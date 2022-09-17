ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SBLive/SI Power 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei (California) beats Mililani (Hawaii)

By SBLive Sports
 3 days ago

The 2022 high school football season rolls on this weekend with games in all 50 states. There were multiple SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 teams in action on Friday night, including No. 2 Mater Dei (California) who cruised to a 42-14 victory over Mililani (Hawaii).

No. 21 St. Edward (Ohio) was upset by Washington (Ohio) 31-28.

Here's a rundown of every SBLive/SI Power 25 football score from the weekend:

SBLIVE POWER 25 FOOTBALL SCORES

(For games played Sept. 15-17)

1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (4-0)

Last week: 1

Sept. 17 score: beat Kahuku (Hawaii) 34-7 - PLAY-BY-PLAY RECAP

2. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (5-0)

Last week: 2

Sept. 16 score: beat Mililani (Hawaii) 42-14

3. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (3-0)

Last week: 3

Sept. 16 score: beat American Heritage 42-34

4. Miami Central (Fla.) (3-0)

Last week: 4

Sept. 15 score: beat Carol City 34-0

5. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) (4-1)

Last week: 5

Sept. 16 score: beat Brookwood 70-10

6. Chandler (Ariz.) (3-0)

Last week: 6

Sept. 15 score: beat Notre Dame Prep 35-0

7. North Shore (Houston, Texas) (3-0)

Last week: 8

Sept. 16 score: Bye

8. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) (3-0)

Last week: 7

Sept. 16 score: beat Venice 34-17

9. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (2-1)

Last week : 10

Sept. 16 score: Bye

10. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (3-0)

Last week: 9

Sept. 17 score: beat Seton Hall Prep 35-14

11. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (3-0)

Last week: 11

Sept. 16 score: Bye

12. Guyer (Denton, Texas) (4-0)

Last week: 12

Sept. 16 score: beat Prosper 35-7

13. Buford (Ga.) (4-0)

Last week: 9

Sept. 16 score: beat Carver 44-16

14. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (4-1)

Last week: 14

Sept. 16 score: lost to No. 3 Chaminade-Madonna 42-34

15. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (4-0)

Last week: 16

Sept. 16 score: beat Western 38-0

16. Duncanville (Texas) (3-0)

Last week: 17

Sept. 16 score: beat Lake Ridge 44-6

17. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (4-0)

Last week: 18

Sept. 16 score: Bye

18. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (4-1)

Last week: 19

Sept. 16 score: Beat Temecula Valley 58-15

19. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) (4-0)

Last week: 20

Sept. 16 score: beat Franklin Road Academy 41-12

20. St. John's (District of Columbia) (3-1)

Last week: 21

Sept. 17 score: beat Tottenville (N.Y.) 49-13

21. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (4-1)

Last week: 22

Sept. 16 score: lost to Washington 31-28

22. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.) (2-1)

Last week: 24

Sept. 16 score: Bye

23. Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) (5-0)

Last week: 25

Sept. 16 score: beat Westlake 62-6

24. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.) (4-0)

Last week: NR

Sept. 16 score: beat New Manchester 65-0

25. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) (5-0)

Last week: NR

Sept. 16 score: beat Xavier 20-17

