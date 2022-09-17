Bloom-Carroll ground attack in high gear in 42-13 win over Amanda-Clearcreek

CARROLL – Bloom-Carroll’s offense was working with machinelike precision on Friday night, and that was not a good thing for Amanda-Clearcreek.

The Bulldogs rolled up 335 yards of total offense in the first half in building a 35-0 halftime lead on their way to a 42-13 rout of the visiting Aces in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division match-up at Carl Fell Stadium.

“We wanted to come out and do what we wanted to do,” said Bloom-Carroll coach Jeremy McKinney, whose team improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in MSL Buckeye play. “We wanted to establish the run offensively, which I felt like we were able to do. Defensively, we wanted to get to the football.”

Bloom-Carroll scored on five of its six first-half possessions and had 271 rushing yards in the first half. For the game, B-C outgained Amanda 433-157 in total yardage. The Bulldogs won their fourth straight game after a season-opening loss to Harvest Prep.

“We’re getting there,” McKinney said. “I think each week we are getting a little bit better. We’re not where we want to be, but we’re going to continue to climb.”

Junior running back Dylan Armentrout led the way with nine carries for 155 yards and three touchdowns in that dominating first half.

“It wasn’t really all me,” Armentrout said. “I have to give a shout-out to our offensive line. I had to make a couple moves on some plays. Some plays, I tried to bounce it out and make some guys miss. I think as the game went on, we turned it up a little bit.”

B-C’s Chase Plantz, Andrew Marshall and Cole Sherman also had touchdown runs, while quarterback Ethan Thanthanavong completed 11 of 13 passes for 115 yards.

Amanda-Clearcreek (0-5, 0-2) got a pair of touchdown runs from Landon Covell in the fourth quarter to avert the shutout.

“We felt good about how hard we played in the first quarter,” A-C coach Steve Daulton said. “On two of their touchdown runs in the first half, we overpursued. That’s an effort error. For a young team, we will live with that. We have continued to take strides. To come into a place like this and play a team with that kind of firepower, our kids played hard and I’m proud of how they did play.”

The Bulldogs had a short field on their first possession, taking over at the A-C 34-yard line after a punt. Armentrout took it around the end for a 23-yard touchdown run. Armentrout made it 14-0 with his 32-yard TD run late in the first quarter.

He then followed a block by teammate Jayse Rockwood and outraced the A-C defense on a 59-yard TD run that made it 21-0. B-C’s Jett Jones set up the fourth touchdown with an interception. Plantz dove in for the 1-yard score to make it 28-0.

Bloom-Carroll capped the first-half scoring with a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown march. This one resulted in Marshall’s 22-yard TD run that pushed it to 35-0 at the half.

B-C substituted liberally in the second half. Sherman got into the end zone on a 6-yard TD run that made it 42-0 midway through the third quarter.

The Aces hung in there and their perseverance was rewarded. Covell capped an 11-play, 54-yard march with a 3-yard TD run to make it 42-6. He had a 7-yard TD run as well with 32 seconds left to cap the scoring. Covell ended up with 60 yards rushing on 16 carries.

“There is a lot of pride in that running back position at Amanda-Clearcreek,” Daulton said. “He definitely lives up to that. He works his tail off. He does the right things and I’m glad to see him have some of that success. The linemen were working hard as well. They were all working hard and trying to get better.”

Amanda will host Circleville (3-2, 0-2) next Friday. Bloom-Carroll will travel to Liberty Union (2-3, 0-2).

“We need to keep this going,” B-C’s Armentrout said. “We need to come back to practice, get ready for the next game and play how we play.”