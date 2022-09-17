ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Billings West downs Great Falls High

By Grady Higgins, Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago

BILLINGS - The Great Falls High football team dropped its second straight game Friday night, falling 14-0 to Billings West in an Eastern AA tilt at Daylis Stadium.

Daniel Teerink notched the only offensive touchdown of the game with a three-yard score in the first quarter.

Drew Humphrey helped seal the win for the Bears as he took a Reed Harris interception 72 yards to the end zone as the Bison drove inside the West 30 with 3:23 to play.

Rafe Longin rushed for 77 yards on 24 carries for Great Falls High, which out-gained West 227-204 in the loss. Harris took over late in the game for starter Ashton Platt, who exited the game with an injury, according to the Billings Gazette.

Harris was the Bison starting quarterback the past two seasons before switching primarily to receiver before this year.

The Bears (2-0 Eastern AA, 2-2 overall) forced three Bison turnovers including the pick-six, while Teerink led all rushers with 89 yards and the touchdown.

The Bison (0-2 conf., 2-2 overall) return home to Memorial Stadium next Friday after two weeks on the road, taking on Bozeman Gallatin at 7 p.m.

GFH 0 0 0 0 - 0

West 7 0 0 7 - 14

First quarter

WEST - Daniel Teerink 3 run (Jacob Kauwe kick) (1:47)

Fourth quarter

WEST - Drew Humphrey 72 interception return (Kauwe kick) (3:23)

