KEVN
BHSU volleyball team wins rivalry showdown with SD Mines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State volleyball team defeated SD Mines 3-0 Tuesday. The Central girls soccer team knocked off Stevens 1-0. The Raiders won the boys game 5-0. High school and college golfers also took to the links.
KEVN
Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 14A, five miles south of Spearfish. According to a release from the state Department of Public safety, the 43-year-old biker was heading west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road. He later died at the hospital in Spearfish.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to host MusicFest, Fall Festival this weekend
STURGIS — In an attempt to create some shoulder-season events, Sturgis will host its first MusicFest this weekend in conjunction with the 3rd Annual Sturgis Fall Festival. Sturgis Rally & Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell said the MusicFest grew out of a desire to expand Sturgis events into the fall season.
kotatv.com
Rainy conditions are expected for tonight into early Sunday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s once again with a chance for isolated showers. As we move into Sunday, we could see rain and foggy conditions in the early morning hours. As we continue through the day, we will see skies gradual clearing with highs in the 70s and 80s.
KEVN
Pet of the Week: Juniper
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With fall upon us, you have the chance to welcome your own fall colored bundle of joy into your home. Meet this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, Juniper. He’s a 7-year-old orange and white tabby, weighing 6 and a half pounds.
KEVN
Win the biggest pumpkin award at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The first day of fall is Sept. 22 and a poll by YouGov reveals that autumn is America’s favorite season. So, to kick off most people’s favorite time of year, Main Street Square celebrates with the annual pumpkin festival. For 14 years The...
newscenter1.tv
Someone put soap in the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Aquatics Division said Friday that someone put soap or shampoo into the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub. After reviewing the footage they found out it was not a prank, but someone adding a solution to the water to accommodate for their sensitive skin.
KEVN
RCFD: ‘Un-permitted’ camp causes Neptune Drive fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A grass fire on Neptune Drive and East Signal Drive is determined to be human caused, according to the Rapid City Fire Department. Law enforcement officials say that the fire was identified near an un-permitted camp. When crews arrived on scene the fire was spreading fast and up the hill threatening homes.
KELOLAND TV
Crews extinguish grass fire in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters have put out a 3-acre grass fire in Rapid City today. When the call came in at around 11 a.m., Fire Department crews were called to the scene. The fire was fast-moving and the Rapid City Police evacuated a hand full of homes...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Rapid City Fire Department holds second day of high-rise training
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tuesday was the second day of training for the Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD) at the parking garage on Second, and Kansas City Streets. They climbed stairs, stretched hoses, charged them with the standpipe system, and got experience operating in a stairwell. “This training is...
KEVN
A Rapid City food program that reimburses you money
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food programs are beneficial for giving back to the community and families nationwide, and this Rapid City program reimburses daycare providers and other organizations for providing healthy food to those in need. Youth and Family Services was started in 1965 in Rapid City as an...
KEVN
Sweet ending to a spicy festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A spicy-flavored festival had a sweet ending Sunday with the owner reminiscing about the event’s beginnings. The 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival held by Jolly Lane Greenhouse wrapped up and the owner was more than excited with the number of people that showed up to celebrate the festival this year. He says the idea started off as a small project to roast chili peppers for the community and now it’s turned into a full-fledged event that people plan their weekends around.
KEVN
Mayor Steve Allender proclaims September ‘Suicide Prevention Month’ in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People all over the nation this month are raising awareness of a growing suicide epidemic in the U.S., including Rapid City officials. The month of September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and at Monday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Steve Allender proclaimed the month be dedicated to raising awareness here in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Democratic candidates gather in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Pennington County Democrats hosted a mixer with Democratic candidates in Rapid City on Saturday. Local candidates for state House and Senate were in attendance, along with candidates for statewide office. State House Candidate David Hubbard (second from left), State Senate Candidate Nicole Heenan (center),...
KEVN
Rapid City’s first Kids’ Clothes Swap is a helpful alternative for parents
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every parent has felt the familiar struggle of trying to keep up with their kids’ growth and clothing them for all of the seasons. Clothing bills can add up fast. To help combat that issue locally, Elise Shilling and Sarah Walker brought a Kids’...
KEVN
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office takes on personal fitness testing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is making sure that staff members and prospective hires are up to the task with a physical fitness test. Physical fitness is essential for everyday movement, and especially for law enforcement officers. To test employees’ and prospective hires’ level of fitness, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office set up an obstacle course. This course determines how in shape a person is; challenging participants to see if they can beat the required time.
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Mark Twogood, 57, and other co-conspirators obtained and transported methamphetamine between Colorado and South Dakota. The meth was then distributed in western South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid city man sentenced on federal drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s and Department of Justice in South Dakota said. Mark Twogood, 57, was sentenced on a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance crime. Twogood and co-conspirators...
KEVN
Motorcycle club donates pop tabs to help Ronald McDonald House
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one survivor is giving back with the help of a a group of veterans. Saturday, the Militiamen Veterans Motorcycle Club gathered in Spearfish to present all the aluminum tabs members of the club have collected. It’s all to help...
kotatv.com
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old Pine Ridge man, Isaac Roubideaux, has been sentenced to 442 months in federal prison on eight charges including possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to a Justice Department release, Roubideaux shot a man in the back as...
