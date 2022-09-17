Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Hastings softball blasts Lexington on Senior Night
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings softball hosted Lexington on its Senior Night Tuesday. It was an emotional pregame for the Tigers, who won the game 11-1. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings volleyball handles Crete in triangular
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings volleyball hosted a triangular with Crete and Gothenburg Tuesday. In the first matchup of the day, the Tigers played against the Cardinals and won 2-0. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend
ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska RB Allen out for season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ajay Allen had surgery on an undisclosed injury on Monday, according to Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph. As a result, Allen will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The freshman running back ranks second on the team with 190 rushing yards. Allen had two...
thebestmix1055.com
Jordan Larson joins Midland VB staff as Volunteer assistant
FREMONT, Neb. – As a national champion, a three-time All-American, and a three-time Olympian, Jordan Larson boasts a résumé that ranks her among the greatest players in the history of volleyball in the United States. The Hooper, Nebraska native is now hoping to lend some of that...
iuhoosiers.com
Primetime Kickoff Set for Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A road trip to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network against Big Ten foe Nebraska. Indiana (3-0, 1-0 B1G) and Nebraska (1-3, 0-1 B1G) will meet for the 22nd time in program history and just the third time since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. In all, IU holds a 10-8-3 edge in the series, which began in 1936. The last meeting came in Lincoln, as well, with Indiana picking up a 38-31 victory in 2019.
KSNB Local4
Booster clinics scheduled for September and October in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will host additional updated COVID-19 booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in September and October. Upcoming clinics include:. Friday, September 23, 4 to 7 p.m. Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. Sunday, September 25, 9 a.m. to...
News Channel Nebraska
Republican round-up brings candidates to west central Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Republican nominees and candidates from all over the state of Nebraska are gathering in North Platte to speak to the public. Congressman Adrian Smith, gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen, nominee for Secretary of State Bob Evnen, nominee for Attorney General Mike Hilgers, and nominee for State Treasurer Kevin Stocker will be speaking in North Platte on Sunday Oct. 2 at the Best Western Plus, at 3201 S Jefferson St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Daily Nebraskan
POINT: Husker football student section needs to change negative culture
Despite being a Nebraska native, I’d only been to one Husker football game prior to coming to school here. That being said, that one game left quite a mark. I loved the culture so much — tailgating before the game, making friends with the people parked next to you and, most of all, the walk over the bridge to Memorial Stadium. There were bodies clad in red as far as I could see, and there was always a chant going on — usually the classic “Go big red” call-and-response. In the stadium, even though I had an abysmal understanding of football, I cheered and participated as avidly as any diehard fan, high-fiving our neighbors for every touchdown.
KSNB Local4
“Falling” temperatures bring an autumn feel....
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mid to late September usually conjures up thoughts of pulling out the fleece pullovers and lighting up the fire pit for the first time, but that was likely furthest from your mind today. Certainly not when most of the area was dealing with high 90 and 100 degree weather. It was a record breaking day for many towns. It was the second latest 100 degree reading for Grand Island today and for Lincoln it was the first back to back 100 degree days ever for the month of September.
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
klkntv.com
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
KSNB Local4
Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits, along with a new album, the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour will make a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 26. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at...
Report: Nebraska Has Three Leading Candidates for Next Coach
Several coaches from different conferences are reportedly being considered for the job.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday that he has relieved Erik Chinander from his position as defensive coordinator. Assistant coach Bill Busch will coordinate the defense for the remainder of the 2022 season. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to...
Stukenholtz: Weird Week in Lincoln Changes Everything
Oklahoma loss is least of Nebraska’s problems – season starts in two weeks
Nebraska Football: Tim Tebow wants Urban Meyer in Lincoln
While the Urban Meyer to Nebraska football rumors have been shot down both by the university and the former Ohio State head coach, talk about a union between the two sides persists. Part of the reason the whispers around a potential teammup is because there are people both around Nebraska football and Urban Meyer who think it would be a good fit.
KSNB Local4
Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
KSNB Local4
Survivor of skydiving accident now fighting for his life
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A skydiver is still fighting for his life in the hospital following an accident at the Crete Airport last week. The son of Rómulo Suárez said in a GoFundMe campaign that his father is in critical condition at the ICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln. Suárez is being treated for multiple fractures and brain swelling. As of Tuesday night, he is unconscious and not breathing on his own.
Sunday Side Session: What exactly can Nebraska fix?
On this Sunday following a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma that could've looked even uglier if Brent Venables had chosen to really let Nebraska have it, former Husker and current radio personality Damon Benning joins Mike Schaefer to talk about the Huskers. The conversation starts about Mickey Joseph and his willingness...
