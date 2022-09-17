What we learned from Week 3 high school football action across Oklahoma

Week 3 of the Oklahoma high school football season included some interesting matchups throughout the state, including several teams playing others outside of their classification.

Here are some highlights.

Guthrie 24, Tuttle 20

Hayden Calvert didn’t have a big window to throw through.

As the Guthrie junior quarterback saw his receiver, senior Jaylen Chelf, break on an out route in the end zone during a critical third-and-goal in the Bluejays’ thriller at Tuttle, Calvert knew his pass needed to be on the money.

Chelf created just enough space from the Tuttle defender, and Calvert came through in the key moment.

A 2-yard touchdown pass from Calvert to Chelf with 1:09 left sealed a 24-20 victory for Class 5A fifth-ranked Guthrie against Class 4A No. 3 Tuttle on Friday night at Bill Hinkle Field.

Tuttle (2-1) led 14-0 at one point in the second quarter, but Guthrie (4-0) scored 17 unanswered points.

The Bluejays’ dominance in the second half ultimately led to the win in the programs’ first meeting against each other in football.

“It took us a while to get started,” Calvert said. “I feel like the second half, we came out, we were finally ready to play.”

Tuttle took a 20-17 lead on a 9-yard touchdown pass from senior Mason Dennis to junior Mark Douglas with 4:32 remaining before Calvert and Chelf connected for the go-ahead score.

Guthrie star senior tailback Isaiah Hammons was out with an injury, but junior Jaylen Harper excelled in his place, running for 131 yards on 20 carries.

Overall, the Bluejays had 52 rushing attempts for 255 yards. Tuttle had 19 attempts for just 38 yards.

Calvert finished 7-of-15 passing for 73 yards and had a four-yard rushing touchdown, while Dennis completed 14 of 28 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and ran for a three-yard score.

“I thought our physicality and conditioning kind of was a big factor in the second quarter and then in the fourth quarter,” Guthrie coach Kelly Beeby said. “We were very physical. We ran the football, stopped the run.”

Stillwater 36, Norman 33

Tucker Barnard stood in the offensive huddle and saw a Stillwater football team that exuded confidence.

The Pioneers’ morale could have deflated. They were trailing a winless Norman squad. They had only about two minutes to escape a fourth quarter that had unraveled on their home turf, and they needed to overcome a long field.

But when Stillwater’s coach looked at the faces that surrounded him, he realized they could handle the ensuing drive.

“The look in every one of their eyes, it’s like, ‘We have this,’” Barnard said.

They did.

With senior quarterback Gage Gundy at the helm, Stillwater made a last-minute comeback to defeat Norman, 36-33, on Friday night at Pioneer Stadium. The top-ranked 6A-II Pioneers improved to 3-0, while the No. 10 6A-I Tigers dropped to 0-3.

On Stillwater’s last offensive drive, Gundy took control. First, he connected with senior receiver Julius Talley for a first down that brought the Pioneers to the Tigers’ 41-yard line. Then Gundy used his legs to power Stillwater toward the end zone, willing his way into gaps and striding ahead for extra yards. He gained 21 yards on his first keeper, and the next one carried Stillwater to Norman’s 5-yard line.

After senior running back Noah Roberts punched into the end zone for the winning touchdown with 14.3 seconds left, Gundy capped the victory with a run for a two-point conversion.

“Really, I like those moments because I feel like I can win something for my team and for the crowd and everybody,” Gundy said. “Right when (Norman) scored, I got everybody together and just told them, ‘We gotta go score.’”

Gundy threw for 201 yards, completing 19 of 29 pass attempts for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 25 yards on the ground, while Roberts ran for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Stillwater led until Tias McClarty, Norman’s senior quarterback, found junior receiver Max Wilson in the end zone for a touchdown with 2:11 left. McClarty threw for 37 yards and rushed for 143, but Stillwater managed to avoid an upset.

The Pioneers were playing without one of their leaders. Senior center JaKobe Sanders, an Oklahoma State commit who left last week's game against Yukon with an injury, watched from the sideline, though Barnard said he was available.

Poteau 30, Chandler 21

Wyatt Gamble found himself in man-to-man coverage, alone with the Chandler receiver down the field.

And when the ball was flung in the air the junior defensive back from Poteau knew the sitaution. Chandler was up nine points with a few minutes left. If he allowed the receiver to catch the ball, Chandler was sure to keep its momentum going.

So Gamble honored his last name and took a gamble.

He reached his hands out and intercepted the pass before sliding feet first in the grass. Gamble’s interception sealed Poteau’s 30-21 road win at Joe Telford Field.

“I really didn’t think the quarterback was going to throw it,” Gamble said. “I thought he was scrambling. I seen it in the air and just made a play. It just came at a clutch time. It was perfect.”

Chandler star running back Casmen Hill sat out of Friday’s matchup after suffering a concussion. Junior quarterback Alec Jackson stepped up and hit the ground running for him. The quarterback ran for two scores, which helped Chandler make a third-quarter surge.

The most versatile for Poteau was Jackson Sommers. The junior ran for a 2-yard score to start the game and then caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Sam Tecla for Poteau’s final score.

Perkins-Tryon 34, Marlow 21

Braiton Applegate set the tone for Perkins-Tryon on the opening kickoff.

The sophomore running back returned it 80 yards for a touchdown, and the Demons didn’t look back as they stormed past Marlow, 34-21, in a Class 3A nondistrict game Friday night at Outlaw Stadium.

The fifth-ranked Outlaws carried a 17-game win streak into the matchup. No Oklahoma high school football team had a longer active winning stretch except Bixby, the Class 6A powerhouse with 52 straight victories. Marlow hadn’t lost a regular-season game since falling to Plainview, 42-14, in 2019.

But the No. 6 Demons showed up to play spoiler, running for 345 yards on Marlow’s field. Coach Dawayne Hudson has described P-T’s run game as a “three-headed monster” featuring Tre Stevenson, Beck Smith and Applegate.

On Friday, Stevenson racked up 138 yards on 28 carries. Senior Braxton Lightfoot also boosted the offense, carrying the ball in the Wildcat formation and providing a pair of touchdowns.

Hudson complimented the Demons’ linemen for creating room to run.

“The monster is growing,” Hudson said. “ … Our offense is still finding ways to put defenses in binds. I thought they did a great job of mixing it up in the formation department, and our pace was really good. We kept them off balance, and we wore them down.”

Blanchard 40, Shawnee 13

Blanchard got its first win of the season with a 40-13 triumph at Shawnee, which fell to 0-3. Quarterback Carson Cooksey completed 19 of 30 passes for four touchdowns and ran for 49 yards and a score on eight carries. Jaxon Laminack had seven receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns and an interception on defense, while Brayson Carter finished with eight catches for 156 yards and two scores. Reagan Palmer had a whopping three interceptions for the Lions (1-2).

Edmond Memorial 35, Southmoore 12

The Bulldogs won their first game in their new stadium last week and built on that, taking down Southmoore 35-12. Quarterback David McComb completed 13 of 24 passes for 182 yards and one touchdown. He also ran five times for 68 yards and another score. HIs lone touchdown was thrown to Ciaran Pedulla, who also had two receptions for 47 yards. Running back Kiefer Mullins rushed 17 times for 76 yards and three touchdowns.

Carl Albert 45, Elk City 2

Carl Albert bounced back from a loss last week for a 45-2 win over Elk City on Friday. Junior running back Xavier Robinson carried the ball 27 times for 221 yards and five touchdowns in the win. Iowa State commit Tashawn James returned the opening kickoff for a 95-yard score.

Yukon 28, Norman North 23

It was the Millers' homecoming and they did not disappoint their fans. After building a first half lead, Yukon bested Norman North 28-23. Coming into the game, Yukon was winless on the season and had been outscored 80-16. But that didn’t give the Millers any pause in its attempt to stop undefeated Norman North. Running back Logan Day played a big role in the win.

Mustang 41, Springdale Har-Ber (Ark.) 13

Senior quarterback Tristen Russell threw for three touchdowns and 314 yards as Mustang defeated Springdale Har-Ber (Ark.), 41-13, at home. Senior Keegan Bass was the leading receiver with 81 yards and one touchdown, while senior Jacobe Johnson had 69 receiving yards for two touchdowns. Junior linebacker Caston "Bear" Meadows had a team-high 14 tackles, including three solo stops. The fifth-ranked Class 6A-I Broncos improved to 2-1.

Chickasha 42, Anadarko 20

Chickasha took down Anadarko for its second win of the season. Senior running back Malek Murphy put together a big performance. Murphy carried the ball 23 times for 313 yards and four touchdowns.

Heritage Hall 43, John Marshall 0

The Heritage Hall defense wouldn’t budge as the Chargers shut down John Marshall 43-0. And while the defense was stout, Heritage Hall quarterback Andy Bass shined on the offensive side, continuing to show he can be a playmaker this year. Bass completed 7-of-14 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He also rushed 10 times for 144 yards and two more scores.

Midwest City 38, Putnam City North 6

Class 5A Midwest City rolled past 6A-II opponent Putnam City North, 38-6, on Friday at home. The ninth-ranked Bombers (1-2) recorded 566 yards of offense in their first win of the season. Junior running back La'Siera Laviolette rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Senior quarterback DeAngelo Irvin Jr. added 90 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Southeast 80, U.S. Grant 6

Junior running back Rodney Fields had another standout game as Southeast routed U.S. Grant, 80-6, on Friday at Speegle Stadium. Fields stockpiled 231 rushing yards and three touchdowns on only four carries. He also recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Junior Carmello Bulock led the defense with seven tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and an interception.

Enid 34, Edmond North 17

Enid recorded its second straight win, rolling past Edmond North 34-17 on Friday at Husky Stadium. The Class 6A-I Huskies (0-4) jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but Enid (2-1) shifted the momentum and exploded for a 20-point fourth quarter. Senior receiver Tykie Andrews led Enid’s offense with two touchdowns.

Bethel 35, Little Axe 0

Class 2A Bethel beat Little Axe 35-0. Bethel quarterback Bryce Tapley completed eight of 15 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown and ran for 37 yards on four carries. John Allred had 11 carries for 55 yards and two scores, while Luke Quinter had six rushing attempts for 53 yards and a touchdown. Quinter also caught a 33-yard touchdown and had nine tackles. Bethel improved to 2-1, and Little Axe fell to 0-3.

Oklahoma Bible Academy 58, Seiling 34

Senior quarterback Bodie Boydstun put together another big game in OBA’s 58-34 win over Seiling. Boydstun completed 11-of-16 passes for 382 yards and six touchdowns and zero interceptions. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound quarterback has led Oklahoma Bible Academy to a 4-0 record and at least 46 scored points in each game.

Newcastle 34, Woodward 12

Freshman running back T.J. Bradford rushed 11 times for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-12 win over Woodward. But he wasn’t the only top performer. Sophomore receiver and defensive back Trey Burchett caught a 31-yard touchdown pass and also recorded an interception. Burchett now has four interceptions in Newcastle’s three games.

Tecumseh 40, McLoud 14

Tecumseh is now on a two-game win streak after taking down McLoud 40-14. Head coach Ty Bullock was proud of his offensive line that helped guide the offense to 492 yards of rushing on Friday.

Bridge Creek 20, Western Heights 6

Caden Morrow performed well in Bridge Creek’s 20-6 win over Western Heights. Morrow was the quarterback and defensive back. Head coach Larry Spangler said Morrow ran the option well on offense. On defense he had five tackles, one for a loss and two pass breakups.

Crooked Oak 14, Wayne 7

Crooked Oak earned its first win of the season with a 14-7 advantage over Wayne on Friday. Senior quarterback Daevion Hill rushed 12 times for 104 yards and one touchdown. He also had 10 tackles on defense.

Gore 54, Savannah 0

The Gore defense produced its third shutout of the season and improved to 4-0 on the season. Gunner Dozier had six tackles on defense to go along with two sacks and a 75-yard fumble-recovery touchdown. He also led the offense with five carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Christian Heritage Academy 49, Mount St. Mary 21

CHA improved to 3-1 on the season as it took down Mount St. Mary. Running back Christian Mills rushed 17 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns.

Tulsa Lincoln Christian 42, Vian 0

Tulsa Lincoln Christian improved to 3-0 with a 42-0 win over Vian. John Washington III racked up 246 all-purpose yards with two touchdowns. The senior carried the ball 28 times with 205 yards and had four receptions for 41 yards.

Extra points

➤ Class 2A Nowata ended its 22-game losing streak with a 42-19 victory against Class A Hulbert. The Ironmen got their first win since defeating Wyandotte, 41-26, in 2019.

➤ Class 5A Grove defeated Class 4A Wagoner, 28-20, at Ridgerunner Stadium. The top-ranked Bulldogs dropped to 1-2, while Grove holds a 3-0 record.

➤ Class 3A fourth-ranked Tulsa Metro Christian won 41-21 at Prairie Grove, Arkansas, improving to 3-0. Quarterback Kirk Francis completed 30 of 40 passes for 355 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

—Hallie Hart, James D. Jackson and Nick Sardis, Staff writers

