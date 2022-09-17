Week 5 Scoreboard: Lexington upsets Wooster, Crestview cruises

The midway point of the 2022 high school football season is officially here, and what a week it was in Week 5.

Richland County teams went a combined 5-4 and one of those wins included one of the biggest upsets in the state through the first five weeks. Let's take a look at the Friday game we weren't able to cover and recap some scores from all around Ohio with the Week 5 Scoreboard.

Lexington 22, Wooster 21

The Minutemen pulled off one of the biggest upset of the first half of the 2022 high school football season, knocking off Wooster Friday night.

After going into halftime scoreless, Wooster took a 7-0 lead with 3:14 left in the third quarter and pushed the lead out to 13-0 with 11:24 remaining in the game and it seemed it was all over from there.

But the Minutemen flipped the game on its head when a blocked punt was recovered by Mason Green for a Lexington score to make it 13-7 with eight minutes left in the game. Less than three minutes later, Lexington's AJ Young plowed in from a yard out to make it 14-13 with 5:19 to play.

Wooster responded with a 34-yard touchdown to take a 21-14 lead with 2:23 left, leaving just enough time for Lexington to mount one final comeback.

Young connected with freshman Brayden Fogle on a 15-yard pass to make it 21-20 with 49 seconds left, and first-year coach Andrew Saris decided to go for the win rather than play for overtime. Young then hit Fogle again for the two-point conversion, giving Lex the thrilling victory.

Young finished 10-for-21 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions while Fogle had four catches for 52 yards and a TD. Carter Newman ran the ball eight times for 36 yards while Young had 32 yards and a TD on 13 carries.

According to Ohio Fantastic 50, which gives percentage predictions for every game in the state, Wooster had a 95% chance to beat Lexington and had the Minutemen as 28-point underdogs, which makes their win the 11th-biggest upset in Ohio high school football through the first five weeks of the 2022 season.

Lexington (2-3, 2-0) travels to Mansfield Senior next week.

Crestview 48, Monroeville 8

The Cougars flexed their offensive muscles by beating Monroeville to remain perfect in Firelands Conference play.

The Cougars started out hot as Hayden Kuhn scored on runs of 5 and 10 yards to make it 14-0 with 8:47 left in the first quarter. Adison Reymer added a 30-yard run with 6:03 left in the first and Brice Perkins returned an interception 30 yards for a 28-0 lead with 4:22 left in the opening quarter.

Kuhn later hit Owen Barker on a 12-yard TD pass before Michael Mays added a 73-yard rushing touchdown and Ayden Reymer finished the night off with a 20-yard TD run.

Crestview (5-0, 2-0) will host Lucas in Week 6.

West Holmes 56, Madison 0

The Rams were shut out by West Holmes in Ohio Cardinal Conference action.

The Rams (0-5, 0-2) host Ashland in Week 6.

Western Reserve 49, Plymouth 29

The Big Red took a tough Firelands Conference loss to Western Reserve.

Trace McVey got the scoring started for the Big Red with an 11-yard pass to Shae Sparks, who later scored on a 7-yard run to make it 14-7 Big Red with 5:50 to go in the second quarter. Western Reserve then scored 29 unanswered points to push the lead out to 36-14 before the Big Red answered with a 63-yard TD run by Sparks to make it 36-22. After a Western score, McVey found Sparks again for a 9-yard TD pass before Western finished the night off with another score.

Sparks finished with 178 yards and two touchdowns on 23 rushes while adding two touchdowns receiving. McVey finished with 116 yards and two scores on 9-of-14 passing.

Plymouth (3-2, 1-1) hosts St. Paul in Week 6.

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior 21, New Philadelphia 10

Ashland 53, Mount Vernon 7

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

River Valley 48, Ontario 34

Highland 45, Pleasant 6

Firelands Conference

Crestview 48, Monroeville 8

Western Reserve 49, Plymouth 29

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford 42, Seneca East 0

Carey 48, Buckeye Central 7

Mohawk 12, Wynford 8

Upper Sandusky 54, Bucyrus 21

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

East Knox 14, Cardington 7

Danville 32, Northmor 7

Fredericktown 43, Mount Gilead 22

Centerburg 28, Loudonville 21

Wayne County Athletic League

Hillsdale 47, Chippewa 14

Northwestern 28, Norwayne 20

Waynedale 38, Rottman 7

Dalton 35, Smithville 7

Principal's Athletic Conference

Fairless 42, Orrville 14

Canton South 42, Manchester 6

CVCA 36, Triway 6

Northwest 40, Tuslaw 12

Northwest Central Conference

Upper Scioto Valley 86, Crestline 6

Ridgemont 24, Ridgedale 0

Waynesfield-Goshen 48, Elgin 12

Hardin Northern 42, Perry 0

Sandusky Bay Conference

Hopewell-Loudon 27, Margaretta 13

Tiffin Calvert 44, Fremont St. Joseph 14

Nonconference

Bellevue 46, Toledo Start 0

Willard 41, Kansas Lakota 31

Tiffin Columbian 62, Toledo Waite 8

Port Clinton 47, Toledo Rogers 16

Edison 34, Norwalk 0

Oak Harbor 56, Toldeo Bowsher 0

St. Vincent St. Mary 42, Sandusky 12

Lutheran West 45, Vermilion 0

Clyde 34, Toldeo Scott 16

Gibsonburg 44, Northwood 27

Sandusky Perkins 29, Huron 28