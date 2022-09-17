Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Travel Wisconsin predicts the peak fall foliage throughout the state.
(WJFW) - The first day of fall is Thursday, and Travel Wisconsin has released the forecast for the peak colors around the state. Rhinelander is currently at 15% and the estimated week of the peak for the fall foliage is during the 1st week of October. Minocqua is at 20% and peak is expected to be during the 4th week of September.
WJFW-TV
UWSP celebrating the inauguration of Dr. Thomas Gibson
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - University of Wisconsin Stevens Point (UWSP) will celebrate the inauguration of Dr. Thomas Gibson becoming the 15th chancellor of UWSP on Fri, Sept. 23. Dr. Gibson became the chancellor back in Jan., 2021, though the ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic. It will include all the pomp of Commencement and feature several UW leaders plus a memorable talk by Dr. Gibson.
Wausau area obituaries September 16, 2022
He was born on April 20, 1983, in Wausau, son of Richard Burch and the late Gayle (Habeck) Burch. He earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. After school he began his working career at Ferguson as the warehouse manager. He exceeded expectations and made many friends along the way. After moving on from Ferguson, he most recently had worked at UMR, processing claims. ??
spmetrowire.com
Two local businesses earn ‘Coolest Thing in Wisconsin’ nomination
Voting for the 7th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest is now open. Two companies from Portage Co. are among the 125 nominees. Sunset Point Winery, 1201 Water St. in Stevens Point, was nominated for its new wine pouches. The winery debuted its collapsable pouches earlier this year. Winery...
Video captures fight between Wausau East student and teacher
Wausau school officials are reviewing what they describe as a “concerning incident” between a student and teacher at East High School. In a news release, the Wausau School District announced an investigation is underway. No additional information was released in order to protect the student, officials said. As...
onfocus.news
Ryan Duxbury, Wisconsin Rapids and University of Minnesota-Duluth Grad, Roseville(MN) Police Officer, Nominated for First Responder of the Year Award
Ryan Duxbury, a graduate of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and police officer for the Roseville(MN) Police Department, has been nominated as a first responder of the year. Duxbury’s nomination is part of MN100Oktoberfest.com’s efforts to benefit the MN100 Club. The mission of the fundraising...
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point holds anaphylaxis training course to help raise awareness
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction requires immediate medical attention. At the Stevens Point Fire Department, they held an hour class to inform people of the danger. "It happens very quickly a lot of time patients do not know what’s going to happen you can be allergic to anything at any time," said Dr. Lenard Markman.
onfocus.news
UTV Crash Reported in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 09/16/22 at 1:50PM, The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Zand Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved...
cwbradio.com
ATV Crash in Wood County
The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Z and Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved in the accident. The Wood County Sheriff's Department was...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
news8000.com
Democrat Mandela Barnes hosts meet and greet in Black River Falls
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Mandela Barnes is continuing his campaign for U.S. Senate in Black River Falls. The current Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin met with supporters to discuss issues within their community. The meet and greet comes shortly after the Marquette Law School Poll revealed Barnes is...
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
Wausau man wanted after crash, allegedly suicidal statements, captured
A 20-year-old Wausau man who was the subject of a weekend manhunt after allegedly acting in a suicidal manner and fleeing from the scene of a crash on Hwy. 29 was captured and is in custody in Marathon County. Chad Myszka was initially transported to a local hospital, according to...
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
WSAW
Well-known Wausau restaurant set to close Friday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge will close its doors after almost 50 years as part of the Wausau community. In a Facebook post Wednesday, owner Adam Jamgochian shared that Friday will be their last day. He invited people to join them for one last fish fry and stay for half-priced drinks after 10 p.m. He also said to stay tuned for new and exciting things happening on Grant Street.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Arrested for Attempting to Break Into a Business
A Marshfield man was arrested for attempting to break into a business. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they received reports of a man trying to break into a business on Depot Street. When officers arrived, a man was seen walking away from the business. The 31-year-old...
WJFW-TV
Judge moves forward on cold case 1985
WOOD COUNTY (WJFW) - A judge has agreed to move forward with a cold case in Wood County. Donald Maier, 60, is charged with first degree murder for the murder of Benny Scruggs from 1985. Maier appeared by video Monday from the Racine Correctional Institution. Maier is currently serving a...
WSAW
1 dead, 1 arrested after crash on Hwy 17 near Merrill
TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - An 8-year-old boy is dead and a 41-year-old Merrill man is in custody after a crash on Hwy 17 in the Town of Merrill Saturday night. The crash happened near Sunrise Road just before 7:30 p.m. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and...
After Hwy. 29 crash, search is on for possibly armed Wausau man considered dangerous
Police are searching for a 20-year-old Wausau man they consider dangerous and potentially armed and suicidal who was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29, according to sheriff’s officials. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received an alert from Marathon County regarding the man, identified as Chad Myszka,...
Homicide charge expected in weekend crash that left 8-year-old boy dead
A 41-year-old Merrill man is expected to face homicide charges after a crash Saturday that left an 8-year-old boy dead and a woman critically injured, police say. Alcohol is suspected in the crash, which was reported at about 7:20 p.m. on Hwy. 17 near Sunrise Road in the town of Merrill. Multiple deputies from the sheriff’s office, along with several troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.
