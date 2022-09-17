ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU lands blue-chip commitment, volleyball set for ESPN debut

Florida State Seminoles football added a new name to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, with four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committing to FSU over the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Wisconsin Badgers. Our Florida State of Recruiting feat. Three Stars podcast took the time to break down his commitment, game,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Johnny Wilson is the ACC WR of the Week

Johnny Wilson is the ACC receiver of the week after his stellar performance vs. Louisville:. Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller met with the media to discuss FSU’s players and its 3-0 start. FSU is favored over by BC by at least two touchdowns. Speaking of BC there are no...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Basketball
Local
Kentucky Football
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Boston College depth chart released

Florida State Seminoles football is getting set to continue ACC play, seeking a 4-0 start when the Boston College Eagles head to Tallahassee this Saturday. The Seminoles are coming off a hard-fought win vs. Louisville, overcoming several injuries to escape with a 35-31 win on the road. Ahead of this...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU HC Mike Norvell talks Louisville win, Boston College, player updates

Florida State Seminoles football is turning attention towards Boston College, ready to take on the Eagles in a primetime matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday. Ahead of the game, head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media to detail how his team has responded after a 3-0 start, giving insight into FSU’s mindset from and after its gritty win over Louisville as well as small updates on personnel.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU coordinators offer insight into player performances after 3-0 start

Florida State Seminoles football was tasked with rising to the challenge vs. the Louisville Cardinals in a variety of ways — heading into the week by dealing with a newfound sense of expectation, during the game after struggles and injuries — and met the occasion, grinding out a hard-fought victory to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Stout
Tomahawk Nation

Making the grade: How Florida State’s offensive line has performed through 3 games

The Florida State Seminoles offensive line helped lead the football team to their third victory of the season, this one over the Louisville Cardinals. This past week’s game was met with adversity as starting left tackle had to leave with a leg injury. FSU inserted seasoned veteran Darius Washington at the tackle spot and the line was able to do something it hasn’t always had the luxury of in the past— rely on it’s depth.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU favored by double-digits vs. Boston College

Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in seven years, beginning the year 3-0 after notching wins vs. the Duquesne Dukes, LSU Tigers and Louisville Cardinals. While FSU still sits unranked, Vegas is starting to show a bit of faith in the Seminoles. After being favored (and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Acc#Cardinals#Sb Nation
WCTV

Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Amazon
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Google
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Steven Baxter and Margaret Melzer Smith for Burglary, Concealment/Destruction of Evidence

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, around 4:55 a.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a report of a burglary on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County. Steven Baxter was arrested and charged in this case on Thursday, Aug. 12. The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division continued following various leads in reference...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy