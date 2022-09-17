ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Bozeman Gallatin, Billings Skyview girls play to 1-1 draw

BILLINGS- Bozeman Gallatin and Billings Skyview both scored in the second half as two of the top girls teams in the state played to a 1-1 draw. Olivia Collins, the leading goal scorer in the state, had a couple good looks early on but both soared over the net. Billings Skyview hit the crossbar twice in the first half but neither team scored and it was 0-0 at the break.
BILLINGS, MT
Bank stabilization project closing part of River's Edge Trail

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting this week, a portion of River's Edge Trail in Great Falls is going to be closed for a bank stabilization project. The main purpose of this project is to protect an existing sanitary sewer main and then River's Edge Trail runs along that," said Jesse Patton, interim city engineer.
GREAT FALLS, MT
MT veteran returns home from Honor Flight

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - J Gilbert Myllymaki returned home from his Honor Flight experience on September 18, 2022 at 12:40 P.M. and was greeted by friends, family, veterans, and the boy scouts. "I was just surprised that I was chosen. Yeah, it's an honor," said Myllymaki. He was just one...
GREAT FALLS, MT
