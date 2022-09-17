'Wanted it more': Knights down Golden Eagles, leap to top of District 3-4S

Oakleaf and Fleming Island faced off in a district opener for District 3-4S with the Knights emerging victorious, 26-20.

The all-Clay County matchup pitted the undefeated Golden Eagles (3-1) against Oakleaf (3-1) for area bragging rights as well as a leg up on the rest of the district.

The Knights led by almost 20 points in the second half, but Fleming Island battled back and fell just short of a comeback.

In a game that featured a plethora of future Division I athletes, brief rainfall (less than two minutes), game clock issues in the fourth quarter, a handful of penalties and multiple turnovers, an unsuccessful onside kick was the push the Knights needed to get across the finish line.

Here are three takeaways from the contest:

Defense shines for 'Big O'

The Oakleaf defense came to make a statement.

Already leading by seven points thanks to a touchdown from running back Devin Outlaw, they forced an early fumble from Super 11 selection Samuel Singleton to give the Knights’ offense the ball in prime scoring position. It was the first of several turnovers they came up with in the win and was a tone setter for the game.

They crowded Singleton with every touch, never allowing the dynamic running back the space to break free. Because of his physicality, he required multiple defenders to drag him down with each carry.

But Oakleaf’s defense never broke and shut down the four-star rated runner. With Singleton bottled, the Golden Eagles turned to sophomore quarterback Cibastian Broughton for an advantage but couldn’t find a strike to rattle the Knights. Broughton was often flushed from the pocket and tried to make plays with his legs to no avail.

He had three second half interceptions against Oakleaf, a stark drop-off from the hot start for the young gunslinger. According to the Knights, it was the result of months of preparation.

“I didn’t get any takeaways. I thought I got a strip or something like that, but my defensive backs and being the leader of that group, it made me so happy,” sophomore safety Drake Stubbs said after the game. “We’ve been working all summer, for this one game. All summer for this. I’m just so happy to be a part of this win.”

Two of the interceptions were snagged by receiver Taylor Bradshaw. Bradshaw returned one for a touchdown and the second came on a crucial fourth quarter drive when the Golden Eagles were trying to mount a comeback. The senior playmaker is normally known for his athleticism on offense but is stepping up where his team needs him.

“It feels good to be able to help my team wherever they need, you feel me,” Bradshaw said after the game. “James Kitchen got hurt at the beginning of the season, so we’ve been switching in and out at the corner spot. Just had to step up and make some plays for them.”

The Knights offense pushed the score thanks to two touchdown first half connections from Drew Ammon and Carlos Witherup. On the heels of a touchdown from the Golden Eagles, Ammon launched a 71-yard bomb to Witherup who got free in the secondary due to a miscommunication.

It was a bounce back game for Ammon, who said it felt good to get back in sync after the game.

“It feels great considering I really haven’t been clicking since the Kickoff Classic,” he said. “It feels great t o come out here, get a dry game for a little bit [and] start throwing bombs. The boys are back.”

Turnovers turned the game from Fleming

The first half deficit and second half turnovers proved devastating for Fleming Island’s chances to win on Friday night.

They weren’t able to break off the typical explosive plays that led them to an undefeated record coming into the contest.

Singleton, a Florida State commit, was bottled on most of his runs and never allowed to break off big plays for his team.

Broughton had an explosive run during Fleming Island’s first possession but didn’t sustain the breakout plays throughout the game.

Even when he found tight end Dakota Rowe for a touchdown to draw closer, the Knights responded with points of their own to extend the lead again. Three-star playmaker Darion Domineck had a pass fall through his hands near the end of the first half on what would’ve been a big gain and potentially set up a score before the half.

The third quarter saw multiple turnovers for the Golden Eagles, but they still were able to get a touchdown on the board to stay in the game.

Fleming Island’s defense stalled the Knights in the fourth quarter when the game clock started to malfunction.

There was a lengthy delay in the game as officials tried to sort out the issues. The timekeeper was forced to make his way from the press box and keep time on Fleming Islands sideline for nearly the duration of the period.

Even still, they battled through the adversity and Dominick scored with under a minute remaining in the game and set-up an onside kick situation for the Golden Eagles.

The ball skipped on the ground twice before bouncing into the air and over a lunging Oakleaf player’s body, ending the comeback attempt for Fleming Island.

Outlook

Oakleaf made a statement. There’s not really any other way to put it. The Knights came out and sent a message to the rest of the district.

Fleming Island scored a combined 100 points in their first two games. They averaged nearly 40 points through their first three. And they have the weapons and playmakers on both sides of the ball to be dangerous.

But Oakleaf wasn’t concerned with any of that. They’re a team that felt written off and they played like they wanted to let everyone know they’re going to be a tough out in District 3-4S.

The matchup on Friday meant something to the Knights. They played like it and after the game they celebrated like it.

Whether it was athletic director and interim head coach, Marcus Miller, taking a Gatorade bath on the sideline as time expired. Or Stubbs imitating Jameis Winston’s “Eating a W” routine, or Ammon reciting the “bring me my money” meme as the Jaguars presented them with a donation for winning the game of the week.

The post-game chants and dancing, the fans and players staying on the field so long Fleming Island officials had to ask them to leave, the hugs, the daps, the laughter. It all came spilling out for the Knights after the win, along with a big-time quote from Ammon.

“We’ve heard all the talk about them all week,” the senior quarterback said. “Said they were going to win. Made all these stupid posts and they came out and do nothing. We wanted it more. It was clear.”

Oakleaf will take on Chiles next week in Tallahassee while Fleming Island will have a bye week ahead of their district matchup against Bartram Trail on Sept. 30.

