Beyond the Whistle- Episode 5- Monroe Golden Tornadoes
ALBANY, GA- Going into week five, you all voted Monroe vs. Randolph Clay as the game of the week!. I went Beyond the Whistle with Monroe head coach, Lacey Herring and quarterbacks Jordan Washington and Corey Randle. Last week against Westover, both the Golden Tornadoes and Patriots played lights out...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University football faces Shorter University
On Saturday, September 17, the Albany State University Golden Rams travelled to Shorter University in Rome. The Golden Rams brought home a 42-20 win.
wfxl.com
Albany State University to compete in 'College Bowl' tv show hosted by Petyon Manning
Albany State University (ASU) students Christine Belcher, Christian Herrera, and Lauren Jenkins will compete in season two of the NBC quiz show “Capital One College Bowl,” hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL MVP, Peyton Manning. Dr. John Williams, Associate Professor of Biology, Director of STEM...
southgatv.com
Albany’s “Running of the Combos” to begin
ALBANY, GA – Albany Marathon, Inc is excited to announce a Mars Wrigley brand change. The marathon, previously known as the SNICKERS® Marathon and Half Marathon, will take on the new brand of Combos® Marathon and Half Marathon. For the past 16 years, Mars Wrigley has been...
WALB 10
6 Albany heroes honored at AMA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
WALB 10
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
Albany officials dream big with bus station slated for opening in conjunction with MLK Jr. birthday
ALBANY — The wheels of the buses will be going ‘round and ‘round soon as they pass through a new Albany transportation center, with construction on schedule despite delays caused by what could perhaps best be described as “the summer of rain” in southwest Georgia.
WALB 10
New Albany Aldi opening soon
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In a little over a week, the Good Life City will soon be able to take part in the #AldiFinds trend. The new Aldi will open on Thursday, Sept. 29. The new grocery store is on 2816 Nottingham Way. Aldi officials said the new store, the...
Albany Herald
Cooking queen 'Mama Corine Morris' celebrates 96th birthday
ALBANY — Friends and family members celebrated “Mama Corine” Morris’ 96th birthday Sunday. Mama Corine has been cooking for more than 75 years, and her son Xavier, the owner of Billy Boy’s Wings and BBQ in Albany, said, “She still cooks better than most everyone else, even at 96.”
southgatv.com
Crisp enforces rules of the road
CORDELE, GA – Crisp County deputies say a joint road check with the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network last week on Georgia Highway 300 netted a couple of DUI and drug arrests beyond the usual traffic citations. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Haley Chafin says the Friday...
WALB 10
Albany man concerned over high utility bills
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Utilities are generally higher for everyone during the warmer months because AC units are working overtime. But one Albany man is claiming that he’s being overcharged and unheard by the city. Desmond Searcy said he would like to see Albany provide more electric companies to...
Phoebe begins demolition work on nursing education project
ALBANY — Given the green light by the city of Albany, construction crews began the demolition process Monday to kick off a Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital/Albany Technical College project that is expected to dramatically increase the number of nursing students trained by Albany Tech. After weeks of wrangling with...
WALB 10
Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
COVID hospitalizations down more than 50% over past week
ALBANY — COVID-19 numbers are rising in some parts of the country, but locally the numbers have declined significantly since a summer increase, with less than a dozen patients hospitalized this week for treatment in the Albany area. On Friday, there were eight COVID patients hospitalized at Phoebe Putney...
Albany Herald
ALDI prepares for Albany grand opening
ALBANY — ALDI, billed as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores for 10 years running, is holding a grand opening for its first store in Albany on Sept. 29. The new store is part of the retailer’s expansion plan to open approximately 100 new stores in 2021 across the country.
Two arrested for attempting to smuggle items into Washington State Prison
Deputies made contact with two people sitting inside the the vehicle.
donalsonvillenews.com
Jimmy Holt appointed Miller County Sheriff
Following the recommendation of the committee he appointed, Governor Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order on Monday, August 30, 2022, suspending Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan. The suspension will last for a period of sixty days and was effective immediately upon issuing the order. Immediately thereafter Craig Earnest, Chief Judge...
wfxl.com
Dougherty County murder conviction upheld by Supreme Court of Georgia
The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence for Joseph Jones III. In December 2018, Jones was found guilty of two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm in connection to the 2017 deaths of 15-year-old Jalen Walker and 18-year-old Quatez Strong. In 2019, the court sentenced Jones to concurrent terms of life in prison with the possibility of parole for the felony murder aggravated assault charges and two consecutive five-year terms of probation for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Albany Herald
Driver in critical condition after Liberty Expressway accident
ALBANY — The driver of a Chevy Silverado is in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Sunday listed in critical condition after he lost control of his vehicle on the Liberty Expressway Saturday. Albany Police Department officers responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at North Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way...
WANTED: Americus Police looking for robbery suspect
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted suspect. According to police, Jakeem Rashard Carter, age 23, is wanted on charges of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault and Battery. Police said the charges stem from an incident in the 400 block of Pinecrest Drive on […]
