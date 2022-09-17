ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford sweeps to region win over Dacula

BUFORD — Buford defeated Dacula 25-10, 25-18, 25-20 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball Tuesday night. Ashley Sturzoiu led Wolves with 12 kills, and Payton Danley had eight kills. Dylan Cummings led Buford’s defense with 13 digs, and Polly Cummings contributed 22 assists.
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Brookwood defeats rival Parkview in region softball

SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Parkview 7-1 in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball on Tuesday. Rachel Clark and Lorelei Sullivan combined to pitch seven innings and hold the Panthers to a run. Clark started and pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing one run on three hits. Sullivan pitched the final 2 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out three.
SNELLVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Grayson hands Archer first region loss

LOGANVILLE — Grayson handed Region 4-AAAAAAA softball leader Archer its first region loss Tuesday, rolling to a 13-5 victory. The Rams improved to 8-9 overall and 4-3 in the region, while Archer falls to 8-8 and 6-1 in the region. The Tigers hold a slim lead on Brookwood (6-2) in the region, while Grayson closed the gap on third-place Parkview (5-3).
LOGANVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Eight Gwinnett baseball players chosen for Atlanta Braves' 44 Classic

Eight Gwinnett high school baseball players were selected as participants for the Atlanta Braves’ 44 Classic presented by Nike, a Sept. 24-25 showcase at Truist Park named in honor of the legendary Hank Aaron. The locals named to the roster were Parkview outfielder Ali Banks, Seckinger shortstop Ira Jefferies,...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Atlanta, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Atlanta, GA
Education
Springfield, MO
Football
Springfield, MO
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Paris, MO
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

SWD dominates rival, Marist takes down undefeated foe

Southwest DeKalb High School’s Panthers beat the Redan High School Raiders 55-6 in a DeKalb County football rivalry on Sept. 16, while Marist High School defeated the formerly undefeated Blessed Trinity High School 21-17. The Southwest DeKalb Panthers upped their all-time series record against DeKalb County rival Redan to...
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett's Amber Reed commits to Jacksonville State

North Gwinnett senior Amber Reed committed Monday to the Jacksonville State University (Ala.) fastpitch softball program. Reed, a pitcher and first baseman, led the Bulldogs to the Class AAAAAAA state championship as a junior, earning Daily Post Pitcher of the Year honors after going 25-0-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 151 innings. She also hit .449 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs, and was named Georgia Gatorade High School Player of the Year, Georgia Dugout Club Player of the Year and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford's Evan Leonardo commits to High Point men's lacrosse

Buford junior Evan Leonardo committed Saturday to the High Point University (N.C.) men’s lacrosse program. Leonardo, an attack and midfielder, was a first-team all-county selection last season after tallying 42 goals and 38 assists and helping the Wolves to the area championship and to the state playoffs.
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Parkview
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles

Right now, Geoff Collins is still the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but it appears to be only a matter of time before that statement is no longer true. In preparation, Robert Binion and Kieffer Milligan have started to prepare profiles of some of the top candidates for the job looking at several different factors, specifically player development.
ATLANTA, GA
myk104.com

Gunna presents Gunna Family Fest 2022 Saturday in Georgia

Despite being incarcerated, Gunna is presenting Gunna Family Fest 2022 on Saturday in College Park, Georgia, to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. The “Drip Too Hard” rapper has been in Fulton County Jail since his arrest in May stemming from a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy indictment. Young Thug and more than two dozen other defendants were also arrested and accused of being members of the Young Slime Life gang.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
CBS 46

Funeral held for Georgia State trooper who died after training exercise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia state troopers gathered to show their respect for trooper cadet Patrick Dupree who died on Sept. 8. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
Law & Crime

Atlanta Woman Released from Prison After Felony Murder Conviction Overturned with Fulton County DA’s Help

An Atlanta woman was released from prison this week after spending several years behind bars for a murder she did not commit. Michelle Morrison was convicted on a felony murder charge in 2009 along with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy over the 2007 shooting death of Keith Alan Brown. But she did not fire the weapon that took the man’s life – and she never set foot in the house where the shooting occurred.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy