SBLive/SI Power 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei (California) beats Mililani (Hawaii)
The 2022 high school football season rolls on this weekend with games in all 50 states. There were multiple SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 teams in action on Friday night, including No. 2 Mater Dei (California) who cruised to a 42-14 victory over Mililani (Hawaii).
No. 21 St. Edward (Ohio) was upset by Washington (Ohio) 31-28.
Here's a rundown of every SBLive/SI Power 25 football score from the weekend:
SBLIVE POWER 25 FOOTBALL SCORES
(For games played Sept. 15-17)
1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (4-0)
Last week: 1
Sept. 17 score: beat Kahuku (Hawaii) 34-7 - PLAY-BY-PLAY RECAP
2. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (5-0)
Last week: 2
Sept. 16 score: beat Mililani (Hawaii) 42-14
3. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (3-0)
Last week: 3
Sept. 16 score: beat American Heritage 42-34
4. Miami Central (Fla.) (3-0)
Last week: 4
Sept. 15 score: beat Carol City 34-0
5. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) (4-1)
Last week: 5
Sept. 16 score: beat Brookwood 70-10
6. Chandler (Ariz.) (3-0)
Last week: 6
Sept. 15 score: beat Notre Dame Prep 35-0
7. North Shore (Houston, Texas) (3-0)
Last week: 8
Sept. 16 score: Bye
8. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) (3-0)
Last week: 7
Sept. 16 score: beat Venice 34-17
9. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (2-1)
Last week : 10
Sept. 16 score: Bye
10. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (3-0)
Last week: 9
Sept. 17 score: beat Seton Hall Prep 35-14
11. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (3-0)
Last week: 11
Sept. 16 score: Bye
12. Guyer (Denton, Texas) (4-0)
Last week: 12
Sept. 16 score: beat Prosper 35-7
13. Buford (Ga.) (4-0)
Last week: 9
Sept. 16 score: beat Carver 44-16
14. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (4-1)
Last week: 14
Sept. 16 score: lost to No. 3 Chaminade-Madonna 42-34
15. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (4-0)
Last week: 16
Sept. 16 score: beat Western 38-0
16. Duncanville (Texas) (3-0)
Last week: 17
Sept. 16 score: beat Lake Ridge 44-6
17. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (4-0)
Last week: 18
Sept. 16 score: Bye
18. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (4-1)
Last week: 19
Sept. 16 score: Beat Temecula Valley 58-15
19. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) (4-0)
Last week: 20
Sept. 16 score: beat Franklin Road Academy 41-12
20. St. John's (District of Columbia) (3-1)
Last week: 21
Sept. 17 score: beat Tottenville (N.Y.) 49-13
21. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (4-1)
Last week: 22
Sept. 16 score: lost to Washington 31-28
22. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.) (2-1)
Last week: 24
Sept. 16 score: Bye
23. Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) (5-0)
Last week: 25
Sept. 16 score: beat Westlake 62-6
24. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.) (4-0)
Last week: NR
Sept. 16 score: beat New Manchester 65-0
25. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) (5-0)
Last week: NR
Sept. 16 score: beat Xavier 20-17
