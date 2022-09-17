Read full article on original website
Off the Leash: Bulldogs Bully Northern Lights for 3rd Straight Win
HAVRE, Mont. - Up here in Havre on a beautiful Saturday as the North clashes with the West. Montana Western Bulldogs taking on the MSU Northern Lights. Let’s take you to the action for how this one went down. Bulldogs looking to make it 3 wins in a row...
Montana State’s Simeon Woodard post-Oregon State loss
Montana State defensive back Simeon Woodard talks to the media after the Bobcats’ 68-28 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. Before Saturday in Portland, the Bobcats hadn't given up more than 60 points in more than a decade. "If you...
Montana Tech runners sweep Frontier Conference XC awards
A pair of cross country runners from Montana Tech raced off with the Frontier Conference XC awards on Monday. Edwin Kipainoi was the runner of the week for the men, while Hailey Nielson was recognized on the women's side. Nielson is a sophomore from Butte. Kipainoi is a junior from...
Montana State QB Tommy Mellott post-Oregon State loss
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott talks to the media after the Bobcats’ 68-28 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. Before Saturday in Portland, the Bobcats hadn't given up more than 60 points in more than a decade. "If you let...
Montana State Falls to Oregon State 68-28
Bobcat Football fell to the Beavers 68-28 on Saturday night at Providence Park. Montana State is now 2-1 overall and kicks off conference play in Cheney against Eastern Washington next week.
Montana State coach Brent Vigen post-Oregon State loss
Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen talks to the media after the Bobcats’ 68-28 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. Before Saturday in Portland, the Bobcats hadn't given up more than 60 points in more than a decade. "If...
Griz notebook: Montana garners No. 2 national ranking; Pat O'Connell honored by Big Sky
MISSOULA — Montana’s continued return to dominance has now led to a No. 2 ranking in the national Top 25 poll for the first time since 2010. UM moved up one spot to second place in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, which was released Monday. The Griz are tied with South Dakota State at 1,267 points, although they received six first-place votes and the Jackrabbits got five.
Late interception helps Rocky Battlin' Bears hold on for win at Montana Tech
BUTTE - Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum in Butte was the proving ground for a pivotal early Frontier Conference battle on Saturday between the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears and the Montana Tech Orediggers. After building a 15-point early in the fourth quarter, Rocky withstood a late Tech score...
