Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
POW: Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones scampers to Week 4 honors
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville welcomed Dan River Friday night with a chance to be 3-0 for the first time since 2016, and senior running back Jahmal Jones made sure there would be no doubt in the outcome. The three-time VHSL state track champion rushed for 318 yards on just...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Hillcats in must win mode Tuesday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Hillcats are in must win mode Tuesday night at Bank of the James Stadium in game 2 of the best of three of the Carolina League baseball finals against the Charleston Riverdogs. Charleston took game 1 in Charleston Sunday night 7-5. First pitch for game two is Tuesday at 6:30pm from Bank of the James Stadium.
WSLS
In Your Town: Some of the top spots in Southside
DANVILLE, Va. – Start your engines – 10 News is back In Your Town. This time, to some of the top spots in Southside. You know it, any visit to Southside will likely include a stop or at least a drive by the Caesars Casino in Danville when it opens soon.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at E.C. Glass High School
—————– E.C Glass High School, in Lynchburg, was sent into lockdown Monday, after a person with an out-of-state number called police to report a gun inside, according to Lynchburg City Schools and the Lynchburg Police Department. The lockdown, out of an abundance of caution, may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt Co. celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
BOTETOURT, Va. (WFXR) — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and according to Botetourt County, it is a time when libraries nationwide join together to remind everyone to let their ‘imaginations sing’ at the library!. “A public library is one of the few places where you can...
altavistajournal.com
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic on Hwy 460
A multi-vehicle accident this morning on Hwy 460 led to multiple vehicle fires, traffic backed up for a mile, and a temporary detour. Communications Manager Len Stevens of the VDOT Lynchburg Regional Office, reported that he first heard of the incident at around 7:45 a.m. He confirmed that it was indeed a multi-vehicle accident, and it took place in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 460 (Richmond Highway) at Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Rd. (This intersection is roughly midway between the Lynchburg-Campbell County border and the Campbell-Appomattox Counties border along U.S. 460.)
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County cleared
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Road, and has closed all east lanes. Stay with 10 News for the...
WDBJ7.com
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
altavistajournal.com
UPDATE: Hwy 460 crash results in fatality
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic for a mile. The Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-car collision that left one driver dead this morning in Campbell County in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. The crash, which VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller put at 7:24 a.m., initially involved three...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Bullet and Bandit looking for fur-ever homes
Today's furry friends come to us from the Franklin County Animal Shelter. Furry Friends: Bullet and Bandit looking for fur-ever …. Furry Friends: Fosters and volunteers needed at Bedford …. Botetourt County residents say personal property …. Lynchburg Hillcats in must win mode Tuesday. Brent Pry and Bud Foster speak...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Big changes! Summer warmth, heat precedes blast of October-like air
ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures continue to build this week as high pressure reigns over the Southern U.S. While the humidity won’t be overbearing, highs will reach well into the 80s each afternoon. In fact, by Wednesday, some of us will reach close to 90°....
Augusta Free Press
Franklin County: One dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 615 on Friday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality that occurred Friday at 6:15 p.m. on Route 615 in Franklin County. A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619, when...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Public Work Department to direct milling and paving operations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Daily and weather permitting milling operations will take place this week, in an operation that began yesterday and will continue until Sept. 22. According to the Public Work Department, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., the following streets will undergo milling operations from the following locations:
WSLS
‘Heartbroken and grief-stricken’: New details on shooting that left one Roanoke teen dead
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the second time this month a Roanoke teenager has lost their life to gun violence. Police said Saturday night, a teenage boy was shot and killed, and described the incident as an accidental and self-inflicted gunshot. Earlier this month, Mayor Sherman Lea stressed his...
Comments / 0