 score: beat Carol City 34-0



Last week: 5

Sept. 16 score: beat Brookwood 70-10



Last week: 6

Sept. 15 score: beat Notre Dame Prep 35-0

Last week: 8

Sept. 16 score: Bye



Last week: 7

Sept. 16 score: beat Venice 34-17

Last week : 10

Sept. 16 score: Bye



Last week: 9

Sept. 17 score: beat Seton Hall Prep 35-14

Last week: 11

Sept. 16 score: Bye



Last week: 12

Sept. 16 score: beat Prosper 35-7



Last week: 9

Sept. 16 score: beat Carver 44-16



14. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (4-1)

Last week: 14

Sept. 16 score: lost to No. 3 Chaminade-Madonna 42-34



15. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (4-0)

Last week: 16

Sept. 16 score: beat Western 38-0

Last week: 17

Sept. 16 score: beat Lake Ridge 44-6

Last week: 18

Sept. 16 score: Bye



Last week: 19

Sept. 16 score: Beat Temecula Valley 58-15



Last week: 20

Sept. 16 score: beat Franklin Road Academy 41-12



Last week: 21

Sept. 17 score: beat Tottenville (N.Y.) 49-13



Last week: 22

Sept. 16 score: lost to Washington 31-28

Last week: 24

Sept. 16 score: Bye



Last week: 25

Sept. 16 score: beat Westlake 62-6



Last week: NR

Sept. 16 score: beat New Manchester 65-0

Last week: NR

Sept. 16 score: beat Xavier 20-17