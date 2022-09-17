Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Bozeman Gallatin, Billings Skyview girls play to 1-1 draw
BILLINGS- Bozeman Gallatin and Billings Skyview both scored in the second half as two of the top girls teams in the state played to a 1-1 draw. Olivia Collins, the leading goal scorer in the state, had a couple good looks early on but both soared over the net. Billings Skyview hit the crossbar twice in the first half but neither team scored and it was 0-0 at the break.
montanarightnow.com
Bank stabilization project closing part of River's Edge Trail
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting this week, a portion of River's Edge Trail in Great Falls is going to be closed for a bank stabilization project. The main purpose of this project is to protect an existing sanitary sewer main and then River's Edge Trail runs along that," said Jesse Patton, interim city engineer.
montanarightnow.com
Rainbow Trailhead in Giant Springs State Park to temporarily close for construction
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Rainbow Trailhead, the trailhead granting access to the North Shore Trail in Giant Springs State Park will be temporarily closing from Oct. 3 through Oct. 14. A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said during the closure, a construction project will be confronting problems with...
montanarightnow.com
MT veteran returns home from Honor Flight
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - J Gilbert Myllymaki returned home from his Honor Flight experience on September 18, 2022 at 12:40 P.M. and was greeted by friends, family, veterans, and the boy scouts. "I was just surprised that I was chosen. Yeah, it's an honor," said Myllymaki. He was just one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
Learn how to make your own parfleche storage bag at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is holding a workshop on how to make your own parfleche storage bag. Parfleche is an untanned hide with the hair removed, and Native Americans used it to make storage bags used for food, clothing, ceremonial items and tools.
Comments / 0