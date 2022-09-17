Despite being a Nebraska native, I’d only been to one Husker football game prior to coming to school here. That being said, that one game left quite a mark. I loved the culture so much — tailgating before the game, making friends with the people parked next to you and, most of all, the walk over the bridge to Memorial Stadium. There were bodies clad in red as far as I could see, and there was always a chant going on — usually the classic “Go big red” call-and-response. In the stadium, even though I had an abysmal understanding of football, I cheered and participated as avidly as any diehard fan, high-fiving our neighbors for every touchdown.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO