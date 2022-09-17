ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Underwood, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Biker killed in crash near Spearfish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 14A, five miles south of Spearfish. According to a release from the state Department of Public safety, the 43-year-old biker was heading west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road. He later died at the hospital in Spearfish.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis to host MusicFest, Fall Festival this weekend

STURGIS — In an attempt to create some shoulder-season events, Sturgis will host its first MusicFest this weekend in conjunction with the 3rd Annual Sturgis Fall Festival. Sturgis Rally & Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell said the MusicFest grew out of a desire to expand Sturgis events into the fall season.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Rainy conditions are expected for tonight into early Sunday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s once again with a chance for isolated showers. As we move into Sunday, we could see rain and foggy conditions in the early morning hours. As we continue through the day, we will see skies gradual clearing with highs in the 70s and 80s.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
New Underwood, SD
Sports
Rapid City, SD
Sports
City
New Underwood, SD
KEVN

Pet of the Week: Juniper

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With fall upon us, you have the chance to welcome your own fall colored bundle of joy into your home. Meet this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, Juniper. He’s a 7-year-old orange and white tabby, weighing 6 and a half pounds.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Someone put soap in the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Aquatics Division said Friday that someone put soap or shampoo into the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub. After reviewing the footage they found out it was not a prank, but someone adding a solution to the water to accommodate for their sensitive skin.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

RCFD: ‘Un-permitted’ camp causes Neptune Drive fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A grass fire on Neptune Drive and East Signal Drive is determined to be human caused, according to the Rapid City Fire Department. Law enforcement officials say that the fire was identified near an un-permitted camp. When crews arrived on scene the fire was spreading fast and up the hill threatening homes.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Burns
KELOLAND TV

Crews extinguish grass fire in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters have put out a 3-acre grass fire in Rapid City today. When the call came in at around 11 a.m., Fire Department crews were called to the scene. The fire was fast-moving and the Rapid City Police evacuated a hand full of homes...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A Rapid City food program that reimburses you money

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food programs are beneficial for giving back to the community and families nationwide, and this Rapid City program reimburses daycare providers and other organizations for providing healthy food to those in need. Youth and Family Services was started in 1965 in Rapid City as an...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Sweet ending to a spicy festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A spicy-flavored festival had a sweet ending Sunday with the owner reminiscing about the event’s beginnings. The 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival held by Jolly Lane Greenhouse wrapped up and the owner was more than excited with the number of people that showed up to celebrate the festival this year. He says the idea started off as a small project to roast chili peppers for the community and now it’s turned into a full-fledged event that people plan their weekends around.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S D#Kota#The New Underwood Tigers
newscenter1.tv

PHOTOS: Democratic candidates gather in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Pennington County Democrats hosted a mixer with Democratic candidates in Rapid City on Saturday. Local candidates for state House and Senate were in attendance, along with candidates for statewide office. State House Candidate David Hubbard (second from left), State Senate Candidate Nicole Heenan (center),...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office takes on personal fitness testing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is making sure that staff members and prospective hires are up to the task with a physical fitness test. Physical fitness is essential for everyday movement, and especially for law enforcement officers. To test employees’ and prospective hires’ level of fitness, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office set up an obstacle course. This course determines how in shape a person is; challenging participants to see if they can beat the required time.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KEVN

Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Mark Twogood, 57, and other co-conspirators obtained and transported methamphetamine between Colorado and South Dakota. The meth was then distributed in western South Dakota.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid city man sentenced on federal drug charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s and Department of Justice in South Dakota said. Mark Twogood, 57, was sentenced on a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance crime. Twogood and co-conspirators...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Motorcycle club donates pop tabs to help Ronald McDonald House

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one survivor is giving back with the help of a a group of veterans. Saturday, the Militiamen Veterans Motorcycle Club gathered in Spearfish to present all the aluminum tabs members of the club have collected. It’s all to help...
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old Pine Ridge man, Isaac Roubideaux, has been sentenced to 442 months in federal prison on eight charges including possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to a Justice Department release, Roubideaux shot a man in the back as...
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy