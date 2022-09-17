Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at E.C. Glass High School
—————– E.C Glass High School, in Lynchburg, was sent into lockdown Monday, after a person with an out-of-state number called police to report a gun inside, according to Lynchburg City Schools and the Lynchburg Police Department. The lockdown, out of an abundance of caution, may...
wesb.com
Multi-Vehicle Collision, Fire, Close 219 in Elk County
A multi-vehicle accident closed Route 219 between Johnsonburg and Ridgway overnight. According to PennDOT and the Central PA Fire Wire, the road was closed shortly after 7:00 last night from Main Street in Ridgway to Route 255 in Johnsonburg due to the accident, which involved a tractor-trailer and a Sheetz tanker truck carrying fuel, which burst into flames.
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt Co. celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
BOTETOURT, Va. (WFXR) — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and according to Botetourt County, it is a time when libraries nationwide join together to remind everyone to let their ‘imaginations sing’ at the library!. “A public library is one of the few places where you can...
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Public Work Department to direct milling and paving operations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Daily and weather permitting milling operations will take place this week, in an operation that began yesterday and will continue until Sept. 22. According to the Public Work Department, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., the following streets will undergo milling operations from the following locations:
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Bullet and Bandit looking for fur-ever homes
Today's furry friends come to us from the Franklin County Animal Shelter. Furry Friends: Bullet and Bandit looking for fur-ever …. Furry Friends: Fosters and volunteers needed at Bedford …. Botetourt County residents say personal property …. Lynchburg Hillcats in must win mode Tuesday. Brent Pry and Bud Foster speak...
WSLS
Big changes! Summer warmth, heat precedes blast of October-like air
ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures continue to build this week as high pressure reigns over the Southern U.S. While the humidity won’t be overbearing, highs will reach well into the 80s each afternoon. In fact, by Wednesday, some of us will reach close to 90°....
Coroner: One dead in fiery multi-vehicle Route 219 crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 219 has been reopened after multiple crews worked on a multi-vehicle crash that saw at least one vehicle catch fire Sunday night. The crash happened on Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg at around 7:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was traveling north and collided head-on with […]
One dead after crash in Blair County, police report
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Hyundai was trying to turn onto Stadium drive, not the motorcycle as previously reported. ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man died after a car crashed into a motorcycle on E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. Sunday night, police report. According to state police, 38-year-old Christopher […]
Pennsylvania farmhouse fire leaves 4 dead, 1 missing; Cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
WDBJ7.com
Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m. Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire...
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after Roanoke Co. house fire
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is investigating a fatal house fire from early Sunday morning. The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. Crews were called to the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road. Crews from Station 9 (Fort Lewis) found a two-story home...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Eight arrested in Bedford County drug bust
Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, conducted a drug roundup resulting in the arrest of eight individuals, including one from Huddleston, according to the sheriff’s office on Friday. The following individuals were charged and arrested...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Brookville Man Jailed for Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Family Members
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Brookville Man Jailed for Threatening to Shoot Family Members. Punxsutawney-based State Police on September 17 were dispatched to Fox Lane, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a male threatening to use a firearm toward family members.
Multiple arrested at Johnstown’s Oakhurst Homes over stolen guns
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men who police said were among a group of people previously involved in shootings and homicides in the City of Johnstown are in jail after police found them with stolen guns. On Saturday, Sept. 17, around 6 p.m., Johnstown police were reviewing live video from an Oakhurst camera when […]
wfxrtv.com
The Academy Center of the Arts to host first Academy Clay Festival
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Shaping into some family fun! On Oc. 15, The Academy Center of the Arts will host its first annual Academy Clay Festival in the Pacific Life Parking Lot from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The festival organizers say, the event is a free family-friendly festival...
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
Fetterman to visit Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be visiting Indiana County, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
wsvaonline.com
Augusta County sees COVID spike
A huge spike in new COVID cases in Augusta County. In numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, there were 94 new cases of coronavirus recorded since yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 67 new cases in Rockingham County and 57 new cases in Harrisonburg from yesterday to today. Just...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Franklin Man Accused of Threatening UPMC Staff, Woman Falls Victim to Phone Scam
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Franklin Man Accused of Threatening Staff Members at UPMC. PSP Franklin has released the details of an incident of disorderly conduct that occurred at UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 10:13 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
