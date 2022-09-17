Read full article on original website
String of fires addressed by Newburgh Fire Department
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or close to Warrick County, you may have noticed the recent uptick of fires lately. As a response, the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department released a statement Saturday night giving more insight on the incidents and giving thanks where needed. Here’s what they said: “Over the past week, […]
Multiple departments battle large house fire in Posey County
Crews were working to extinguish a large house fire in Posey County, Indiana on Monday. We're told the fire broke out at a home near the intersection of North Street and Gum Street in the town of Cynthiana. A witness at the scene of the fire told us that multiple...
Fire destroys home in Posey County
(WEHT) - A home was destroyed in the 11000 block of Gum Street in Cynthiana on Monday.
Truck crashes into Jasper business
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper hardware store was damaged when a truck crashed into it Monday. Police say it happened around 9:20 a.m. at Sturms Hardware Store on Main Street. They say the driver of the truck hit the parking stall, and then hit the accelerator instead of brake.
Fall Electronics Recycling Day coming to Vanderburgh County
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District's Fall Electronics Recycling Day will be held on September 24.
Unmarked grave search continues at Wesselman Park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you were out at Wesselman Park this weekend, you may have noticed some individuals with the Daughters of the American Revolution. Their crew was out at the park this weekend to search for old gravesites. They believe about thirty unmarked graves could be in the area. The group is searching […]
Voting locations finalized for Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Clerks Office has finalized the list of voting centers for the General Election on Tuesday, November 8. They shared the list on their Facebook page. Any qualified voter in Daviess County can vote at any of these locations on Election day. There...
Organization looking for transportation after 4 vehicle crash on Columbia St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An organization was left in need of transportation after a four vehicle crash on Saturday. Founder for Foster Care In The U.S., Jessica Angelique says her company car was parked out front of her house when someone hit another moving car and totaled hers. Angelique says...
Dancing with the Vincennes Stars fundraiser to benefit Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse is a safe place for people with severe mental illness to recover, connect with others and build confidence. The Clubhouse opened its doors in November 2020. As memberships continue to grow, the clubhouse is outgrowing its current space on 7th Street...
Owensboro resident celebrates 104th birthday
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man celebrated a special birthday on Monday, his 104th. James Wimsatt says he received some special gifts on his 104th birthday, including a letter from President Joe Biden. Wimsatt says he also got letters from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie.
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
Deputy Hicks celebrates progress one year after shooting
Posey County, Ind. (WEHT) A sheriff deputy in Posey County is celebrating a major milestone today. Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot in the head on September 18th, 2021, when responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. For about two weeks, Hicks was in a coma in the Intensive Care Unit. “You were becoming awake […]
Lloyd Expressway westbound reopened after motorcycle crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us the Westbound Lloyd Expressway is completely shut down in the area of Burkhardt Road after a crash Sunday night. We’re told the accident with injuries call came in at 8:20 p.m. Dispatch says it was reported as a crash between a truck and a motorcycle. Officials tell us […]
Evansville police looking for suspects in early morning shooting
Evansville police looking for suspects in early morning shooting. Evansville police looking for suspects in early morning …. Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – September 19, 2022. Potential new landfill leads many residents to voice …. Brad Byrd InDEPTH: The Queen’s Legacy. Demolition starts on tornado damaged Graves Co....
EPD: Road-closing crash hospitalizes motorcycle rider
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police Department spokesperson Taylor Merriss tells us a crash we reported on Sunday night left one victim with life-threatening injuries. EMS and officers rushed to the scene of accident around 8:20 p.m. after reports of an accident with injuries involving a motorcycle. The crash shut down the Lloyd Expressway westbound […]
Police make comment on social media claim
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department released a statement after a public social media post raised some eyebrows around Daviess County. The post claimed that a woman was attacked in an Owensboro park and reached out to local law enforcement. Officers tell us this was not the case. Officer Andrew Boggess sent this […]
Health department planning rabies vaccine clinic for pets in Owensboro
Pet owners can take advantage of an upcoming rabies vaccine clinic in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Green River District Health Department is planning to hold a rabies clinic on Thursday, Sept. 29. The clinic will happen in two time blocks at Legion Park, which is located at 3047 Legion Park Dr....
Businesses react to sinkhole on Franklin Street
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) It was anything but a routine day on west Franklin Street after a wrong way driver drove into a sinkhole following a water main break. As crews were making repairs, the driver drove past the barricades before the crash. Police say the driver was a 61-year-old man, and was not injured. No […]
Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
Police investigating shots fired Monday night in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to reports of shots fired Monday night in the 3900 block of Covert Ave. It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Officers were on scene for a few hours. They say several shell casings were found, and one car and an apartment were...
