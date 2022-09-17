Vintage motorcycles on the Cross Country Chase take over Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday downtown the city of Joplin will welcome cross country motorcyclists on Main Street as part of the Cross Country Chase .

Motorcycles participating are vintage, they must be between the years 1930-1960.

Pat Tuttle of Visit Joplin say the bikes are only stopping for a lunch break, 12:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. There is a short two-hour window they will be in the 500 block of South Main Street.

“The Cross Country Chase is a test of endurance, speed, navigation, and knowledge, and will reveal the who’s who of the antique motorcycle world.” — CCC

More than 100 vintage bikes began at Springfield, Illinois and will arrive at the Santa Monica Pier for this 10-day endurance run covering 2,330 miles.

Organizers say this endeavor is extremely challenging, “as riders and machines could endure fatigue, mental exhaustion, cold, heat, elevations, and all the ferocious elements of Mother Nature, not to mention the demands of keeping their vintage machines in running order.”

No technology is allowed by riders as they will navigate the course of the Cross Country Chase with the assistance of paper maps (no using GPS). Thus making it more authentic to when these motorcycles were kings of the highways.

