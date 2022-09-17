ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

Sonora Broncos capitalize off early season success

By Shelbie Rhodes
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xiuci_0hz6GFqj00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Sonora Broncos have started their season on a high note under second-year head coach Blake Weston. Going into week four, the Broncos welcome back quite a bit of returning athletes to the field, sitting at 2-1, and the reason for the success may just be the bond this team has on and off the field.

“This group is extremely tight-knit, they’re just a huge band of brothers they’re really close. It’s been really good bringing back our quarterback and running back, and two linemen. We brought back a lot of kids and leadership has been great this year,” said Broncos head coach Blake Weston.

“You know it’s more than just a football team, it’s more of a family thing. If one person drops the ball, we all drop the ball, one person misses a block, we all miss a block and we come together and we try to figure it out,” junior center, Elijah Samaniego said.

The bond and leadership this team has, well the athletes give the credit to their coaches for shaping them into who they are now.

“You know it all comes, starts with the coaches. I mean, they’re a bunch of role models, they coach us to become a better family than we were in the past. Just build our strength and agility to keep on trying and in most times in adversity, they teach us when adversity comes that we just come and smack it right in the mouth,” said Samaniego.

As the Broncos look forward to the rest of their season, their goals are simple. Get to play more football.

“Going 1-0 every week, we talk about that. The goal this week is to go 3-1, 1-0 this week, and continue to go 1-0 every week and at the end of the year, it’s to win that district championship and play some December football,” said Weston.

Now last season was the first winning season for the Broncos since 2018, but it looks like success will continue under Weston and Company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
California Football
Sonora, CA
Sports
City
Sonora, CA
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy