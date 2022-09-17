Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
10+ ejected, 2 arrested at Green Bay Packers home opener
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A select amount of fans were not able to see the Green Bay Packers celebrate a one-sided victory against the Chicago Bears. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were 46 calls for service which resulted in two arrests and 12 ejections during Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game. ‘Various misconduct violations’ were the reasons for the calls.
whby.com
Fans may have been doubled charged at Lambeau
GREEN BAY, WIS–An area financial institution is warning its customers about potential duplicate charges at Lambeau Field Sunday night. In a Facebook post, Prospera Credit Union says some of its members were charged twice for credit and debit card purchases at the stadium. Prospera says it has reached out...
WBAY Green Bay
Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you bought food or drinks during Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field, be sure to check your credit card or bank statement in case of multiple charges. Some fans who made purchases at Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game are finding duplicate pending charges on their accounts.
WJFW-TV
Travel Wisconsin predicts the peak fall foliage throughout the state.
(WJFW) - The first day of fall is Thursday, and Travel Wisconsin has released the forecast for the peak colors around the state. Rhinelander is currently at 15% and the estimated week of the peak for the fall foliage is during the 1st week of October. Minocqua is at 20% and peak is expected to be during the 4th week of September.
Fox11online.com
Fans excited at Train concert for Kickoff Weekend at Lambeau
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Many fans gathered in the Lambeau Field Parking lot to hear the band Train play a free concert that started at 5:00 PM on Saturday night. Some people came just to enjoy the music, others were already in town for the Packer's home opener game against the Chicago Bears Sunday.
WBAY Green Bay
Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof. Firefighters were...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open
Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million project are...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in deadly Lombardi Avenue crash receives prison sentence
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver in a deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people received his prison sentence on Monday. Abdi Ahmed was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2020 crash that took the lives of three people. He was given ten years confinement for each charge (There was three total). Ahmed will also get ten years of extended supervision for each charge.
doorcountydailynews.com
Algoma preparing for cruise ship arrival next year
You can expect to see a cruise ship floating offshore from the City of Algoma next summer. Algoma Chamber Director Ken Weinaug and City Administrator Matt Murphy had the opportunity earlier this month to check out the Viking Octantis while it was docked in Milwaukee. Murphy and Weinaug met with cruise officials to discuss the options for visitors when they dock in Algoma. The first ship to come to Algoma will be the Viking Polaris in 2023, as it travels between Duluth and Toronto. Other stops on the cruise include Thunder Bay, Sault Sainte Marie, Mackinac Island, and Niagara Falls. Weinaug says it is more of a research vessel than your typical cruise ship, but he expects it to be an excellent introduction to the area for passengers, and hopefully, they will return to spend more time.
WJFW-TV
Missing man from Lac du Flambeau found deceased
LAC DU FLAMBEAU (WJFW) - The missing man from Lac du Flambeau has been found deceased Monday evening. Harvey La Belle, 84, was reported missing on Monday morning around 11 a.m. when his family went to check on him and he wasn't there. The silver alert was canceled on Monday...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Ryan Brucker Shot Dad From Behind With Hunting Rifle in Three Lakes | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #10
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Ryan Brucker was one of them. 10th in the series. Ryan Brucker’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Action 2 News This Morning’s Tammy Elliott recovering from COVID-19
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning anchor Tammy Elliott is recovering from COVID-19. This was her first case and she thought much like other illnesses she could work back into a normal routine, but it’s taken a little longer to recover. We’ve talked about long...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 SB in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared. The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but...
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
spectrumnews1.com
Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
wearegreenbay.com
Farmers get creative to plant cover crops
(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
WSAW
1 dead, 1 arrested after crash on Hwy 17 near Merrill
TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - An 8-year-old boy is dead and a 41-year-old Merrill man is in custody after a crash on Hwy 17 in the Town of Merrill Saturday night. The crash happened near Sunrise Road just before 7:30 p.m. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and...
Wausau man wanted after crash, allegedly suicidal statements, captured
A 20-year-old Wausau man who was the subject of a weekend manhunt after allegedly acting in a suicidal manner and fleeing from the scene of a crash on Hwy. 29 was captured and is in custody in Marathon County. Chad Myszka was initially transported to a local hospital, according to...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
International pyrotechnics trade group announces 2023 convention to be held in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — The Pyrotechnics Guild International announced Monday it plans to hold its 2023 convention at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna. The event is planned for Aug. 5-11, 2023, and organizers hope to have everything they need at the race track or at nearby Kaukauna High School. The town...
