Big commercial developers don't give a crap about the towns nor do they know what each town needs. And are these same developers going to help support the the burdens placed on towns...schools, municipal services etc. I'd more "affordable" housing needed, why of course but letting some hedge fund wall street money sidestep local jurisdiction is not the solution to the problem.
Same double talk from Republicans. Repeal the only law helping to create affordable housing. Then says he will "talk to the towns" as the solution. What a joke! The concern is for Fairfield County. What's in Fairfield County, folks? Greenwich! This rich millionaire is trying to protect his rich friends under the guise of helping others. Typical repugnant repub lies! Remember "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act? Republicans have tried over 70 times to repeal the law but has NEVER proposed any replacement! NEVER. When will their supporters ever learn that Republicans only care about the rich and getting elected.
maybe if affordable housing was actually affordable housing and wasn't some sort of corrupt false label being put on unreasonable accommodations that help out developers people would support it. It's pretty clear that the Democrats have all the money and utilize political corruption to try to eliminate and degrade anybody who questions their insane agendas and self-serving policies. They are the ones who keep on getting caught breaking the law but have corrupted our system so much to where they never face prosecution for it. The Democrats have successfully destroyed our state and country and laughed in our faces while they fed us non-stop propaganda in hopes of convincing us that their lies are actually truths.
