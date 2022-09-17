2020 saw an unusually dry summer. Summer 2021 brought unprecedented heavy summer rains. Now, in 2022, we once again experienced an extremely dry summer. We are entering an era of extremes, says UConn Extension educator in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources, a joint faculty member in the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment, and Director of the Connecticut Institute of Water Resources Mike Dietz, who met with UConn Today to discuss droughts and other aspects of the state of the state’s water.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO