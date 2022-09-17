Burnt Hills blanks Averill Park 21-0

AVERILL PARK, NY ( NEWS10 ) — The Burnt Hills Spartans are the defending champs in Section 2 Class A. Averill Park hopes to dethrone them come playoff time. The Warriors got their first shot at the Spartans Friday night at home.

It started out as a low scoring contest, with neither team scoring in the first half. Burnt Hills got things rolling with 14 third quarter points. Luke Zoller put the finishing touches on things with a short touchdown run in the fourth, as the Spartan defense pitched a shutout in a 21-0 win over the Warriors.

Burnt Hills will look for their second straight win next Friday night on the road against South Glens Falls. Averill Park will look to bounce back on the road against Columbia.

