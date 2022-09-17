ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defensive stand helps SMCC trip Milan for first victory of the season

By Mike Driehorst
The Monroe News
 3 days ago

Sometimes, just a few plays in a football game can make all the difference.

Milan was dominating the time of possession through most of the first half in its trip to Navarre Field Friday to play St. Mary’s Catholic Central, holding the ball through a little more than 17 minutes to just 2:20 for the Falcons into the second quarter.

The Big Reds had a 7-0 lead and were driving for a second score when the SMCC defense rose to the occasion and stopped Milan’s Ronny Johnson on a fourth-and-goal at the one-yard line and pushed him back three yards.

Four plays later, SMCC’s Drew Harris broke free around the right side of the O-line for a 79-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7 with 2:22 to play until halftime.

More SMCC plays in the second half – on defense and offense – led to a 21-7 Falcons victory over the Big Reds on SMCC alumni night.

“They definitely had a lot more plays and the time of possession was in their favor but our kids responded,” said SMCC Coach Adam Kipf. “We knew we had to move the ball and score before the half. That run by Harris was big when we got it.”

SMCC took the second-half kickoff and didn’t waste time when, on the fourth play of the drive, Cole Jondro ran 50-yards for the first of his two touchdowns and SMCC was up 14-7 with 9:14 still to play in the third.

On the ensuing possession, Milan drove 50 yards but stalled at the SMCC 20-yard line. A 30-yard field goal attempt by Adam Johnson sailed right, and the Falcons regained possession.

Jondro capped off an 80-yard drive with a one-yard run to put SMCC up 21-7 with 7:29 to play in the game. The drive was keyed by a 41-yard run by SMCC QB Carson Kinsey.

Again, the Milan offense drove down the field on its next possession but again came up short against the Falcon defense with an incomplete pass from Big Reds QB Brady Bovenkerk on fourth-and-goal from the SMCC six-yard line.

“My college coach used to say that games are generally decided by 6 or 7 key plays in the game. Obviously not being able to score in the red zone and then they had a few big offensive plays was the difference,” said Milan Coach Jesse Hoskins.

“We also had a few really tough penalties down in the red zone that took us back. It was just another tough one. This has been the theme the past couple of weeks,” he said.

Kipf said the victory was as complete a game as the Falcons have played all year.

“It felt good,” he said. “We’ve reduced our mistakes week to week to week. Our kids worked for this. Our kids also were more physical up front then they have been previously.

“Hats off to Milan, though. They have some warriors over there who never gave up. They’re a tough team,” Kipf added.

Coming into the game, Milan was 1-2, with the two losses by a total of nine points.

“We’re still playing tough football,” Hoskins said. “We’re playing very good football. We just have to make plays to win.”

Kipf said he’s seen his players continually improve throughout the early season.

“I’m proud of our kids. I’m proud of their fight. I’m proud of their effort tonight. They’ve been improving week by week by week and today was no exception,” he said.

SMCC moves to 1-3 on the season and plays Friday at Riverview.

Milan, also at 1-3 on the season, plays Friday at Flat Rock.

SMCC 0 7 7 7 21
Milan 7 0 0 0 7

First Quarter

M – Ronny Johnson 11 run (kick good)

Second Quarter

SMCC – Drew Harris 79 run (Mathis Lymond kick)

Third Quarter

SMCC – Cole Jondro 50 run (Lymond kick)

Fourth Quarter

SMCC – Jondro 1 run (Lymond kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing : Ronny Johnson, M, 26-156; Drew Harris, SMCC, 4-99; Cole Jondro, SMCC, 8-78; Carson Kinsey, SMCC, 5-56; Brock Cousino, SMCC 3-38; Brady Bovenkerk, M, 8-32.

Passing : Brady Bovenkerk, M, 15-28-109.

Receiving: Connor Dessellier, M, 8-73; Carlson Baugher, M, 4-26; Zach Cornell, M, 2-12; Jaxen Wourman, M, 1-8.

