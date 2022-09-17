Read full article on original website
Marie
2d ago
that's me right now I'm literally paying $400 a month on my bill for the summer. .. my rents is $1255 crazy they need to pay us back for scamming us.
4
Jonnie Froyd
1d ago
I only have PG&E for gas...but you should see my SMUD bill....it has jumped up from around $35.00 a month to over $70.00 for each of the last 2 months...not sure how I'm gonna pay it...
4
James Carnahan
3d ago
My bull was 908 in Aug. Absolutely a ripoff, If I lived just 15 minutes away into roseville, my bill would have been just 200.
4
Comments / 20