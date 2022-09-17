HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There are many areas dealing with low-lying clouds and fog this morning. It will gradually burn off and clear up through the morning. After it clears out, there should be a lot more sunshine this afternoon. The low clouds and fog may initially hold back temperatures, but it’ll get fairly hot later today. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s up north to the upper 90s in the south. Winds will eventually turn more southerly and might get a bit breezy at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts to 25 mph. Look for mainly clear skies tonight and I don’t expect fog to redevelop. We’ll see lows from the mid 50s west to the lower 70s east. Without fog to hold back temperatures tomorrow morning, we’ll see temperatures soar to even hotter conditions on Tuesday. This will all be just ahead of a cold front that begins to move south into the area during the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 80s northwest to near 100° in parts of the south and east. Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy of being broken for many locations in the Local4 viewing area. In the Tri-Cities, the current record highs for Tuesday are 95° in Grand Island, 96° in Hastings, and 95° in Kearney. The current forecast is aimed for a tied or broken record in all three locations. After the hot day, the cold front will continue to push through the rest of the area Tuesday night. Low temperatures by Wednesday morning will be down into the 50s northwest and 60s southeast. There will be an increase in clouds later in the night with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO