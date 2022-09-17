ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IL

How state-ranked Athens dashed Auburn's upset bid with dramatic overtime victory

By Bill Welt, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

AUBURN — Auburn appeared on the cusp of scoring a major Sangamo Conference victory against Class 1A No. 2-ranked Athens at Michael J. Potts Field on Friday.

Athens’ emerging junior stars, Cory Craig Jr. and Camren Bigard, dashed those hopes.

Craig forced and recovered a fumble at the Athens 25-yard line to help force overtime and Bigard followed with a short touchdown run in a thrilling 22-14 victory for the Warriors.

It was still too close to comfort.

“We're happy with winning, obviously,” Athens coach Ryan Knox said, “but we’ve got to get a lot better, and I think we understand that.”

Dramatic finish

Neither team scored after halftime until Bigard’s go-ahead TD run in the first overtime.

Auburn (2-2 overall, Sangamo) reached the Athens 28 late in the fourth quarter following a 15-yard facemask penalty on junior running back Tre Lancaster’s run.

Craig neutralized the threat with 1 minute, 56 seconds remaining as Lancaster, who now has 549 rushing yards already this season, tried to muscle his way for extra yardage on the next carry.

“Treshaun's just trying to make a play,” Auburn coach Ryan Gardner said. “He's always going to fight for yards. He's always going to go hard and that time he got a little loose with the ball trying to make a play and it got away from us. I'm not ever going to tell him not to run hard.

“We're going to rally around him around and make sure he knows we love him, and he's going to cover the ball up better next time.”

Athens leans to the right

Athens junior quarterback Drew Cushman took a shot at the end zone but the pass narrowly fell incomplete as time expired in regulation.

The Warriors (4-0) started overtime with the ball and needed just two carries by Bigard from the Auburn 10 to gain a 22-14 lead.

Bigard scored both the touchdown and the two-point conversion on a sweep toward the right side spearheaded by senior offensive linemen Wyatt Bushong and Jace Schwab.

“It was amazing,” Bigard said. “The line did some great blocks, and I saw that wide open hole and just got in there and punched it in.

“If we kept running that (play), we would've been good.”

Craig led the Athens backfield with 119 rushing yards and one TD on 25 attempts while Bigard garnered 17 carries for 84 yards and two TDs. Senior running back Camden Austin added 10 rushes for 38 yards and had two receptions for 49 yards.

Cushman threw 6 of 12 for 103 yards and one interception.

“I told the kids after the game, we've got to find some depth,” Knox said. “I feel like we were really good last year when we had four offensive linemen who were going one way and this year literally, we have one offensive lineman going one way.

“It's just gotten to the point in this season I feel like where we got to start getting young kids ready to keep those linemen fresh.”

Bigard nearly sacked Auburn junior quarterback Talin Kern on the game's final play but nevertheless forced an incomplete pass in the end zone to escape with the win.

"We've just got to get better," Bigard said, echoing Knox. "We've got to be dogs. We just got to do everything we can to get better every day and bring energy to practice every day."

Close but no cigar

The Trojans certainly had the Warriors on the ropes and forced two turnovers in the first half, including Colby Wilhite’s fumble recovery on a kickoff return while holding a 14-7 advantage at the start of the second quarter.

Athens rebounded with a defensive stand and Craig tied the game 14-all with a bruising 10-yard TD run to cap a 15-play drive that lasted 7:26.

“I think this might be the first year we've kind of thrown the first punch at them and took them by surprise,” Gardner said. “They bounced back and played hard, too. I just thought they weren't ready for the type of physicality that we brought on defense because we've never really played that way.”

Talin Kern completed 13 of 23 for 169 yards and one TD.

Cousin Jackson Kern had five catches for 85 yards and a 55-yard TD reception down the field from Talin in the first period. Junior Sawyer Smith had four catches for 72 yards.

Lancaster totaled 15 carries for 93 yards and one TD.

Auburn also fell to Class 2A No. 3 Maroa-Forsyth 39-13 in Week 2. Gardner, in his second season at the helm, said he likes his core talent.

“We've got a lot of mature athletes that just don't quit,” Gardner said. “I think this overtime shows that we're just not going to quit until the end no matter what.

“I like to see what happens in the second half of the season in the conference just to see how we fight and continue to keep that mindset of just never quitting.”

Contact Bill Welt: (217) 788-1545, bill.welt@sj-r.com , Twitter.com/BillWelt

