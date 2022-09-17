ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Clemson Insider

Clemson receiver leaves team

The depth to Clemson's receiving corps has taken an early hit. Sources tell The Clemson Insider that sophomore wideout Dacari Collins has left the team. Collins caught 16 passes in nine games as a true (...)
CLEMSON, SC
National football post

College football picks: Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida

Clemson at Wake Forest (+7) Clemson remains undefeated early on this season, but they continue to disappoint bettors with a 1-2 record against the spread. Last week the Clemson defeated Louisiana Tech 48-20 but failed to cover as 33.5-point favorites. They’ve dominated this matchup with a13 straight wins against Wake Forest, but they’re only 7-6 ATS.
CLEMSON, SC
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Long Snapper Pledges Part of His NIL Money to the Concussion Legacy Foundation

Alabama's long snapper Kneeland Hibbett will donate a percentage of his NIL endorsements to the Concussion Legacy Foundation to honor his grandfather, Dennis Homan. Dennis Homan is a former Alabama running back during Paul Bear Bryant's era. He was part of the 1965 National Championship and the undefeated 1966 season. He was named an All-American during his senior year at Alabama. During his collegiate career, he had 87 receptions for 1,495 yards and 18 touchdowns. Homan was the MVP of the South team in the Senior Bowl game of 1968. He was a first-round draft choice in 1968 which resulted in him playing for the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons. He also played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1971-1972 and the Birmingham WFL from 1974-1975.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Calls Commodores A Challenge

Alabama football head coach had nothing but good things to say about the Vanderbilt Commodores in his Monday morning press conference. "Now, we're getting into SEC games and certainly this first game is going to be a challenge," said Saban. "It's an SEC game. Vanderbilt's 3-1. Much, much improved team over last year. They have like 14 starters back, but they're scoring 42 points a game and they play two quarterbacks. Both of them are very, very capable. Very good athletes. They run the ball. They run some options. Very capable passing."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Kickoff Time Announced For Alabama-Arkansas Game

The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the Oct. 1 showdown between Alabama and Arkansas on Monday. The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks will kick off in Fayetteville, Ark. at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. Alabama and Arkansas both sit at 3-0 heading into week four. Alabama has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Are Fans Overreacting to Alabama's Shortcomings?

As per usual, Alabama football has run through its home nonconference schedule in 2022. As per usual, fans aren't wholly satisfied. The Crimson Tide's 3-0 start includes wins over Utah State (55-0) and Louisiana-Monroe (63-7). Meanwhile, Georgia has beaten two power five teams by a combined margin of 97-10. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama's "Explosive Guy" On Offense

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had many positive things to say when he spoke to the media after Alabama’s 63-7 win over ULM. One player that Saban highlighted in his postgame press conference was running back Jahmyr Gibbs. “He is an explosive guy," said Saban. "We need as many...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Lands Huge Defensive Lineman Commitment

The Alabama Crimson Tide received great news on Monday on the recruiting trail. 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced to 247Sports that he is committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Renaud is considered the No. 7 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 69 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Falls in Latest Coaches Poll

There is a new consensus number one team in college football after the new AFCA Coaches Poll was released Sunday afternoon. The defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, have taken over first place in the coaches poll while also being first in the Associated Press (AP) poll for the second week in a row.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

South Carolina football coach apologizes for shocking Title IX gaffe

It’s always a bad sign for a college football coach to have to apologize for something else other than his team’s performance during a 41-point loss to a conference rival. But that’s exactly what has happened to South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after his team’s loss to the University of Georgia on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Heisman Trophy Winner Achieves a Career Milestone

Sunday, former Alabama running back and current New Orleans Saint Mark Ingram surpassed 10,000 career yards. Coming Flint, Mich., Ingram was a 4-star recruit who committed to the Crimson Tide in the class of 2008. In three seasons with the Tide, Ingram rushed for 3,261 yards, 42 touchdowns, won the 2009 National Championship, and became the first Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
samford.edu

Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees

Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
