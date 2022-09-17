Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia volleyball wins sixth straight in Doniphan-Trumbull sweep
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings St. Cecilia traveled to play Doniphan-Trumbull Tuesday night. The Hawkettes swept the Cardinals, 3-0, to earn their sixth consecutive victory. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings volleyball handles Crete in triangular
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings volleyball hosted a triangular with Crete and Gothenburg Tuesday. In the first matchup of the day, the Tigers played against the Cardinals and won 2-0. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings softball blasts Lexington on Senior Night
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings softball hosted Lexington on its Senior Night Tuesday. It was an emotional pregame for the Tigers, who won the game 11-1. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
UNK track, cross country bring Bonsall family closer together
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Brady Bonsall and his wife Sherri aren’t the kind of parents who force their kids to follow in their footsteps. They were both standout runners at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the couple met as members of the cross country and track teams, but they never pushed their kids to participate in a specific sport.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska RB Allen out for season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ajay Allen had surgery on an undisclosed injury on Monday, according to Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph. As a result, Allen will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The freshman running back ranks second on the team with 190 rushing yards. Allen had two...
KSNB Local4
Taylor wins NAIA Attacker of the Week for Hastings College
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Thedford native and Hastings College senior outside hitter Marlee Taylor was named the NAIA National Attacker of the Week Tuesday. The honor comes after Taylor earned 76 kills with a .397 hitting percentage, while also adding 10 digs and seven blocks across five matches for the Broncos, who went 4-1 during that span.
KSNB Local4
Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2022-23 class released
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) -The Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its third class for the 2022-23 school year. The Northwest Hall of Fame committee was formed in the summer of 2020 with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
KSNB Local4
Old Chicago to close in Kearney on Oct. 2
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, located at 115 South 2nd Avenue East in Kearney, will be closing on Oct. 2. According to a statement by the company, the owner of the restaurant, Jim Gardner, is moving into retirement and will not be renewing his franchise agreement with Old Chicago.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Indiana game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference and BTN announced on Monday that Nebraska’s Oct. 1 game against Indiana will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on BTN. The game had previously been announced as a prime-time game, but an exact kick time and TV...
KSNB Local4
Top 5 Plays showcase action thrilling week of sports
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays are back! Find out who made the list in this weeks edition. 5. Hastings College football’s John Zamora helps secure the Broncos 21-17 win over Concordia to improve to 3-1. 4. Hastings College volleyball’s Marlee Taylor, a big contributor in the Broncos...
KSNB Local4
Booster clinics scheduled for September and October in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will host additional updated COVID-19 booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in September and October. Upcoming clinics include:. Friday, September 23, 4 to 7 p.m. Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. Sunday, September 25, 9 a.m. to...
KSNB Local4
“Falling” temperatures bring an autumn feel....
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mid to late September usually conjures up thoughts of pulling out the fleece pullovers and lighting up the fire pit for the first time, but that was likely furthest from your mind today. Certainly not when most of the area was dealing with high 90 and 100 degree weather. It was a record breaking day for many towns. It was the second latest 100 degree reading for Grand Island today and for Lincoln it was the first back to back 100 degree days ever for the month of September.
KSNB Local4
Summer hands over the baton...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There is not going to be much seasonal overlap this week. The remaining day’s of summer will be hot, but by the time autumn arrives this Thursday, you will feel the change. Grand Island and Lincoln each set new high temperature records today and the heat returns tomorrow to comparable levels.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Community Theatre play is a COVID casualty
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Community Theatre cancelled an upcoming play because of COVID. In a press release, HCT said “Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins,” which had been scheduled for Sept. 30 - Oct. 8, is cancelled because 75 percent of the cast and crew tested positive for COVID. HCT said they’ve been quarantined for the recommended five days and are recovering.
KSNB Local4
Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
KSNB Local4
Huskers start fall season with win over Creighton
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team started the fall season with a 19-1 victory in an eight-inning matchup at Creighton. Seniors Courtney Wallace and Mya Felder led the Huskers each with four RBIs while freshman Katelyn Caneda added three. In the circle, Wallace, Sarah Harness and Kaylin Kinney split time. Wallace led NU with four strikeouts and no hits.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday that he has relieved Erik Chinander from his position as defensive coordinator. Assistant coach Bill Busch will coordinate the defense for the remainder of the 2022 season. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to...
KSNB Local4
Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits, along with a new album, the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour will make a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 26. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at...
KSNB Local4
Heartland United Way celebrates 75 years of service
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Heartland United Way celebrated its 75th anniversary on Tuesday, with a sweet treat for the community. They opened up their “Scoops Ice Cream Parlor” at Fonner Park to hand out free ice cream for all who wanted to enjoy. This was a...
KSNB Local4
Minden Police pursue teen driving stolen vehicle out of Grand Island
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is being referred for criminal charges in Kearney County after he led police in Minden on a high-speed chase. The Minden Police Department said around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a possible runaway juvenile being at a residence in town. Officers checked it out and didn’t locate anyone at the residence.
