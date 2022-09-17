Read full article on original website
Top 5 Plays showcase action thrilling week of sports
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays are back! Find out who made the list in this weeks edition. 5. Hastings College football’s John Zamora helps secure the Broncos 21-17 win over Concordia to improve to 3-1. 4. Hastings College volleyball’s Marlee Taylor, a big contributor in the Broncos...
UNK volleyball sweeps York University in dominate fashion
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The now seventh-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team used its depth to sweep York University (-15, -7, -12) Monday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was just the second all-time meeting between the Lopers (13-1) and NAIA Panthers (2-10). Coming off a tough MIAA...
UNK football holds off Washburn
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 28/21 Nebraska Kearney football team scored 21 first half points, forced three late punts and had a game closing seven-minute drive to hold off No. 26/18 Washburn, 21-13, Saturday afternoon in Topeka, Kan. The Lopers (2-1) beat the Ichabods (2-1) for a third...
Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2022-23 class released
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) -The Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its third class for the 2022-23 school year. The Northwest Hall of Fame committee was formed in the summer of 2020 with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
UNK volleyball blemish UCO perfect season
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Redshirt junior middle Bailee Sterling had a career-high 20 kills and redshirt sophomore libero Jensen Rowse had 28 digs to help No. 8 Nebraska Kearney hand Central Oklahoma its first loss of the year (-19, 22-25, -17, -23) Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center.
UNK track, cross country bring Bonsall family closer together
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Brady Bonsall and his wife Sherri aren’t the kind of parents who force their kids to follow in their footsteps. They were both standout runners at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the couple met as members of the cross country and track teams, but they never pushed their kids to participate in a specific sport.
Summer hands over the baton...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There is not going to be much seasonal overlap this week. The remaining day’s of summer will be hot, but by the time autumn arrives this Thursday, you will feel the change. Grand Island and Lincoln each set new high temperature records today and the heat returns tomorrow to comparable levels.
Hastings Community Theatre play is a COVID casualty
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Community Theatre cancelled an upcoming play because of COVID. In a press release, HCT said “Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins,” which had been scheduled for Sept. 30 - Oct. 8, is cancelled because 75 percent of the cast and crew tested positive for COVID. HCT said they’ve been quarantined for the recommended five days and are recovering.
Special Olympics: World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
Kearney played host to the second of three Walk End Alzheimer’s. Walkers came out bright and early on Saturday to for a walk to end Alzheimer’s. Loomis High School sophomore Jasmine Ellsworth went into her sixth grade school year, only to face bullies. Charity working to honor a...
Nebraska educators stride to improve early childhood education
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Educators gathered at Younes Conference Center to discuss how they can become better caregivers. The Thriving Children, Families, and Communities Conference was once again in person, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions forced them to hold the conference virtually. The state-wide meeting featured early education leaders discussing how they can improve “quality” early childhood education; with one their focuses being inclusion.
Fatal crash on Hwy 14 near Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning south of Central City. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called out to the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road around 7:42 a.m. The...
Group in Kearney walks to end Alzheimer’s
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney played host to the second of three Walk End Alzheimer’s. Walkers came out bright and early on Saturday to for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Participants took part in a garden ceremony before pounding the pavement. People picked up flower pinwheels as a way of honoring all the individuals affected by the disease.
High temperatures could into record territory soon, but major changes are right around the corner
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There are many areas dealing with low-lying clouds and fog this morning. It will gradually burn off and clear up through the morning. After it clears out, there should be a lot more sunshine this afternoon. The low clouds and fog may initially hold back temperatures, but it’ll get fairly hot later today. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s up north to the upper 90s in the south. Winds will eventually turn more southerly and might get a bit breezy at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts to 25 mph. Look for mainly clear skies tonight and I don’t expect fog to redevelop. We’ll see lows from the mid 50s west to the lower 70s east. Without fog to hold back temperatures tomorrow morning, we’ll see temperatures soar to even hotter conditions on Tuesday. This will all be just ahead of a cold front that begins to move south into the area during the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 80s northwest to near 100° in parts of the south and east. Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy of being broken for many locations in the Local4 viewing area. In the Tri-Cities, the current record highs for Tuesday are 95° in Grand Island, 96° in Hastings, and 95° in Kearney. The current forecast is aimed for a tied or broken record in all three locations. After the hot day, the cold front will continue to push through the rest of the area Tuesday night. Low temperatures by Wednesday morning will be down into the 50s northwest and 60s southeast. There will be an increase in clouds later in the night with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Two transported following Highway 281 & Old Potash crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday at a busy intersection in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire was called out to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway around 11:36 a.m. Details regarding the cause of the crash have yet to...
Ravenna Lake keeps getting better for 'roughing it' to 'premium' campers
KEARNEY — In the camping world, Buffalo County Recreation Area might be one of Nebraska’s best kept secrets. But the secret is getting out, and with each new improvement, there are more reasons for campers to discover the quiet and convenience of the campground — also known as Ravenna Lake — in northern Buffalo County.
'Just talk': Kearney suicide survivor offers hope, a listening ear
KEARNEY — Amanda Pearson knows firsthand about suicide. After her husband took his own life in 2007, she attempted to take hers. Not once, but six times. She was always interrupted by a phone call. At last, she realized that God was stepping in. “I believe in a higher...
Heartland United Way celebrates 75 years of service
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Heartland United Way celebrated its 75th anniversary on Tuesday, with a sweet treat for the community. They opened up their “Scoops Ice Cream Parlor” at Fonner Park to hand out free ice cream for all who wanted to enjoy. This was a...
Another shopping opportunity in downtown Geneva
GENEVA, Neb. (KOLN) - The owner of Brick Road Boutique is welcoming shoppers in downtown Geneva to a new storefront that features a coffee bar. If you watch Pure Nebraska, then you’ll often see Megan Burda of Brick Road Boutique offering style tips. Her business started out as a mobile store. Now, she has a “brick and mortar” business as well.
Hastings celebrates 150th anniversary and unveils a new attraction
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Historical artifacts on display for those in attendance during the anniversary event at Hastings Museum. They also saw how Hastings grew from a railroad town to the city its become. “There has been so much history here,” said Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson, Director of Hastings Museum. “Little things...
New rash of meat trailer thefts hits Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after trailers carrying hundred of thousands of dollars worth of meat were stolen over the weekend. According to Capt. Jim Duering the incidents all happening at the Cold Storage Facility near McCain Foods, in the 200 block of Roberts Street.
